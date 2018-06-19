Gowdy scorches Comey in blistering opening statement at IG hearing

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy scorched James Comey in a blistering opening statement at a high-profile congressional hearing on Tuesday, declaring “we can’t survive with a justice system we don’t trust.”
Gowdy kicked off the hearing featuring testimony from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz on his review of the Hillary Clinton email case. The top DOJ watchdog is on Capitol Hill for the second day in a row to discuss the explosive report.
But Gowdy launched into Tuesday’s session — a joint hearing held by the House oversight and judiciary panels — with a fiery condemnation of the former FBI director and certain agents in the bureau he led.
Read more at Fox News
There are few better at processing volumes of information and clarifying matters than Gowdy.
Gowdy talks a good game, but does not deliver. He had my hopes up with the Benghazi investigation. Fizzeled right out!
I agree. He laid into the ‘honorless idiot IG’ Horowitz, with what was in that so called report. BUT Exactly what is he going to do about it.. NOTHING.
Gowdy’s all bark, no bite.
Too bad Comey wasn’t sitting right there in front of Rep. Gowdy. If Sessions won’t charge him, have the Capitol Police pick him up. Maybe they could give him a courtesy tasing.
And did anyone else have to scratch their heads, at the comments of the race baiter in chief, Sen Cummings? Calling the ‘separation of kids from parents’ Child internment camps!?!?
SO by his illogic, kids of Citizen criminals, should go to the same jail their parents do, just ‘so they are not separated’. OR DOES HE feel the parents shouldn’t GO to jail, cause that would cause undue harm?
You have to remember, he is one of the black whacko gangsta resistance. Next they will be trying to blame the President for the black plague. Loonie freaking toons!
It’s about darn time that Comey gets his just due! Karma! Rep Gowdy said what many fair-minded citizens have been saying!