Greed, rampant socialism reduce Venezuela to ruin

Viva la revolution — or something. Alas, the slow-motion catastrophe that is the Venezuelan revolution shows no signs of abating. It keeps going, going and going, and in ever steeper descent.
The presidential election this month was a farce. Every reasonably legitimate alternative to the toxic incumbent, Nicolas Maduro, was barred from running. Many such prospective candidates were in prison. The media had shriveled, ensuring that dissenting parties could not get anything remotely resembling a fair hearing. The harsh way anti-government protest has been dealt with over past years sent the message that no dissent will be tolerated by the rotten regime.
Mr. Maduro’s only claim to political and management skill was his earlier career as a bus driver. He “won” the election with two-thirds of the vote — the outcome was never in doubt — and the turnout was anemic. Nearly 7 in 10 Venezuelans did not vote. This was an eloquent verdict on what the people think of their government.
Not very long ago they lived in the richest country in South America, awash in oil, with the world’s largest proven oil reserves, all set upon abundant fertile land. Anatoly Kurmanaev, a Russian journalist writing in The Wall Street Journal, recalls that when he arrived in Caracas to take up his post as correspondent in 2013, “the party was still on: Oil was fetching $100 a barrel, and Mr. Maduro’s populist government was showering petrodollars on everyone. The Caracas skyline was dotted with grandiose construction projects, steakhouses were buying vintage Scotch by the carload and hotels had to be reserved weeks in advance.”
The ruinous policies of the late Hugo Chavez and his chosen heir put an end to all that, and set Venezuela’s economy in ruins. Mr. Chavez, who took power in 1999, nationalized and plundered national industries, bankrupted his country’s financial reserves with lavish social spending and raised interest rates to the point that business simply cannot function.
His successor has accomplished what was thought impossible. He has made things worse. Facing crippling deficits as oil prices collapsed, Mr. Maduro printed money. Hyperinflation followed, of course, and as the government ran out of foreign currency it could no longer import basic goods. Toilet paper became a prized and rare item in Venezuela. Every Venezuelan with the means fled the country, creating a refugee crisis in neighboring countries. Independent economists in Venezuela expect by the end of this year that the nation’s economy will have shrunk an astonishing 35 percent over the past five years, and the poverty rate has risen to 87 percent.
Immediately after the election results were released, Venezuela expelled the two top American diplomats, accusing them of conspiring against the government and attempting to sabotage the election. It’s encouraging, however, to see both the United States and other nations getting tougher on Mr. Maduro. Following the national election farce, the Trump administration announced a measure making it harder for the regime to liquidate its assets. President Trump’s point is that the assets belong to “the Venezuelan people,” not the kleptocrats who populate its regime. Fourteen other nations throughout the Americas, including Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, condemned the way the elections were conducted and said they would scale back diplomatic relations with Caracas.
“We call for the Maduro regime to restore democracy, hold free and fair elections, release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally, and end the repression and economic deprivation of the Venezuelan people,” Mr. Trump said. It’s a worthy hope, but not one likely to be redeemed without a struggle. Mr. Maduro will have to be toppled, most likely by his own people. The bad news for him is that the people of Venezuela have many legitimate reasons to want his head on a spike.
With hyperinflation expected to reach 14,000 percent this year, the most basic economic tasks have become nightmares. Cash is scarce, credit-card networks are overloaded and banking systems routinely crash. Paying for a cup of coffee, a visitor observes, can take an hour. Streets are empty after dark. Streetlights no longer work, and the only people out after dark are kids rummaging through garbage cans looking for something to eat.
“Caracas has long been a dangerous yet vibrant city,” says Anatoly Kurmanaev, “but the crisis has transformed it into a zombie movie set.” The rape of Venezuela demonstrates once more that the place where Marxist economics works is in a textbook. Nothing revolutionary about that.
Washington Times, Great commentary! Socialism fails and yet the “intelligentsia” in our country and and liberals want to destroy our country, with a socialist / communist society!
An this is the same sort of socialism they want to install here!
In all fairness, Socialism has only failed in every place it’s ever been tried.
