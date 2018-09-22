Grassley grants Kavanaugh accuser another extension

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley late Friday night granted another extension to Christine Blasey Ford to decide on whether she will testify to the committee.
The new deadline was unclear, but Ford had requested that a 10 p.m. ET Friday deadline be extended until Saturday.
Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr Ford to decide if she wants to proceed w the statement she made last week to testify to the senate She shld decide so we can move on I want to hear her. I hope u understand. It’s not my normal approach to b indecisive
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018
With all the extensions we give Dr Ford to decide if she still wants to testify to the Senate I feel like I’m playing 2nd trombone in the judiciary orchestra and Schumer is the conductor
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 22, 2018
Set a deadline and stick to it Chuck. Don’t let one left wing loon hold up the entire nation indefinitely. We all know this is just another democrat dirty trick to deny President Trump his constitutional right to appoint judges. Stop accommodating them.
baitfish, You hit the nail on the head. The RINOS are always gutless. There was no excuse for extending the deadline. This clown psychologist, Chrissy, from communist Kalifornia, making demands that Kavanaugh speak first and that no attorneys can question her is ridiculous. She and her liberal clown attorney, who was friends with Harvey Weinstein can go to you know where!
I also read that Professor Ford’s BROTHER is entwined with that Fusion GPS crowd that produced the FAKE dossier they are trying to parlay into an impeachment charge against Pres. Trump. And her lawyer is on the BOARD of a couple of Soros’ front organizations. She is OBVIOUSLY a SOROS-paid-and-owned lawyer! Given all these “coincidental” incestuous ties, it should be obvious to ANYBODY with the IQ of a TURNIP that this is another RENT-A-SKANK production by the CONNIVING Commucrats, and should be treated with the CONTEMPT it deserves. IGNORE the damned Dems and hold the DAMNED vote, already! The sad truth is, like the Republicans won’t be able to field enough votes to get Kavanaugh confirmed if they DON’T allow the Dems to COMPLETE this foot-dragging charade, because enough GUTLESS RINOS will get cold feet and RETRACT their promise to vote for him that they won’t be able to get it done, and the conniving DEMS will have succeeded in completely HIJACKING Pres. Trump’s authority to appoint a Justice of HIS CHOOSING to the Supreme Court.
This is like Obuma’s red line. This kind of crap never ends well.
Operation: Stalling Tactic is successful.
After the election, when we take over the Senate by cheating at every ballot box we’ll just drop the whole matter of replacing SCOTUS justices until Trump is dead… I mean voted out of office. Tee Hee.
Just remember, vote early, vote often.
— George Soros
I’m giving Grassley the benefit of the doubt because they say he’s a farmer and farmers have to simultaneously exercise common sense and wisdom.
Im thinking he’s giving Ford and Feinstein the opportunity to hang themselves. One lie under oath is all we need to fry these two loons.
Come on Grassley, we all know and you know the democrats want this to be postponed past the mid term elections. They couldn’t care less about this drunk lying woman and they know she is lying; it is all about politics
Yes, they know it, we know it, and probably even she knows it down inside somewhere in spite of all the little headless chicken littles running around in circles proclaiming her innocence to the skies.
IMHO, first of all, those “chicken littles” can’t POSSIBLY know that she is INNOCENT, any more than those trying to convict him without due process know Kavanaugh is guilty. This is just another delaying tactic by the conniving DEMS to STOP Kavanaugh’s appointment!
Tucker said on his show last night that their attempts to push it off until Thursday is more significant than anybody is telling us. He says if it goes past Wed., according to Senate rules, they will have to wait another week before they can vote, and given the COWARDICE of wishy-washy RINOS in Congress, that is time for them to get cold feet! So if they delay the vote by a week, Kavanaugh will likely NEVER be confirmed, and the Dems KNOW it–hence their determination to “postpone” the RENT-A-SKANK’s hearing until next Thursday. It will also be TOO LATE for Pres. Trump to choose another candidate, and for him/her to complete the LENGTHY background check and vetting process before the midterms, which is EXACTLY what the Dems want. If they gain enough seats in the midterms they can STOP any Conservative appointment Pres. Trump makes to the Supreme Court.
I’ve heard that if the Committee vote goes past Wednesday, the rules of the Senate mean the Senate vote can’t be held until at least next month, and the end result may be that not only does Kavanaugh not make it, but President Trump won’t get _any_ appointment to the Supreme Court — which would mean it stays 4-4 on most issues, which means no overturning of lower court decisions that favor the liberals.
