Green New Deal: Mayor de Blasio will ban skyscrapers from NYC

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 7:35 am April 23, 2019
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave a “Green New Deal” pitch for the city on Monday that would make Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proud.

The Democrat said the Big Apple will be downsizing in the years to come as its “own Green New Deal” makes “classic” skyscrapers a financial black hole for developers.

“We’re putting clear, strong mandates, the first of any major city on the earth to say to building owners, you’ve got to clean up your act, you’ve got to retrofit, you’ve got to save energy,” he told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew. “If you don’t do it by 2030, there’s serious fines, as high as $1 million or more for the biggest buildings.”

Fellow New Yorker Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has pushed a “Green New Deal” at the federal level, which she sees as a last-ditch effort to stave off an environmental catastrophe.

“We have twelve years left to cut emissions by at least 50%, if not more, and for everyone who wants to make a joke about that, you may laugh, but your grandkids will not,” she said April 3 on Instagram.

Mr. de Blasio says New York’s regulations will use various means to make traditional skyscrapers unappealing.

“We’re going to ban the classic glass and steel skyscrapers, which are incredibly inefficient,” he said, the Washington Free Beacon reported. “If someone wants to build one of those things, they can take a whole lot of steps to make it energy efficient, but we’re not going to allow what we used to see in the past. … We are going to get all of our energy from renewable sources in the next five years.”

MustLiveFree
8:37 am April 23, 2019 at 8:37 am

Comrade Bill has spoken. If he won’t allow them to build up, he’ll just create more land so they can build out. Where do these people get their delusions of grandeur?

cacmk5
8:46 am April 23, 2019 at 8:46 am

What a fool. If you don’t build up, you have to build out, thus taking up a larger footprint reducing the natural environment. He needs to be booted out of office.

mathis1689
8:47 am April 23, 2019 at 8:47 am

If someone ever invents a machine that can convert hot air into renewable energy, idiots like Komrade Bill Blabbermouth and Alexandria Obviously Incoherent will become trillionaires overnight. They put out enough hot air to power the entire country for a year in just one month.

Gunflint Roseberg
8:49 am April 23, 2019 at 8:49 am

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio just another Loser Liberal like his twin bartender sister Cortez…The two make perfectly matched bookends, the epitome of “STUPID”.

baitfish
8:51 am April 23, 2019 at 8:51 am

Will new yorkers ever get tired of government running every aspect of their lives, and charging them a fortune to do it? new york, the land of the slaves and the home of the stupid.

Bill 32958
8:56 am April 23, 2019 at 8:56 am

Maybe they should construct all new buildings out of gingerbread, and deBlasio could be “The Gingerbread Man”, and the demo-rat fantasy land would be complete.

morefandave
8:57 am April 23, 2019 at 8:57 am

If de Blasio has his way, Manhatten will end up being worth the beads it was allegedly purchased for. This makes as much sense as a Nevada state law outlawing all gambling. If New Yorkers haven’t got buyers’ remorse about this guy, they aren’t paying attention.

The Real Truth
9:09 am April 23, 2019 at 9:09 am

If de Blasio has his way, New York, will NOT be the “Big Apple” anymore, but a SHELL of what it was ! He will single-handedly RUIN New York. WHY did New Yorkers elect this man ?

Leave a Reply