Gowdy scorches Comey in blistering opening statement at IG hearing

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy scorched James Comey in a blistering opening statement at a high-profile congressional hearing on Tuesday, declaring “we can’t survive with a justice system we don’t trust.”

Gowdy kicked off the hearing featuring testimony from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on his review of the Hillary Clinton email case. The top DOJ watchdog is on Capitol Hill for the second day in a row to discuss the explosive report.

But Gowdy launched into Tuesday’s session — a joint hearing held by the House oversight and judiciary panels — with a fiery condemnation of the former FBI director and certain agents in the bureau he led.

