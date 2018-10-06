Grassley demands correspondence between Ford legal team and Dem senators

Christine Blasey Ford is embraced by her attorney Debra Katz, left, as the hearing ends before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool Image via AP)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley demanded lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford turn over records of communications between their legal team and the offices of Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Mazie Hirono “in light of recently uncovered information.”

Grassley, R-Iowa, penned a letter to Ford’s legal team late Thursday, renewing requests for evidence. Grassley said the evidence in question had been referenced numerous times to support Ford’s allegations that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party 36 years ago.

“I urge you once again, now for the third time in writing, to turn over the therapy notes, polygraph materials, and communications with The Washington Post that Dr. Ford has relied upon as evidence,” Grassley wrote, following up on his initial letter sent on Oct. 2. “In addition to the evidence I requested in my October 2 letter, in light of recently uncovered information, please turn over records and descriptions of direct or indirect communications between Dr. Ford or her representatives and any of the following…”

