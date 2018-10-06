Grassley demands correspondence between Ford legal team and Dem senators

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley demanded lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford turn over records of communications between their legal team and the offices of Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Mazie Hirono “in light of recently uncovered information.”
Grassley, R-Iowa, penned a letter to Ford’s legal team late Thursday, renewing requests for evidence. Grassley said the evidence in question had been referenced numerous times to support Ford’s allegations that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party 36 years ago.
“I urge you once again, now for the third time in writing, to turn over the therapy notes, polygraph materials, and communications with The Washington Post that Dr. Ford has relied upon as evidence,” Grassley wrote, following up on his initial letter sent on Oct. 2. “In addition to the evidence I requested in my October 2 letter, in light of recently uncovered information, please turn over records and descriptions of direct or indirect communications between Dr. Ford or her representatives and any of the following…”
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Join the discussion
There is PROOF that ford is lying, and her lawyers know it. fiendstien knows it. fiendstien knows that Grassley knows it. Do you think we will ever see the documents that Grassley is requesting? There are a lot of people who should be going to jail for perjury, witness intimidation, witness tampering, slander, and liable. Including some members of the press.
I am not going to jump to any conclusions here and hope that the people involved will actually turn over the documents. They have shown themselves to be lawless and uncivil so we will discover what we will discover. All these people were under oath when the spoke to the FBI and to the committee so, like everything else in this government, wait for it. My prayers have been that God would make the plans of those who hate Christians and use their positions in government to obfuscate their lawlessness would be self evident to all Americans.
Time to file a complaint in a court of law where they will be forced to turnover what is involved in this charade, and especially send DiFi to prison for a while and make sure she is removed from Congress, along with Schumer, Pelosi, and so many other democrats/RINOS and GOPe who think they own us. They don’t because we hired/elected them and damn straight we are going to fire them one way or another and many with prison time for treason. They have now been caught and should not be freed!
And don’t forget, widespread disbarring of all “The Lawyers” who violated the Ethics of their Profession ( one example, among many: it became obvious, during the Hearing, that Blasey-Ford had never been informed by her Attorneys, that from the very beginning, Grassley had made repeated offers to fly out to California to her, so as to accommodate her alleged ‘fear of flying’ — this is a SERIOUS breach of the Ethics of an Attorney’s responsibilities toward his/her Client — to say the least ).
Actually, Congress — although they haven’t done it, in I-don’t-know-how-many-years/decades — is empowered to Arrest, and Imprison, anyone whom Congress has found to be in Contempt of Congress. I’m not certain which Agency(s) Congress enlists, to make the Arrests and Imprisonments ( my gut-level hunch is the Secret Service, but I’m far from certain about that — it may very well be the ATF, FBI, or even the Capitol Police — but it is one, or possibly more, of them ).
Then, the Contemptuous, Resistant Citizen(s) can sit in Prison for as long as they like. Of course, if they want to play their ‘Get Out of Jail, Free’ card, then they are free to COOPERATE with the Senate and/or The House, in which case, they will be sprung, immediately upon fulfillment of their “cooperation”
“I’m not certain which Agency(s) Congress enlists,”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contempt_of_Congress
“Following a contempt citation, the person cited is arrested by the Sergeant-at-Arms for the House or Senate”
Why is he using the word “PLEASE” in his request? In fact, why doesn’t he issue a subpoena??
Senator Grassley should now subpoena the documents.
“Senator Grassley should now subpoena the documents”
She swore an oath, to tell the truth, nothing but the truth, and she said this is what those documents say. So she needs to produce those documents but being so used to everyone having to just take her word for everything she is finding it a little bit shocking that she would need to verify her words now.
Because she offered them as evidence they are already a part of the record and she is in contempt if she does not produce them, but what is guilty until innocent, nothing more than contempt for the law by those who wish to set themselves above it and make themselves our overlords
JAIL THEM!
P.S. And grab Hillary while they are at it
Hold them in contempt and jail them until they comply
I do not believe that Ford’s legal team “never advised her” that the Republicans had offered to go to California to interview her privately. It was all over the television and internet. I believe they all agreed that would be the story, because they wanted to delay the hearing and vote until after the mid-term elections. I PRAY that the dishonest, unprincipled Democrats do not regain power in the House or Senate. They have proven themselves unfit to govern.