Greta Thunberg’s parents went green to ‘save’ their daughter

Posted On 11:50 am December 30, 2019
9

File Photo - Sept. 23, 2019.

LONDON (AP) — The parents of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg made changes in their lives to “save” their daughter, not the world.

The teenager’s father, Svante Thunberg, told the BBC on Monday that his 16-year-old daughter experienced depression for three or four years before going on school environment strikes.

He described how the young climate activist “fell ill” and stopped eating and talking to others.

To help her recover, he and his wife – Swedish opera singer Malena Ernman – made significant changes in their lives to become more environmentally friendly.

Svante Thunberg went vegan and Ernman stopped flying, which “changed her whole career,” he said.

“To be honest, she didn’t do it save the climate. She did it to save her child because she saw how much it meant to her, and then, when she did that, she saw how much she grew from that, how much energy she got from it,” Thunberg said.

The father added that initially he did not support his daughter’s activism.

“We thought it was a bad idea, just the idea of your own daughter sort of putting herself at the very front line of such a huge question like climate change,” he said. “You wouldn’t want that as a parent.”

His comments came during a special edition of the BBC Radio 4 Today program guest-edited by the young climate campaigner.

The BBC was heavily criticized for flying their presenter to Sweden to interview the teenager and her father, saying they “did not have time for other means of transport.”

The program also included interviews with outgoing Bank of England chief Mark Carney, who said the financial sector is responding too slowly to the climate crisis, and environment filmmaker David Attenborough.

DrGadget
DrGadget
12:16 pm December 30, 2019

How dare you?
HOW DARE YOU!

You stole my childhood. How dare you?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
1:02 pm December 30, 2019

They sound like enablers

Greta is the victim of the lies sold in the media that if true should depress everyone

I use to believe it then someone finally made an argument which showed one fact about it was a lie, which caused me to critically examine the rest of their facts purported to support the conclusion.

For all their facts have examined have found they are either distorts of the truth, misrepresentations of the facts or just out and out lies

The number one fact they claim is carbon is the driving force is refuted by the ice cores from both Greenland and Antarctic which show temperature increase proceeds carbon increase.

Which means carbon cannot possibly be the CAUSE of temperature increase

That is the thread, which when followed, unravels their carefully constructed set of lies

The foundation of the global warming lie is from the peak oil lie.

According to them, by the year 2017 every nation in the world would be out of oil and only Saudi Arabia would remain.

We would be engaged in a world wide war over those last drops of oil

In a day, we will be celebrating 2020 and the United States, who was suppose to have ran out of oil in 2013 is now the largest global crude oil producer.

https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=37053

These people are not just wrong they are completely and utterly wrong

For Greta's mental health, and many others, her parents need to show her the truth and stop enabling her in a lie.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

capricorn1
capricorn1
1:17 pm December 30, 2019

bull dooooookie.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Richard Pierce
Richard Pierce
1:25 pm December 30, 2019

After watching her UN meltdown there was no doubt she has mental health issues.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

johnw1120
johnw1120
1:32 pm December 30, 2019

"the financial sector is responding too slowly to the climate crisis" that is false, they and governments are moving at a breakneck speed on a train to nowhere, when there are way too many questions that are not being answered or simply pushed aside, the climate change movement, is and was never about the climate, it has, from day one, always been about control of the masses. Those nasty rich globalists you all cuss, will get richer off of this fraud and the masses will suffer unneeded extra taxes and government control. The only thing about this child is what it shows about the leftists, they will use anyone as a pawn, even a mentally challenged child, to drive their agenda and when they are done with her they will throw her under the bus just like they always do.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

sam236
sam236
1:33 pm December 30, 2019

So if he initially thought it was a bad idea to have Greta take such a prominent role in the climate change debate, what changed his mind? If he truly cared about his daughter, he'd get her back in school and into therapy.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
disqus_Y1ILHKfC0B
1:35 pm December 30, 2019

Mom and dad go green to save their daughter? How about teaching her about how facts, data, reasoning skills work? They should also teach her how to tell what propaganda really is, and how to NOT make a fool of herself in public?

"Better to sit quietly and let people think you are an idiot, than to open your mouth and confirm it", Mark Twain (or was it Samuel Clemens?).

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)

minaka
minaka
2:22 pm December 30, 2019

The parents of this Chucky doll made her into a traumatized ignoramus. No amount of therapy is going to fix this sanctimonious brat now that her ego has been ballooned by leftist leaders in multiple countries. She really thinks she's all that and can lecture her betters – the generation that put a man on the moon, cured illnesses, prevented starvation of millions and decreased world poverty via CAPITALISM.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

mikemakesright
mikemakesright
2:51 pm December 30, 2019

What a sad story. Try a little tough love, Mr. and Mrs. Thunberg… it's the only thing that has the potential to cure your daughter. Your actions to date have just made her more ill.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply



