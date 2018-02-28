Loading posts...
Home Cartoons Gun Ban!
Now reading: Gun Ban!
Gun Ban!

Gun Ban!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Gun Ban!, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

  1. This is it exactly. Dems aren’t smart enough to come up with real solutions to anything but they do have “the feels” enough to want it desperately, usually accompanied by clips of grieving parents to make the rest of us feel bad too. It’s all about victimhood. The whole guiding philosophy (if you can call it that) of the Dems is, “Somebody must DO something!”

    Stalin did something. Hitler did something. Saddam Hussein did something. Simply doing something isn’t good enough. We need people to do the right thing. And when Dems form mindless mobs, prompted by George Soros, to pressure politicians into doing whatever crazy nonsense that first pops out of their pie holes, you can bet it won’t be the right thing. Yes, mobs cause change, but it’s nearly always bad change. Dem “solutions” always lead to more victims, which is what their leaders really want.

    And sometimes doing nothing at all is the right move. Dems can’t comprehend that. They ALWAYS want Uncle Sam to step in and force everyone to live by the new rules, to be penciled in later. Except for themselves of course, because they’re special.

    Consider Rosie O’Donnell ranting about how evil guns are and then hiring two armed bodyguards to protect her.
    Gun laws for you
    I do whatever I want

    Same with Obamacare. The special people got waivers.

    The “Do something” urge should be a call to reason, not a call to action. Action without reason is… well it’s Liberalism.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts