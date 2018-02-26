Grieving Father Slams Fox News Host for Gun Control Agenda

The push for gun control doesn’t just show up in the usual left-wing suspects such as CNN and MSNBC. More and more, we see hosts on Fox News push the same agenda… using tragic events to bypass common sense. However, one grieving parent from the Florida shooting saw through Chris Wallace’s rhetoric and gave him an earful in return.
When President Trump invited parents and students from Stoneman Douglas High School to the White House, one father stood out. Andrew Pollack lost his daughter in the shooting, and he has been outspoken ever since on the need for safety measures to be implemented in the schools.
Think about it… over the years there hasn’t been a call for gun control to keep people safe in court houses. There hasn’t been a call for gun control to keep people safe when they go to concerts or sporting events. Why?
The answer is simple. Elected officials decided that those areas are worth keeping safe, so they implemented measures such as metal detectors, searches, and armed guards at those locations. Is a court house more important than a school filled with children? That is the question that needs to be asked.
Every time someone shoots up a school (a gun-free zone of defenseless kids and adults), the call from the left is for gun control. What about implementing safety measures that are ALREADY BEING USED at other venues? To not do so shows the true agenda of the left. As Mr. Pollack said… the issue of guns is something that can be debated over time, but there are ways to make schools safer NOW.
I’m a parent of a high school student as well. Let’s get this done.
My heart just breaks for this father. He is absolutely correct. The knee jerk reaction of the democrats and libs is to go after guns and make more laws the criminals and wackos are not going to obey.
As a mother who lost a daughter, I know his pain and anger. I pray for him to find peace. His beautiful daughter is with God as is all the other children and my daughter. Peace be with you, Sir.
Very impressed by Mr Pollack’s responses both at the White House and with FNC’s Chris Wallace. More gun laws and more gun restrictions will not matter to criminals because to them the law does not matter. How many laws did Cruz break in killing 17 Americans? I would encourage Mr Pollack to consider a run for office, honest straight shooters like him are in short supply. I also encourage Chris Wallace to move his act to CNN or MSNBC where his ideology belongs!!
Pity i fear wallace is so libtard indoctrinated, all of what Mr Pollack said will just go in one ear, and out the other.
Mr. Pollack is correct. What were the most effective steps we took after 9/11? First, we replaced plastic doors to airplane cockpits with lockable, steel doors which are kept locked in flight. Second, we began checking all passengers and crew for weapons before they could enter airport boarding areas. What must we do for our schools? Lock them down so only people who should have access will have access and check all people entering a school for weapons. Harden & search. It works. Need some expert help? Ask the security teams at our nuclear facilities how they insure bad guys don’t get inside a nuclear power plant.
And, many pilots are ARMED. My son is one, and as he says, ANYBODY attempting to come through that door with some EVIL intent will have committed suicide!
While i agree, we need to harden them, we must not go too far that we in effect, turn schools into prisons for the students…
Wallace sometimes thinks he’s his father. He’s not. He’s a agenda-driven coward. No better (well maybe marginally) than Shepherd Smith.
In my very humble opinion, Shepherd Smith is working for the wrong news outlet. He should be working for any of the other left associated, and biased news media outlets. CNN, CNBC, ETC, ETC, He seems to me to be most critical of the Conservatives, and his statements are sharp, and almost slamming of the values we are used to seeing on FOX news. Throw him to the wolves, along with Wallace, and get people who are of Conservative persuasion to take their places on OUR news station.
My Heart goes out to each and every relative, and friend of those slain innocents by this, and all other maniacal people who prey on the ones we Love. Yes, we need gun control, and we need a sensible one. ALL schools should be protected by armed, law abiding, good people with clean backgrounds such as retired Military, and law enforcement It will not truly matter how many or much gun control measures we take, those with evil intent will always skirt the rules, laws, and regulations, and get their guns through black market, or private sellers. There is also the truth, that if they could not get guns, they can create their assaults on the innocent in many other ways. This is why schools need both internal and external armed and proficient people., one door in and out, and metal detectors.
Personally, I’m sick of Fox’s “fair & balanced” BS. I turn them off every single time they start with it, and I never watch their programs hosted or co-hosted by the likes of Smith, Wallace, Williams, etc. I don’t want fair and balanced, I want to hear the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
I agree. Trying to be “fair and balanced” is NOT WORKING. We don’t need yet ANOTHER network showing the liberal’s side of the spectrum, when we have what, 8+ ALREADY DOING THAT AND ONLY THAT! What we need is fox to go back to its roots AS A CONSERVATIVE NEWS OUTLET.
