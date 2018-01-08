Graham – Durbin immigration negotiations leaning left?

The chances of an immigration-fueled shutdown showdown are growing after Democrats in recent days have rejected a long list of President Trump’s border and interior security demands.
Both sides are eyeing a meeting between Mr. Trump and a bipartisan group of congressional negotiators this week as the chance to make progress, but Democrats have grown increasingly strident in their complaints about the president’s stance, particularly after he submitted the outlines of an $18 billion proposal to build more fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Mr. Trump said this weekend that the border wall must be part of any final deal, and other Republicans have drawn similar lines around changing the law that allows a single immigrant to sponsor extended family members in a chain of migration.
But Sen. Richard J. Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who has taken the lead for his party in the negotiations, said they won’t accept those conditions.
“It’s outrageous that the White House would undercut months of bipartisan efforts by again trying to put its entire wish list of hard-line anti-immigrant bills — plus an additional $18 billion in wall funding — on the backs of these young people,” the senator said Friday after releasing details of the administration’s latest demands.
Mr. Durbin said he is instead negotiating with Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who has been among his party’s most liberal members on immigration.
At a meeting at the White House late last week, Mr. Graham presented the outlines of the deal he is working on. Several sources briefed on the meeting said it would include a full pathway to citizenship to Dreamers, going beyond the 800,000 people approved under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The total number of people to be covered was unclear, though some proposals on the table in the run-up to the negotiations would cover as many as 2 million illegal immigrant Dreamers.
The proposal, as related by the sources, wouldn’t substantially alter the current system of chain migration, though it seemed to try to delay the time when immigrants could begin to sponsor some categories of relatives.
The sources also said Mr. Graham and Mr. Durbin are looking at canceling the Diversity Visa Lottery, an embattled program that gives away 50,000 immigrant visas a year based on chance. Mr. Trump has taken aim at the program, particularly after several people connected to it have been implicated in recent terrorist attacks.
But the Graham-Durbin negotiations envision taking those visas and creating a new immigration program to allow temporary humanitarian refugees in the U.S. under temporary protected status to apply for full permanent immigration.
Mr. Graham’s office disputed the details of the negotiations The Times presented but did not say what the negotiations did entail.
Republican lawmakers said they are looking to the White House to write up its own suggestions — particularly on security enhancements.
One proposal by Sen. John Cornyn, a senior Republican from Texas, met with stiff resistance from Democrats. A document viewed by The Times suggested that Democrats were resisting hiring more deportation officers, faster deportation times and even basic border enhancements such as trimming the invasive carrizo cane, a reed that grows along the Rio Grande and serves as a hiding place for people who sneak across the border.
Democrats have resisted funding for the border wall, though sources said the Graham-Durbin negotiations have agreed to an initial installment of money to build about 72 miles of new and replacement fencing.
Security analysts said they hope Mr. Trump steps in and demands more concessions from Mr. Graham, Mr. Durbin and Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who is also part of the negotiations.
“This is not even close to acceptable and not even good-faith negotiating,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy studies director at the Center for Immigration Studies. “The president needs to make it clear to the Gang of Three that this doesn’t come close to doing what needs to be done, and they’ve got to either go back to the drawing board or just get out of the way.”
Unless the proposal does more to win over conservative Republicans, it risks failure — which could end up leaving Dreamers in danger of losing status altogether, she said.
“They’ve got to find a way to get 60 votes on a real compromise, and this is not progress towards that,” Ms. Vaughan said. “People are not going to be fooled by a bill that pretends to deal with chain migration, has no border security and is a much bigger amnesty than people were led to believe.”
Mr. Trump has made the border wall the symbolic crux of his push for immigration enforcement, including his unfulfilled demand that Mexico would pay for it. His braggadocio has helped poison debate on an issue that used to have bipartisan support.
During the 2013 debate on a Senate immigration bill, every Democrat in the chamber voted to build an additional 350 miles of fencing as part of a broader legalization bill. They also voted to add 20,000 more agents to the Border Patrol. That Senate bill was never sent to the House, so none of those enhancements became law.
The border currently has 654 miles of barriers: 354 miles of fencing and another 300 miles of vehicle blockades that prevent cars and trucks from being driven through, but still allow access to pedestrians and wildlife.
Mr. Trump’s latest demand, described by members of Congress and first reported by The Wall Street Journal, envisions a total of 970 miles of the border covered by a barrier, at a cost of $18 billion over the next decade. Homeland Security also asked for another $5.7 billion for more watchtowers, drones and sensors; $1 billion for new roads; and $8.5 billion to hire 5,000 more Border Patrol agents over the next seven years.
