Grand opening of abandoned Walmart for illegals

United States residents voiced an uproar on social media over the opening of an abandoned Walmart in Brownsville, Texas, which a local television station reported is slated to serve as a taxpayer-funded shelter for an untold number of illegal aliens from across the Mexican border.

As Texas’ southernmost city – which is just a stone’s throw from Mexican border city of Matamoros – Brownsville is the latest location of a hotly contested border dispute, where a federally funded humanitarian group says the oversized vacated retail building will help teenaged youth who have arrived into the country illegally.

Illegal trend?

Such shelters housing illegal aliens are becoming a trend in the southern city.

“The new facility is the fourth of its kind to open in Brownsville and the seventh in Cameron County, Texas,” WND announced. “The nonprofit organization behind the effort, Southwest Key, says the building will open in March and house unaccompanied illegal-alien children under the age of 17 – most of whom come from Central America.”

The group that is funded by American taxpayers has been in the business of supporting illegal immigration for years.

“Southwest Key has an annual budget of $150 million, much of it coming from federal government contracts,” WND’s Diana West reported in 2014, relaying data divulged on the agency’s website. “It is funded by the Office of Refugees Resettlement. It has 27 shelters in for illegal immigrants in Texas, Arizona and California.”

The radical agenda of the organization was also revealed by West.

“The chairman of Southwest Key’s board of directors, Victor Garza, is an official of La Raza, which hopes to reclaim the Southwest for Mexico,” she pointed out.

A broadcast from south Texas’ KRGV-TV reported that once the illegal immigrants arrive from across the Mexican border into the U.S. and enter the facility, the undocumented youth are given food, a place to sleep, health care, schooling, and access to counseling services. When asked by the local Texas station about its anticipated occupancy, the federally funded agency refused to disclose the number of illegal immigrants it expects to house at the abandoned Walmart-turned-shelter.

According to Southwest Key, the great majority of the illegal immigrants welcomed into the massive shelter are between 15 and 17 years of age. It was not reported whether the proclaimed ages of the illegal teens were verified or confirmed by the agency. One statistic reveals that twice the number of men cross the border into the U.S. than women.

Local uproar

Within a short period of time after KRGV-TV broadcasted its story about the abandoned Walmart being used to harbor illegal aliens, more than 250 community members took to the station’s Facebook page to voice their frustration and anger over the newly planned shelter, including the following posts:

“Horrible! America needs to stop this nonsense!”

“[Ridiculous]! Send them all back.”

“Make sure you put a map by the river, with neon lights. Don’t worry, we’ll pay with our tax dollars. Oh, now call them DREAMers.”

“The 4th, my former Walmart! What does the City of Brownsville, my hometown, do for homeless veterans?”

“They need to send them all back. My wife works with that program. It is such [nonsense] they get treated better than our U.S. citizen kids. Some are there for months at a time.”

“IF they come here LEGALLY, fine, as long as they work. ILLEGALS work here, under the table and send money home. Illegals who commit crimes should be punished. Get rid of sanctuary cities. Children need to go home and their parents NEED to take care of their children. Some will find and pay someone to marry them and become citizens.”

“It’s so hard to believe, we as us citizens have a hard time housing our own, feeding, health care having to go through all the red tape and be told you don’t qualify, yet here comes these undocumented [aliens], and [they] get everything that rightfully belongs to the families in need and vets that serve our country and can’t be helped. What is happening to our world?”

Trump to the rescue?

As OneNewsNow reported today, President Donald Trump announced earlier his week that his plans to build a complete wall – to protect the U.S.-Mexico border from the continued flow of illegal immigrant problems – will break ground in a matter of months.

On Wednesday, the new commander-in-chief signed an executive order to get the bureaucratic process going, with the document giving specific directions to overseers of the massive project.

“[Federal managers must] immediately take the following steps to obtain complete operational control … of the southern border,” Trump declared in the order. “In accordance with existing law, including the Secure Fence Act and IIRIRA, take all appropriate steps to immediately plan, design and construct a physical wall along the southern border, using appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve complete operational control of the southern border.”

Besides the focal point of the border wall, Trump addressed other measures that must be taken to secure the border – in order to lower the influx of illegal aliens over the border that was witnessed during the eight years of the Obama administration.

“The Trump administration announced other immigration plans Wednesday, including hiring more federal law enforcement officers and penalizing cities that refuse to enforce immigration laws,” WND informed.

Refusing to continue the lax immigration policies practiced under Obama’s watch, Trump’s executive order calls for a stricter management of the border to ensure that the law will be upheld – from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico.

“[Federal officials must] identify and – to the extent permitted by law – allocate all sources of federal funds for the planning, designing and constructing of a physical wall along the southern border [and] project and develop long-term funding requirements for the wall, including preparing congressional budget requests for the current and upcoming fiscal years,” Trump’s order reads.

Far from the shelters Southwest Keys has erected along the border, Trump has sent the directive for retention buildings to be built along the border to hold illegals before they are appropriately and legally deported.

“[Federal managers must commence the construction or allocation of] facilities to detain aliens at or near the land border with Mexico,” Trump wrote in his executive order.

When questioned about the funding of his massive border project, Trump maintained that at a future date, the Mexican government will pay the United States and undisclosed amount for the multi-billion-dollar wall.

