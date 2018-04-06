Gun advocates sue Deerfield, Illinois, for ban on semiautomatic assault rifles

Gun-rights advocates on Thursday sued an Illinois village over its new ban on military-style semiautomatic “assault” rifles and high capacity ammunition magazines, saying the ordinance not only stops purchases but could lead to confiscations.
The ban passed by the Deerfield Village Board earlier this week “flies in the face of state law,” said Alan M. Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, which sued along with the Illinois State Rifle Association and a Deerfield resident.
John Boch, president of Illinois-based Guns Save Life, also vowed to file a lawsuit.
“We are going to fight this ordinance, which clearly violates our member’s constitutional rights, and with the help of the NRA, I believe we can secure a victory for law-abiding gun owners in and around Deerfield,” he said.
Deerfield’s ordinance was billed as a response to the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and other recent mass shootings where semiautomatic weapons were used.
“We hope that our local decision helps spur state and national leaders to take steps to make our communities safer,” said Mayor Harriet Rosenthal.
She said under state law they are allowed to update their existing ordinances, which had laid down markers requiring the safe transportation and storage of assault-style weapons and outlined some of the specific models the rules applied to, which included AR-15-style rifles and AK-47s.
The newly passed ordinance this week goes much further, saying the possession of such weapons in Deerfield is not “reasonably necessary” to protect an individual’s right to self-defense.
Owners are required to transfer weapons and high-capacity magazines outside of town, modify them so they no longer fall under what’s banned, or surrender them to the local police department.
The ordinance takes effect on June 13, and residents can face fines of up to $1,000 per day if they don’t comply within 60 days.
Police also have the power to confiscate and destroy the weapons and magazines, though the town says police officers will not make “door to door” checks to ensure people are complying.
The new lawsuit Thursday says the village is breaking state law, which allows for amendments to previous ordinances. The lawsuit says the outright ban goes far beyond an amendment.
“While the village is trying to disguise this as an amendment to an existing ordinance, it is, in fact, a new law that entirely bans possession of legally owned semi-auto firearms, with no exception for guns previously owned, or any provision for self-defense,” Mr. Gottlieb said.
The Supreme Court in 2008 ruled that Americans have a constitutional right to keep a handgun in their home for self-protection, and extended those rights to the states in 2010.
But the high court has declined since then to weigh in on lower court rulings upholding other similar bans on specific semiautomatic weapons — including an ordinance from Highland Park, another Illinois town that Deerfield says it modeled its rules on.
Gun-rights groups pointed to Deerfield’s new language that specifically allows police to confiscate the banned weapons as particularly concerning.
“This certainly puts the lie to claims by anti-gunners that ‘nobody is coming to take your guns,'” Mr. Gottlieb said.
The Deerfield ordinance includes a section saying the chief of police or his or her designee can confiscate any “assault” weapon of a person charged with violating the rules.
The town, though, says enforcement will initially involve public outreach and voluntary compliance, and that any potential search and seizure efforts have to comply with federal law.
The Highland Park version doesn’t include the exact same language, though it does say that weapons sold and transferred in violation of the ban “shall be seized and destroyed” and that the chief can destroy weapons or magazines “surrendered or confiscated” under the ban.
A divided Seventh Circuit appeals court panel upheld the Highland Park ordinance in 2015, saying it didn’t want to try to fill in what the Supreme Court rulings had arguably left open as to whether constitutional protections include a right to own certain semiautomatic weapons.
In December 2015, the Supreme Court declined to reconsider the case.
Good for you, going after these liberal clowns in Government that want to destroy our Constitution and they want to destroy the Second Amendment.
I wish them all the best with these lawsuits. BUT WITH THE # of idiotic liberal judges up in Ill-o-noise, i can easily see the liberals finding one, or more, to shut these lawsuits down.
If this doesn’t get overturned, someone is going to get killed! This is just the beginning of a very slippery slope.
Why are so many member of this middle eastern religion, not to be named, but perhaps the religion of this mayor, Harriet Rosenthal, SO ANTI AMERICAN, anti conservative, and anti gun? “We hope that our local decision helps spur state and national leaders to take steps to make our communities safer,” said Mayor Harriet Rosenthal. Maybe they don’t remember, or care that millions of them were harrassed, arrested, imprisoned, tortured, burned , shot, hung and cremated by their native countries of origin before many of them escaped here to the US, bringing their desire for socialism to us? They came here and push the very forms of socialism that got them slaughtered, without fighting back, just accepting it like sheep to the slaughter pen, and they want more Marxism, communism and socialism here in the US? How INSANE. They didn’t want guns then and they don’t want the rest of us to have guns here. Aren’t these the same people who claim to be the most intelligent people on earth? Of course I am not blaming any particular religion, Hitler killed milllions of assorted ethnicities and religions.