The immigration negotiations are happening on the sidelines of talks for a full 2018 spending bill. Current government funding runs out Jan. 19, and without new funding there could be a shutdown.
Mr. Durbin signaled that Democrats will resist the wall.
“President Trump has said he may need a good government shutdown to get his wall. With this demand, he seems to be heading in that direction,” the senator said.
Join the discussion
Democrats just want more voters. If Republicans cave on this they can kiss their future good bye.
Has this baby-faced Graham cracker finally snapped and lost his mind? Now he wants to empower another 800,000 criminal Democrat votes in America to raise the American swamp to Hurricane Levels. Just what is it about Washington D.C. where sane honest men go in, and criminal enabling politicians come out? 800,000 Liberal law-breaking empowered votes could seal the deal for Democrats for another entire generation. As part of any DACA or CACA deal made on immigration, part of the deal needs to state that ANY person or persons who have EVER illegally entered this country will forfeit for life the ability to become a United States citizen. It’s bad enough we have to feed, clothe house, medicate them, we should not have to allow them the ability to negate ONE LEGAL TAXPAYING AMERICAN VOTE. EVER! Constitutional law breaking is NEVER something to be negotiated, but ENFORCED. If Lindsey or ANY of the emotionally driven others are not up to the task they need to step aside and let the logically legal minded MEN take over. The cost of enforcement is the only thing needed to be negotiated, not more mindless social change or criminal enablement! Compromise with a devilish deceiving Democrat and you are half way to hell.
Why, HELL, inluminatuo, the Commucrats don’t care if they EVER become citizens or not! They’ve got MILLIONS of them ILLEGALLY voting in our elections now! Don’t you recall that nasty little Sociopath, Obama going on TV and OPENLY ENCOURAGING illegals to vote for Hillary? He even had the GALL to “promise” them that NOTHING would happen to them, even if they were caught! Of course he was assuming that Hillary was going to win, since they had the election rigged in her favor! And in spite of all the obstruction they encountered, Pres. Trump’s commission on election integrity found MILLIONS of instances where ILLEGALS had voted in the 2016 Presidential election. That is the ONLY reason Hillary can run around claiming, “But, but . . . I won the POPULAR VOTE!”
All the scheming Commucrats care about is KEEPING THEM HERE. Whether legal or not, they actually have to BE here to be able to vote, yaknow.
He and McCain have always tried to get cheap labor for the business crowd. He continues to go against the conservative base. He along with Durbin knows that they can say by- partisan when they get together to hatch something that the people do not want and the news media will go along with them and make us look like we are out of step when in fact they are the ones out of step with the people. I just wish Graham would go away so I did not have to listen to him or look at him anymore !!
READ MY LIPS: NO AMNESTY!
Shut the effer down and make it clear that the Democommies (and their fellow-travelers, like Graham) are doing so because they consider foreign INVADERS (aka “illegals, “undocumented aliens” or “Dreamers”) more important than taxpaying American citizens. If the weak-kneed Republicans can exert their the brains and balls to run on that message plus the improved economy and tax cuts, they’ll sweep the Congress. If not, they don’t deserve to and we move to the final box. .
Martin Luther King also had a DREAM,,,,,so did Osama Bin Laden. King’s was an American Dream, the law-breaking border breaker’s Dreams are as foreign as Bin Laden’s and twice as dangerous for the threat is ingested and corrupts from within.
What a joke the DemoRATS and Lindsey Panties Graham, with regard to illegal aliens. What a joke giving priority to DACA illegal aliens, when these lawbreakers should not be allowed to stay in our country.
From the article:
“It’s outrageous that the White House would undercut months of bipartisan efforts by…”
————–
No Mr. Durbin…what is outrageous is that people like you willfully and arrogantly ignore, break, or refuse to uphold the laws of this nation….but never suffer any repercussions for the crimes you commit.
That is the real outrage.
Communist liberals like Durbin make me want to puke.
Not without the wall.
Two of the original members of the disastrous AMNESTY GIVEAWAY “Gang of Eight”, Sen. Lindsay “Pussy” Graham, R-SC and Sen. Richard “Loony ****” Durbin, D-IL; (the others: Sen. Michael Bennet, D-CO; Sen. Jeff “Flake” Flake, R-AZ; Sen. John “Mindless Maverick” McCain, R(?)-AZ; Sen. “Little” Marco Rubio, R(?)-FL; Sen. Robert “Pedophile Bribe Taker” Menendez, D-NJ; and Sen. Chuck “You” Schumer, D-NY) are still at it, attempting to strengthen the Democrat coalition by legalizing illegal immigrants!