EXACTLY, ErnieLane. The conniving Dems’ ability to run to a Leftist LOON, Obama-appointed judge in the lower courts to BLOCK everything Pres. Trump tries to do is EXACTLY what is at stake here with Kavanaugh’s appointment, and that is EXACTLY why the Dems are fighting tooth and claw and every DIRTY TRICK in the book to prevent it, because they are USING those LOON-friendly Circuit Courts to STEAL back the political power we RIGHTFULLY took from them with our votes in 2016. This is their way of SUBVERTING the will of the voters (well, THAT and their ongoing witch hunt and OTHER projects designed to lead to the OVERTHROW of a sitting American President) and it needs to STOP.
If the GUTLESS Republicans won’t put a stop to their DESTRUCTIVE anti-American BS, WE the people will have to do it. If the RINOS would do their damned jobs, it would not come to that, but it is beginning to appear that a CIVIL WAR is the ONLY way we can stop the damned Commucrats from OVERTURNING our votes and installing whoever the hell THEY want in the place of the President WE elected! If they succeed in overthrowing Pres. Trump, you can be SURE they’ll dispose of VP Pence somehow, too. I suspected when the rumor started circulating that Pence wrote that “anonymous” NYT op-ed, that THIS was their ploy to dispose of Pence prior to overthrowing Pres. Trump.
Yep; this was clearly laid out by Tucker Carlson recently. All those folks proclaiming “what’s the hurry?” are either oblivious of the rules and machinations, or are intentionally blowing a smoke screen for that exact scenario.
Politics, Money and Revenge ! This has nothing to do with “ Rape “. She herself said that she had Sex with hundreds of boys in her Wild days!
Read about her past and her now standing with the Communist Democrat Party.
Also the past war between the families regarding Real Estate!
worldtraveller77, with her extremely PROMISCUOUS history, I have a hard time believing that she was all that “traumatized” by being GROPED by one drunken teenager–even in the UNLIKELY EVENT that actually HAPPENED!
No, her trauma came to light when she heard that Trump was president and then, miraculously she knew that Kavanaugh was going to a nominated/appointed to a Supreme Court position. This woman is a loon, and she should have moved herself and her family to New Zealand as she stated she first considered….well Missy, what stopped you!
if she was traumatized she would have remembered when and where!
Hence his tweet of “I am normally not this indecisive” to be is total bull..
It’s one thing to bend over backwards. It’s another thing to just bend over. I hope those in charge of this confirmation process know the difference.
All this ******** going on and we’ve allmost bent all the way over looking at our ***** but the dummy rats are laughing theirs off need to really press an issue on Keith Ellison on his race for assault 2 time that’s well documented!!!!
Jeff,
Every time these dumb @$$#$ pull something like this they out themselves and we get a little more gas in our tank.
As far as Ellison is concerned, he is full astride of the muslim “Trojan horse” and will never be challenged on his attitude toward women because according to his so-called “religion” a woman is nothing but chattel and not even a cruelty to animals law will save her from whatever he deals out.
Well, they have to bend over so far, so they can keep shoving their heads up their rectums!
Then QUIT allowing the commucrats to run the show, you idiot!!!! YOU are the boss, grow a pair and act like it for God’s sake. WhY are the repubs such *******???? YOU are blowing this.
Believe me, it’s Jeff Flake. I am in AZ and know this *****. He’s holding all the cards and won’t let it out of committee. He’s getting back at Trump, he’s always been a Democrat sailing under false colors. He’s clearly colluding with Schumer and Chinese spy Feinstein.
As gutless as they are, they can’t HELP but let the commucrats run the show it seems.
I think Grassley needs to find some cajones real fast or step down and let someone do what is right. I really have liked Grassley for years, but he is too soft on these rowdy demos. If Ford doesn’t agree to something real fast, just go ahead and vote. Demos and RINOs will answer for their vote in November!
The Communist Dems are right “Old White Male “. NO backbone, No balls, that’s Chuck Grassley! For a hundred years the Republicans have bend backwards and let the Communists infiltrate in every facets of our lives!
Turn Limits is maybe the only solution!
Even with term limits, i am not sure that will solve the problem, UNLESS WE CAN Start getting fresh new blood in, that WON’T be so cowed..
ANOTHER EXTENSION………. where are the “R” pelotas ??? geez laweez. If she can fly to Hawaii for her internship …….she can fly to where the hearing is…. or did she drive to HAWAII? OR R will go to her…… GET ON WITH IT….. CONFIRM HIM NOW !!!!!
