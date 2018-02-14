Gregg Popovich, Spurs coach, says U.S. ‘racist country’

The longtime coach of the NBA’s multi-title-winning San Antonio Spurs said flatly this week that America is “a racist country.”
Gregg Popovich, who also is the current coach of the U.S. national basketball team and a persistent critic of President Trump, told reporters Monday that this is why Black History Month has to be celebrated.
“I think it’s pretty obvious. Our league is made up of a lot of black guys,” Popovich said before a game in Salt Lake City. “To honor that and understand it is pretty simplistic. How would you ignore that?
“More importantly, we live in a racist country that hasn’t figured it out yet,” he concluded.
Popovich also advocated ignoring any anger possibly produced by Black History Month, because people need to have it in their faces.
“It’s always important to bring attention to it, even if it angers some people. The point is, you have to keep it in front of everybody’s nose and understand that it still hasn’t been taken care of and we still have a lot of work to do,” he said.
According to The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport, the NBA was 74.3 percent black during the 2015-16 season and 81.7 percent were people of color. The study said that the NBA was 18.3 percent white last season, which was 5 percent less than the season before. Source
Now in the midst of his 21st complete season and a three-time coach of the year, Popovich is by far the NBA’s oldest-tenured coach — Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Rick Carlisle of the Dallas Mavericks are both now coaching their 10th complete seasons
Under Popovich’s guidance, the Spurs have won five titles and never failed to win 50 games in a full season. He holds the NBA record for most career wins coaching just one team.
Monday night’s remarks are far from the first time Popovich, an Air Force Academy graduate who began his coaching career as an assistant with the Falcons, has ventured into public declarations of liberal politics.
“I’m still sick to my stomach,” he said after Mr. Trump’s election in November 2016. “Not basically because the Republicans won or anything, but the disgusting tenor and tone and all the comments that have been xenophobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, and I live in that country where half the country ignored all that to elect someone.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
How did an idiot like Poopovich ever pass the coaching course?
Popovich has always been a know it all, arrogant type. Now you can add HYPOCRITE to his name. He’s playing the race card, with mostly black players in his team, kissing a*s is a must for him. Like so many in Hollywood, the door out of the US is open!! Like most Hollywood snowflakes, this arrogant will no doubt remain home and use his wealth to enjoy the racist society he so deplores!! What a hypocrite!!
We just spent 8 years under the most divisive/ racist president possible. He glorified thugs and openly hated cops
the boy needs to go to hell.
From the article above: ” but the disgusting tenor and tone and all the comments that have been xenophobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, and I live in that country where half the country ignored all that to elect someone.” Hey Popovich, I think they transplanted Hillary’s brain into you, since you sound just like Hillary. Hey Pops, in Hillary, you voted for a communist. Boy, that’s alot to be proud of!
Popovich has been a good coach. His choice to become vocal about his politics is a mistake. His comments show he has never lived in any other country. I, personally, , find his remarks not only incorrect, but repugnant.
Yes, & it appears blacks are THE racists!
What about an Italian immigrant history month? And a Episcopal history month? And don’t forget a history month for left handed people. And, oh, yes. The Boy Scouts. We can’t forget them. And what about a history month for the employees of Charlie’s Dairy?
This guy knows which side his bread is buttered and yes the league has a very large number of blacks who are outstanding in what they do. But as fat as racism there has never been a president that spread dissention as Obama! Trump’s words are constantly twisted to serve the leftist propaganda who are happy to keep blacks in bondage! They have done a good job since the fifties when they came up with this narrative! Unfortunately the Fake Media and Hollywood have fully signed up for this also and have become promoters ! It’s funny that Hollywood who “love” blacks do not mix with them, the ultimate in hypocrisy! Trump loves his country and wants, like most patriotic Americans, to respect and honor the National Anthem and the flag for what they represent and stand for. It is vile for the dems and the fake press to belittle the glue that has held Americans together for 200 plus years but there are no bounds for the dems greed! They would rather kill the country for their personal gain! Americans have seen through this and will again in 2018 show that their country comes before the Dems dreams !
You are so right. Obuma divided the races farther than the Fifties. Racist? Because all the football players and basketball players (majority) are Black? Obuma put this Country on the edge of destruction. His catering to the Blacks was sickening. How about NAACP, BET, Black history month (should be measured in minutes), Miss Black America, Negro College Fund, etc. There’s no White counterpart. Blacks are the racists.
“What the”, I’m in agreement with you; as a proud American, a black man, and a Republican, if the ‘narrative’ of racism is expounded, dividing Americans, ignoring the humanity, we are in trouble; and always will be.
Until we can see the ‘humanity’ in other people (especially in our beloved country), we that are Americans will ‘judge a person by the color of their skin, and not the content of their character’.
We do live in a racist country. There is a large segment of African Americans who HATE anyone who is not black (starting with and lead by Barack Obama, Maxine Waters, Frederica Wilson, Keith Ellison, etc).
Sports should just stay in the realm of entertainment. If athletes want to be in politics then go be into politics until then keep your PERSONAL beliefs out of sports, also know what you are talking about BEFORE you make comments. Please please don’t act like your talking for the masses !! You don’t !! You personal beliefs maybe and are very different from mine or someone else. SO SPEAK FOR YOURSELF AND NOT EVERYONE ELSE!!
Hey popobitch! How many Afreakan countries aren’t R A C I S T, especially S. Afreaka! Calling this country “racist” does nothing ’cause racial slurs against whites are now moot and meaningless! If anything, basketball is one of the most R A C I S T sports being culturally appropriated! Weren’t most sports created by white folks, except maybe severed head field hockey?
This country was doing just fine until Barack Obama showed up on the scene. He has personally set this country back 60 years. It will take many more years for it to level off again so people can start living with one another(IF we don’t have a civil war). We are very, very close.
What an idiot. I can’t believe Popovich is an AFA graduate. All the things he attributes to the current administration, i.e., xenophobia, homophobia, racism, etc., are all products of the media. There is nothing to indicate Trump is any of these things and Popovich’s statement that half the country ignored this to elect Trump is more evidence of his idiocy. The fact that Clinton got half the vote means that half the voters ignored her pay for play as Secretary of State, the fact that she should be in jail for mishandling classified information on a private server, that she and the DNC colluded with the Russians to use phony information to try to discredit Trump, and the list goes on on and on. But I guess all that stuff is OK since she is a Democrat. What a flippin’ idiot.
Pockovich is off the rails. He has always been an ***, but he has grown worse in recent years. I think he has absorbed too much gym stinkage and it has affected his brain.
It is true the ones crying racism are the biggest racists. Popovich can assume his position next to Sharpton.
Popovich has just re-confirmed that he is everything he accuses the US of.
Until we all realize that Color has nothing to do with anything, nothing can be fixed, it’s in the Heart that makes up a person and the willingness to change one’s wants, goals and needs.
We are HUMAN AMERICANs, we should be for GOD and then AMERICA and the right to pursue Value of one’s person.