Rule #1 of negotiations: you never get what you don’t ask for.
Rule #2 of negotiations: Your opening offer should mirror the opening offer of the other side; such that the “meet in the middle” compromise is at least something that you can live with.
In this instance, “immigration reform” has been a political promise of the establishment GOP since Ronald Reagan cut a deal in 1986, granting amnesty for tougher immigration enforcement. The amnesty part was immediately implemented…but Congress and Bush 41 never got around to much of the immigration enforcement part of the deal.
Trump is negotiating against all of Congress; the establishment GOP are fully in the tank with the Democrats on immigration.
Personally, Congress has long shown that it can’t be trusted. Build the wall; then figure out a solution for DACA, birthright citizenship, chain-immigration, and our deportation policy.
Bailing can’t right the ship if you don’t plug the holes first.
Well, if Lindsey RINO Graham is the ONLY thing standing between us and a leftward slide on immigration, then you can be SURE it will “lean left!” The ONLY saving grace is that President Trump has the ability to VETO any Leftist crap they try to slide through as “immigration reform,” and the LYING COMMUCRATS don’t have enough votes to override a Presidential veto.
There was an article that appeared in one of the on-line news feeds last week that said at least 46% of the DREAMERS speak LITTLE OR NO ENGLISH. After living here for DECADES, they’ve made NO EFFORT to learn the country’s native language? Does this really sound like people who want to “assimilate” and become Americans? NO! They are INVADERS, pure and simple, invaders and PARASITES, many of whom are PUSHING 30, have been in this country for DECADES, and have made NO EFFORT WHATEVER to become citizens or even legal residents! WHY? Because they get welfare, free education, free medical care and free EVERYTHING as illegals–“benefits” that are NOT available to American citizens and LEGAL immigrants, that’s why!
Every time they decide to group up and protest or demonstrate, you see them waving Mexican flags! Well, I say, RETURN THEM to the country to which they are OBVIOUSLY more loyal than they are to this one! These are NOT the kind of immigrants we need to make this country great. They are TAKERS who only WEAKEN the host they’ve been FEEDING ON for decades. And yet when there is talk of deporting them, you hear piteous cries of, “But, but, this is the only country we’ve ever known!” Maybe they should have THOUGHT of that, before they decided to ABUSE our generous hospitality the way they have. DEPORT THEM.
When will the good people of SC vote this clown out of office? Hopefully the good people of NC will realize the buffoon they elected in Thom Tillis and show him the door before he goes full on Graham/McCain.
Build the Wall, eliminate chain migration and Lottery and no citizenship for DACA or else, nothing. If there is no agreement, start deporting DACA kids. Then issue an Executive Order placing an immediate hold on Chain Migration and Lottery. We’ll see how long it will take the DIMMS and RINOS to cave. Trump has enough solid Senate and House supporters he can hold a tough line. The EO can be patterned on the EO Obama issued on DACA. It will be difficult for the DIMMs to challenge it in court because if they win, the DACA EO will automatically be void.
security walls and fences are working all over the world…..so why not her on our borders…..the wall should be built and completed before any immigration talks even begin…..wall first…deals later.
Screw **** Durbin! It’s all about Democrat Votes and him staying in power. Very little good has come from Good Ole Dickie Durbin. Rot Gut Illinois seems to love him though they keep voting him back in office. Remember this guy is from Illinois where they can’t pay their bills and is now a Sanctuary State. If you live in Illinois RUN! Get out while you can.
POTUS should assert that this is $18B infrastructure stimulus package.
It is past time for the United States to get back to the Rule of Law and moral values it was built on and which blessed our nation with a great deal of success. It is not surprising, however, that Congress and the Bureaucratic Swamp are frantically resisting. Many of them are, after all, engaged in both criminal and morally corrupt activities. We have the “Hush” Fund, the uneven prosecution of crimes that has seen the DOJ complicit in gun running, the FBI suppressing evidence, the Obama administration enabling terror group drug smuggling, and the former Secretary of State and President responsible for abandoning more than 50 men and women (yes women) to be raped, tortured and murdered by Islamic pigs in Benghazi. Four died, yet individuals at the highest levels of government lied and engaged in a cover-up without suffering consequence -so far. IF A CORRUPT GOVERNMENT IS SHUT DOWN, THAT IS A GOOD THING.