Hey, Chuck; quit fiddlin’ around. Tell Schmucky to put his baton where the sun don’t shine, slide your ‘bone up his a** and vote, vote, vote. With or without the Rats.
The Rats never intent to vote for Kavanaugh anyway!
VOTE NOW !!!!
Just how long will this rodent-coitus continue in democrat efforts to delay the vote? Enough is enough!!!! Get busy, GOP and get the vote over with.
She is delaying because she has nothing factual to say. Move on, VOTE.
Grassley has afforded her every opportunity to make her testimony, and plenty of time to give it. No more delays after Saturday…it’s time to move on…take the vote already. You watch, this is going to backfire on the Democrats. They just can’t “get it right”!
Unfortunately i don’t see it backfiring. NOT with 99% of the media in their back pockets.
I think the easy way out is give the fbi two days to update their background check on Kavaunaugh and if they find nothing then charge the accuser
They already did six background checks. Why will a seventh make any difference?
It really doesn’t matter HOW much the reps acquiesce to and placate the dems, it will NEVER change their tune at all. They will continue to bray that Kavanaugh is an attempted rapist and that the reps are evil and heartless. And we clearly see the delay and obstruct game the dems are playing. So reps, just get on with it, stop dancing to their tune, and vote to confirm.
You are quite right, cheech! No matter WHAT the GUTLESS rinos do to placate the Dems, they and their media attack dogs will CONTINUE to have an epic HISSY FIT and accuse Pres. Trump and Kavanaugh of misogyny, rape, “RE-victimizing the victim,” etc. etc. And yes, I heard one leftist LOON actually USE that phrase. First of all, we don’t KNOW that this woman IS a “victim.” In fact, it is HIGHLY doubtful that she IS. So HOW can she be “RE-victimized?” But this is just a sample of their hysterics, which will NOT stop until Kavanaugh withdraws or Pres. Trump withdraws his nomination. So they might as WELL go ahead and vote to CONFIRM him, because they are NOT going to avoid eating the manure sandwich the Dems are serving up no matter WHAT they do!
If the Dems succeed in sabotaging Kavanaugh’s nomination, I recommend that Pres. Trump nominate a WOMAN the next time–let’s see them pull that RENT-A-SKANK BS on a FEMALE candidate!
As the saying goes, you can’t placate crocodiles, hoping they never eat you. YOU WILL EVENTUALLY get eaten!
Same with commucrats. You can’t keep giving in to them, as all they see is nothing but weakness.
It is very unfortunate that this is what we have come to, let’s get this done. I would not agree to have Judge Kavanaugh speak first under any condition. That is not how our court system works. As we have no idea what she is saying happened, so how can he respond?
Why, hell, William Maroney, even SHE apparently does not know–or remember–“what happened.” So I don’t see how Kavanaugh is supposed to respond or defend himself against these amorphous INSINUATIONS. Just move on, hold the confirmation vote and get it done. The Dems are going to have an EPIC HISSY FIT no matter WHAT happens, so the Republicans might as well do THE RIGHT THING for a change, because catering to the CONNIVING DEMS will NOT stop their hysterics and hissy fits.
The Democrats knew that all you have to do these days is accuse someone of sexual assault and because of the MeToo movement they will be judged guilty without a shred of evidence. A lot of people have already convicted Kavanaugh even before the hearings. Pathetic.
Yes, but even according to the LIBERAL polls, MORE people believe that Kavanaugh is INNOCENT than not. So the GUTLESS RINOS need to stop placating the CONNIVING Commucrats and VOTE to confirm Kavanaugh already!
Hell, remember the days leading UP to the nomination? WE saw people out with banners and plackards, saying “NO” TO EVERYONE on his short list, showing they had ‘made up their minds, that NO ONE TRUMP could nominate, would be good enough.
Why is it that the GOP must always drop to their knees in front of the communist demRats? This is why they continue to behave so badly. The establishment GOP allows it. To wait longer simply gives ther democrat’s fake “news” more time to spout lies and grind on the good judge. It also makes it more likely that our fine President will get impatient and make stupid tweets.
And this is why i am seriously considering whether i wanna vote this november. THEY KEEP PROVING none of these scum sucking cretins are worth it..
The more time she is given by the senate judiciary committee, the more coaching she would get from her unethical attorney and others. If she really has the facts straight, she would have come up with it by now. If she fails to show up at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 09/24/2018 before the senate judiciary committee and testify, then, it is time for an up or down vote. Subsequently, criminal prosecutions should be initiated against diane feinstein and this psycho of a woman. Is diane feinstein attempting to bury her chinese spy scandal underneath this newly found drama?