Wallace is where he is today because of his father’s reputation, and I can’t stand Sheppie Boy either…Mike Wallace needs to go back to the alphabet networks, and Sheppie Boy should go to MSNBC…
Chris Wallace is a flaming liberal and almost always has that smirk on his face. Wallace did the same thing when interviewing Al Gore. Wallace stated that Gore flew in private airplanes. When Al Gore stated that he flew on Southwest Airlines, there was no follow up by Wallace. Gore never flies Southwest Airlines, he only flies on private jets and he is picked up by limousines at the airport. When it comes to interviewing liberals, Wallace new name should be “no follow up questions Wallace”. Wallace is a flaming liberal and is a joke. Wallace should go to the Clinton News Network.
I’m surprised, actually, that Wallace has not more frequently been the target of those of us who recognized his shift ever leftward, especially since the onset of our recent National Election cycle in 2015. He’s clearly NOT a fan of President Trump, nor of what few Conservatives appear on his program. He’s an Establishment guy with a predictable, and now more transparently evident, Left-leaning agenda. He’s entitled to it, of course, but WE are entitled to choose NOT to watch, nor listen, to what he says, nor what opinion he has of what others say. I, for one, have had him removed from my “attention” roster for almost two years now. I have written my criticisms about what I see as his agenda of bias/prejudice to Fox, and to multiple internet sites. I don’t know if his program’s ratings are better or worse, and, frankly, don’t care. His style, always a bit irritating, now punctuated with “agenda,” rather than “objectivity,” is unacceptable. If enough of us who disapprove make that disapproval known more loudly, it might make some difference, although it hasn’t done regarding Shep Smith.
Wallace is, and has been, completely predictable with his “progressive” agenda.
Which is why i still wonder, WHY DOES FOX keep him!
this just once more shows that fox has both parties represented unlike CNN/MSNBC which only has Democrat commentators (including Scarborogh)
Wallace irritates me too, (maybe it’s his tone of voice) but if all the commentators are real conservative and only spout the conservative agenda, they are no better than CNN and they give the liberal media a point of criticism against Fox. Sometimes I don’t know if he believes his viewpoint or if he is playing devil’s advocate to get the guest to respond with the alternative viewpoint. It’s always more comfortable and reassuring when we only hear our conservative viewpoint being espoused. Maybe it’s because the liberal message is mostly false.
The agenda for the left is always greater than public safety because the agenda is about control, they believe they can make the world work the way they think, and why all it ever does is fail
Exactly, the left’s push for gun control, has and always will be about CONTROL period. Not safety.
The left again show their true colors, gun control has nothing to do with it. You are addressing a grieving father so if any medi person has a heart ( as they claim to ) show some respect not only for the families but also for the elected officials that where put into office by the people. Don’t throw your hate around just cause you don’t get your way, and try and grow a backbone and think for yourself and don’t be a mindless follower like major of lefties are. My prayers go out to the families and start and AGENDA of bring back God into the conversation without being ostracized for it.
It is time that the Regressive/Liberal/Anti-Constitution Democrats wake up and read some of the comments of the founding Fathers regarding the Bill of Rights and the intent of them. Not that it would really do any good because the detest them, Harry Reid at one point even tried to get a law passed that would allow Congress to decide what was free speech and what was not free speech. That alone should tell every freedom loving American Citizen what the Democrats think of the Bill of Rights.
Watch this Chris Wallace.. and try to find an honest job……
The communists make their gains by tugging on our emotions. If our schools are left unguarded, then they can be used as emotional fodder in their quest to disarm America. They are “gun free zones” for a reason. “Saving the children” has always been a favorite ploy of the communists and if the schools were protected, they wouldn’t have this in their arsenal. They don’t give a whit about lives, the agenda is all that matters.
Exactly. Its amazing what they’ve been able to do in this country with those 5 words “Do it for the kids!”..
Personally, I can not even watch Wallace and would like to see him leave Fox News. He should go to work for CNN or MSNBC.
The problem with Congress is that most of the “representatives” (who represent the government more than the people who elect them) are more interested in hysteria than solutions.
Cause the LONGER a situation goes un resolved, the LONGER they can stay in office..
The left always seems to believe that if a person holds an opinion opposite of theirs…and then if tragedy strikes… it has to mean that person will surely now see it their way. They believe that because everything in liberalism is based on emotion, rather than reality.
Sane people know that guns are tools which are used by people…and sometimes a person can do horrific things with those tools. I’ve never seen a gun become self-aware and jump up and shoot someone.
You don’t see the left wanting to ban cars because cars drive drunk, or to ban alcohol, even though when used irresponsibly by someone, they kill many people as well. The difference is that a car is generally not used as a means of *defense*, but a gun often is.
The goal of communism is to remove the people’s means of defending themselves, and they have no problem using tragedy to do it. In my book, that makes them as depraved as the school shooter himself. The modern day communist liberal is a monster in human form….just as much as the school shooter.
McCarthy was actually right, there are Communists amongst us! Our schools are FAILING our young and ignorant. How many, not just the young and dumb, supported an avowed Communist/Socialist in ole Bernie to be the next Leader of the not-so-FREE world? Have they NOT been instructed that Socialism has FAILED EVERYWHERE it has been tried? Parents, if there are any left in America, MUST get involved in what is being (not) taught their progeny, if it is not already too late!
[You don’t see the left wanting to ban cars because cars drive drunk, or to ban alcohol, even though when used irresponsibly by someone, they kill many people as well. The difference is that a car is generally not used as a means of *defense*, but a gun often is.]
And imo worse, when you DO make that comparison to liberals, “IF you are all for banning what kills, why not ban cars/cell phones etc”, you get frothing at the mouth, and them saying things like “BUT that’s an illogical comparison, cars were not designed to kill, that’s all a gun’s for IS to kill” or stupid things like that.
This tragedy could have been avoided and that is the most concern. Failure at the FBI to investigate properly two alerts. Failures with the Browart County Public School System School Board and Sheriff Scot Israel coming to an understanding now to arrest minority students so the schools could get more state and federal money. Failure with the school principal not to insist upon more than one deputy for the almost 4000 people he had on campus, as well as not securing any of the many entrances into the many buildings on campus. If any retired veterans were working or even visiting the school, the one I know, including myself, we would have intervened and hopefully saved lives by enterring the classroom and confronting the young demented Nikolas Cruz and either incapacitating him with injury or death, not cowering outside or behind the cruisers.
My mind and heart grieves for this father and all parents. My prayers are with all, and may sound minds prevail, not knee jerk reactions.
Thing is, since we keep SEEING failures like this, time and time again. TO ME that shows its not really a failure, but more of a plan.
He’s right. People keeping trying to attack the surface issues rather than gettin to the root of the problem. We need to make the schools safer, and thats not going happen by taking away guns, or changing the age at which you can buys them to 21. In fact I would go even deeper than that and say that the foundation of the issue in our country is a disintegration of the nuclear family. The government, at one time, saw the strength in this and reinforced it through proper legislation. Now, not only does the government not support a healthy family, but they pass laws that undermine it.
And if you look, so many things in law, STILL ‘favor’ the nuclear family, such as tax credits, work time off and the like.. YET they are doing all they can to RUIN the nuclear family.
God’s blessings and care on this father and ALL those affected by another senseless killing of our kids! I am sure I could never be as CALM and thoughtful in the wake of losing a child to violence. Twenty years after losing my Lucy, I still have memories of those last days with her, a Brittany Spaniel. There is NO getting over, finding “closure,” after losing your child! Hopefully, Americans will finally protect and secure the lives of our children with the same eagerness we protect our money or our politicians!! As this father relates, IT IS NOT ABOUT GUN CONTROL…..
One thing i DO find strange about all this, is we keep hearing how “Distraught and unconsolable” these parents/friends/family are. YET if they were that distraught, why are they doing all these interviews/town hall meetings etc??
I seldom watch Chris Wallace because he is rude and frequently interrupts people when they are trying to make a point he doesn’t agree with. I’m glad he had the decency to not interrupt this grieving father, who only wants to live in a country where kids are safe in their schools. The father is right, gun control isn’t the answer, yet it’s all the media is talking about.
Once many years ago before 9/11 and the lunacy of regulations that came from it. A visiting officer asked the 6th grade students what they world do if an armed person started shooting at the school. One kid raised his hand, and said I would run to the **** Room! When asked why? The kid told the officer, Because Mr. ***** (me) would shoot back. I use to demonstrate how to load and fire a 58 cal. Civil war era Mississippi Long rifle when they were studying The Civil war in 5th grade. No slug just smoke and percussion. They loved it.