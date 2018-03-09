Graham, Blumenthal tout bill to curb gun violence with red flag orders

(UPI) — Speaking together Thursday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., teased their upcoming bill that would let courts seize firearms from dangerous gun owners.
Blumenthal and Graham’s legislation — which they plan to introduce in the Senate next week — would expand the use of extreme risk protection orders, also known as red flag orders.
Red flag orders allow law enforcement and family members to get court approval to temporarily prevent people who are threats to themselves or others from accessing firearms. Individuals who lose access to firearms under the proposed bill would be afforded due process.
Blumenthal said Thursday on Twitter that 42 percent of mass shooters exhibited warning signs before committing their crimes.
“The absence of any federal process to remove guns from such immediately dangerous individuals can have deadly consequences,” Blumenthal said. “Senator Graham and I are working on bipartisan legislation to prevent tragedies from occurring by giving law enforcement the tools they need to keep guns out of dangerous hands.”
Graham tweeted that red flag orders are “designed to fill a gap in current law.”
“Senator Blumenthal and I disagree on many issues regarding the Second Amendment, but we strongly agree restricting access to firearms by those who pose an imminent danger to themselves or others is a strong step forward,” Graham tweeted.
Indiana, Connecticut and several other states currently have red flag laws.
“I spoke with Vice President Pence about Indiana’s ‘Red Flag’ provision earlier this week,” Graham said. “It seeks to balance the Second Amendment rights of the individual with concerns from law enforcement and family members about those who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.”
Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson of Florida introduced a bill this week to incentivize states to enact gun violence restraining orders.
Hey Lindsey, I suggest you arrest the person who is dangerous, like the shooter in the Florida school. If this clown would have been put in prison or a mental institution, then he would not have access to any guns. With the bill you want, with that communist Blumenthal, a person like Obama in the White House could go after anyone who criticizes the policies of the President.
How the heII does Lindsey Graham keep getting re-elected?! He is the biggest RINO in the Senate next to John McCain!
Senator Graham needs to read Title 18 USCA, Section 922 g (8) there is already a provision for family to do just what he is claiming his new bill will do. As regards to “friends” they must have resided in the home for at least 90 days in most states for them to be able to make such a claim, and be able to show that there has been complaints with the local LEO regrading any serious and credible threat. To allow just anyone to file such a claim and remove a persons rights is a miscarriage of our so called justice system.
limp wrist lindsay is a disgrace to my home state of south carolina.
i could not bring my self to vote for him in the last two elections and when i write him letters his
response is a basic middle finger to what i want him to be fighting for.
he can kiss my entire …….
“…42 percent of mass shooters exhibited warning signs before committing their crimes…” So, less than half, including application of 20-20 hindsight – That certainly justifies new restrictions, doesn’t it?
In any case, this “bipartisan” stuff is getting old. We don’t elect people to compromise with the opposition, but to actually oppose them – And it’s not like the leftists ever compromise their goals, they only “cooperate” to advance their own interests.
Consider: If you have one person that’s right and one person that’s wrong, and they “compromise”, you inevitably wind up with two people who are wrong…
if there is one thing you can count on is the irresponsible and reckless who deficit spend year after year, after year, who abuse laws of asset forfeiture, or who simply will not obey them wanting to shows us the way for responsible behavior
The fact is they have more in common with the criminals than law-abiding citizens and perhaps subconsciously, maybe more likely consciously, always seem to make new laws which enable their kindred spirits and harm the innocent.
I can’t imagine giving Democrat gun-grabbers the power to do this. What assurance will the “target” have that his firearms will be returned? Is the word of a Democrat sufficient? No thanks!!! This is just like civil forfeiture- punishment without any conviction. Worse yet, won’t there always be a problem purging red flag victims’ names after a fraudulent application? Doesn’t it become like the “no-fly list” where victims can never have their names removed??? This looks frighteningly similar to a FISA court- “Just trust us! We’re right 99.9% of the time!!!”