I’m getting so tired of these wishy-washy Republicans! If you could put all of the republican senators together, you still couldn’t come up with enough backbone to make a complete spine. God I wish we had at least one strong leader within the party. All pansies. SMH.
We DO have one, Dutch65. But with all the conniving Dems AND the GUTLESS RINOS piling on him, it is difficult for him to STAND UP, much less get anything done! It is a MIRACLE that he has been able to accomplish as much as he has. Just think what he could do, if the damned TREASONOUS Dems and GUTLESS RINOS would leave him ALONE and let him do the job WE elected him to do. These VERMIN in BOTH parties are OPENLY FLOUTING the will of the voters, and it’s time they stopped doing that, or get the hell OUT Of our government!
Her letter may not even exist. Maybe that’s the reason Sen. Feinstein won’t show it to the Republicans, including the Committee Chairman.
Either it doesn’t exist, or Feinstein “embroidered” the contents, and therefore cannot and WILL NOT produce said letter, Ernie. All we have is HER word for it that the damned thing even exists, and SHE is a KNOWN LIAR.
Which is why i wonder, why not one republican has DEMANDED THE LETTER itself!
Mr. Grassley, perhaps it’s time to grow a pair, do you believe the INBRED Democrats would continue with this childish game?
Charges made by a then young person who admittedly had been drinking some 36 years ago can not be taken as the best evidence of what may or may not have happened. She says she had only one beer. Police hear that all of the time when stopping drunken drivers. Now she comes forward to attack Judge Kavanaugh in the form of a secret letter via Diane Feinstein which must be made public.
The very same false character assassination happened to Justice Clarence Thomas when he was attacked by Anita Hill in 1991. Fortunately, he was able to gain a seat on the Supreme Court.
Judge Kavanaugh must be permitted to hear the accusations if there is a hearing. He must go after the accuser so that he can formulate a defense.
A vote should be taken shortly thereafter and hopefully, this matter can be finished.
Isn’t this getting a little bit ridiculous? l guess Grassley will have to go to her house and kiss her as*. So now he has decided to let the confirmation be delayed indefinitely. At the rate he is going it won’t be addressed until after the November elections. What a worthless *** he is.
Which is EXACTLY the point of all this Dem foot-dragging, delays, and the ever-popular RENT-A-SKANK tactic they employ to torpedo the candidacy of EVERY Conservative running for office or nominated for a high government position, frjm. They think they are going to gain a Congressional majority in the midterms, or at LEAST gain enough votes that they can BLOCK ANYTHING Pres. Trump tries to do. They may well be right, because there is certainly no shortage of STUPID VOTERS who believe anything CNN tells them and will VOTE a damned conniving Commucrat into Congress. And then there is the EVER-PRESENT massive voter fraud the Commucrats will have in place to steal Congressional seats if they can! It’s beginning to appear that it is going to take a Civil War to STOP the damned conniving Commucrats from subverting the will of the voters and STEALING our country out from under us!
Good for him
Give them enough rope to hang themselves
And who’s gonna be doing the hanging? Spineless sessions? The media??
a republican being indecisive? so it isn’t so!…
Big mistake. “Playing nice” with the Evil Party is how the Stupid Party got its name. Prediction: Just before the next deadline Ford or her lawyer or one of their family members will “suddenly” suffer a serious illness and demand another extension in the name of “compassion.”
It’s like they say, give into terrorists just once, and they KNOW YOU CAN be manipulated into giving in often. THE same applies here.. DO NOT GIVE EXTENSIONS otherwise it proves you can be cajoled into extending anything and everything, time and time again.
STOP playing into the conniving Dems’ plans to delay the confirmation vote on Kavanaugh. Set a deadline, and stick to it. That RENT-A-SKANK is NOT going to show up to testify under oath. She is LYING, and knows she would be liable for a perjury charge. Besides, the conniving Dems thought just ACCUSING Kavanaugh would put an end to his Supreme Court nomination–the mere accusation was enough to torpedo all the OTHER Conservatives they used Rent-A-Skanks against (except Pres. Trump–their go-to ploy failed THERE, too!) They NEVER thought she’d actually be expected to actually TESTIFY, and I’m sure neither did she! The TRUTH is, her constantly shifting story with its hazy details and COMPLETE lack of proof are NOT something she’d likely want to test under oath! Stop caving to the conniving Dems and vote to CONFIRM the man, already!