Chris:
Don’t link this Conservative, gun-owning, veteran, and practitioner of that “middle-eastern religion” with the slur you are spreading. I, and others, have learned the lessons of history, and have vowed— NEVER AGAIN!
“Why are so many member of this middle eastern religion, not to be named, but perhaps the religion of this mayor, Harriet Rosenthal, SO ANTI AMERICAN, anti conservative, and anti gun?”
Because you have a bias to see them that way. Sure there are a lot of liberals in this group but I would have to say there appears to be a larger percentage among individuals of Nordic ancestry. Most people don’t see the whole group as being liberal because there is a good chance they are a member and know better
Same with the unnamed individuals of middle eastern religion, the problem is you can be standing right beside one of them and never see them as a member of the unnamed middle eastern religion because they are conservative and think it is impossible they are a member because they are conservative.
I certainly do think generalizations are helpful in understanding individuals but one needs to always keep in mind it is a generalization and the individual may not fit the mold.
What is surprising is once you can see one who does not fit the mold then all of a sudden they seem to be all over the place.
It is just natural we see this way. Took a tree identification class. I know what a pine tree is, but I could not tell one of the 120 species of pines from another. Did not even think they existed in my area. Now I see them everywhere and they are so distinct can tell them apart miles away
This is clearly a group of Communists violating the US Constitution. Thanks God for the NRA!
As a long standing member of the NRA I find it embarrassing that the organization can not compromise on gun control. Acting no different then the left. Time for common sense Americans to come together. There is no reason for the AR15 or high capacity magazines.
Scott, something is amiss here. Are you sure you are a member of the NRA? It seems strange to me that you need someone to tell you how many rounds you can have in your magazine. Let me ask if you know the difference between an AR15 or a Mini-14 or semi versus bolt action. I am concerned that if you are a member of the NRA, are you taking your meds? Just wondering…
“Time for common sense Americans to come together. There is no reason for the AR15 or high capacity magazines”
The call for common sense is code for liberals they do not have an argument and want to appeal to your emotions. Lying about who they are never hurt either, at least in their mind, where the end always justifies the means.
The truth is there are a lot of good reasons for AR15 and high capacity magazines, you just don’t like them and want to make over the top claims without ever having to really look at the facts of the matter.
Scott, first off, WHY SHOULD there be yet more ‘common sense laws’ for gun control, when there already exists well over 500 gun laws already? WHAT WILL making yet more laws do, to prevent these tragedies? NOT A DAMN THING.
What we need is enforcement of the laws we already have. BUT THAT’s something the left will NEVER STAND FOR, hence they keep pushing the ‘common sense’ bull around..
And of course…. if it is semi-automatic, it is NOT an assault rifle. More word manipulation by the uninformed pushing a personal anti-American agenda. Since they are so reluctant to differentiate between an appearance and a capability it is incumbent on Patriots to use accurate descriptions. In that vein, they need to be responded to as “Anti-Constitution” “Gun Grabbers” who “Oppose Due Process” and support “Government Confiscation”of private property.
” …. arguably left open as to whether constitutional protections include a right to own certain semiautomatic weapons.”
The problem one has with arguing you do not have a right to certain semiautomatic weapons is you cannot make an argument which would differentiate them from all other semiautomatic weapons.
Every definition would include other semiautomatic weapons because the only thing distinguishing the one being banned is NOT anything which makes it a semiautomatic weapon, but the stock
We have had this argument before, you lost then and nothing has changed, other than your emotions
And since the 2nd amendment specifies ‘shall not be infringed’ WHY DO these liberal idiots, think they have any right to dictate to WE the citizens, what ‘semi-automatic’ weapons we can and cannot own?
at the time the second amendment was written citizens were allowed the same weapons as the military of the day and in the late 1800’s civilians had better weapons than the military, the military had single shot trap door springfields and the civilians had lever action henery and Winchester repeating rifles
if you check the city ordinance you will find that it is not limited to semi automatic weapons it also bans any weapon with a cylinder that can fire a shotgun shell
it is time for the supreme court to get involved in cases like this, the last time a city did this the court refused to get involved.