But by contrast, Capitalism fails everywhere all the time, except for actual free markets, which don’t count according to Libs.
And even if Capitalism does lift people out of poverty*, now all those people are greedy consumers destroying the planet. And since a hypothetical utopia world 200 years from now is far more important than actual humans suffering today, we must stamp out Capitalism.
* It does.
Or so the Libs would have us feel.
If socialism is such a great system why is it always necessary for the government to force it upon everyone?
And how is it possible to spread the wealth around when being wealthy makes you a villain of the state?
Simple answer, ITS NOT GREAT! Long answer, once people REALIZE its not great, they will resist it with all of their being. So the politicians HAVE to use force to push it on you.
Jota_ the liberal LOONS who keep extolling the glories of Socialism ought to consider how virtually EVERY Communist country in the 20th Century either had to build WALLS or have barbed-wire fortified borders with ARMED GUARDS to keep people IN those countries? They did not need fortification on the OTHER side, because NOBODY was trying to sneak IN to those countries. Contrast THAT with the problem WE have with everybody in the freaking WORLD trying to come INTO the US. So . . . if Socialism and Communism are SO great, why do they have to post ARMED GUARDS to keep everybody in their country from FLEEING that Communist “paradise?”
What do these FOOLS think the BERLIN WALL was for, and why it was such a BIG DEAL when it was FINALLY torn down?
“According to new voter turnout statistics from the 2016 election, 47 percent of Americans voted for nobody (didn’t vote), far outweighing the votes cast for Trump (25.5 percent) and Hillary (25.6 percent) by eligible voters.”
So to the conservatives who want to sit out elections, be aware that if someone like Hillary or Bernie were to get elected, we could be a presidential term away from being Venezuela. (I’m sure they never thought it could happen there either!)
We came DANGEROUSLY close to “being Venezuela” under the “leadership” of that nasty little sociopath and COMMUNIST TRAITOR, Obama. I have no doubt we’d have been shoved the REST of the way down that slippery slope in short order, if that corrupt, LYING old crone and fellow Saul Allinsky disciple, Hillary had won the 2016 election.
Conservatives, none of the rest of you can be any more disgusted than I am at the FECKLESS Republican Party. But we DO NOT DARE stay home and NOT vote, in the face of growing activism among the Millennials and OTHER younger people who have been systematically brainwashed their ENTIRE LIVES to be good little Communist serfs by the Leftist LOONS running our schools and universities, and there are MILLIONS of them who believe Socialism and Communism is the road to “equality” and “fairness” for ALL. Stay home and let THEM decide the future course of our country by electing their favorite COMMUNISTS to run things? NOT if you care about this country and your liberties!
Which is why i consider APATHY to be the WORST thing for this country. GET OUT AND vote, even if you vote for daffy bloody duck. GET OUT and vote.
Don’t forget the people voted in this man because he promised all the goodies and guess what all those people are now fleeing here and will certainly vote for another who promises them free government handouts.
Right there in the Continent just to the SOUTH of us, we have the PERFECT PICTURE of where COMMUNISM will take your country–to the PERFECT “equality” of EQUAL starvation and misery for all! And yet the Leftist LOONS trying DESPERATELY to Communize THIS country are too blind to see it and take HEED of the lesson it represents to those with the good sense to recognize it!
oleteabag those that want this country communist will be the leaders and surely will not suffer any problems like the rest of us.
No matter what the political metholody is, the leaders seem to always be immune to the problems the ‘people’ face..
That’s not entirely true, Glenn. Surveys of those registered as Democrats show MANY of them now favor Socialism and think it is a BETTER system of government. We can thank the systematic Leftist BRAINWASHING of our kids by the Leftist LOONS running the public schools and universities for that! So you can’t discount the “useful idiot” factor when you are opposing an attempted Communist takeover of your country, because there are MILLIONS Of them, and the Commucrats got the voting age lowered so that even the clueless, brainwashed TEENAGERS can vote!
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are Maduro’s fellow travelers. Pelosi and Schumer know that but would gladly go right along with them if Sanders or Warren win the nomination.