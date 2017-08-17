Governor signs bill making Oregon first to offer free abortions for all, including illegal aliens

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed a landmark bill to provide free abortions for all, including illegal immigrants, by requiring insurance companies to cover the procedures and putting taxpayers on the hook for the tab.
Tuesday’s long-awaited signing of House Bill 3391, approved by the State Legislature July 5 with no Republican votes, triggered a torrent of criticism from conservatives along with praise from the pro-choice movement.
“Thank Kate Brown for signing the nation’s most progressive reproductive health bill into law today!” NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon said in a statement.
The $10.2 million Reproductive Health Equity Act includes $500,000 for abortions for the estimated 22,873 women who would be eligible for the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s Medicaid program, “except for their immigration status.”
Under the first-of-its-kind law, most of which goes into effect immediately, Oregon insurers must provide 100 percent coverage for abortions without co-pays or deductibles.
Those covered by Providence Health Care, a nonprofit Catholic health care provider, and the only Oregon insurance company that does not cover abortions, will have expenses reimbursed by the state.
“There are many things that make Oregon a wonderful state. Unfortunately, HB 3391 is not one of them,” said Gayle Atteberry, executive director of Oregon Right to Life. “Today, Gov. Brown demonstrated her extreme bias in favor of the abortion rights lobby, disregarding thousands of future Oregonians whose lives have been further endangered by making their elimination 100 percent expense-free.”
Jonathan Lockwood, spokesman for the Oregon Senate Republicans, predicted other blue states would follow Oregon’s lead.
“Everyone in America needs to see that Oregon’s former late-term abortion-lobbyist governor Kate Brown just forced Oregonians to fund against their will late-term and sex-selective abortions,” Mr. Lockwood said in an email. “Watch out; this is coming to a state near you.”
The measure represents a badly needed lifeline for Planned Parenthood, whose national client visits have declined in the past few years from 3 million to 2.4 million, according to the organization’s annual reports.
Even in Oregon, known for its robust pro-choice laws, four Planned Parenthood facilities have shut down in the recent years as the number of abortions has decreased by 15 percent from 2011 to 2014, according to the Guttmacher Institute.
The Pro-Choice Coalition of Oregon, which includes Planned Parenthood, said it helped draw up the law making Oregon “the first state to establish comprehensive, state-funded reproductive health coverage for women categorically excluded from Medicaid based on citizenship status” and “the first to codify no-cost abortion coverage in state statute.”
“We are so grateful for the bold leadership of Gov. Brown and legislative champions who understand that Oregonians don’t want reproductive health care attacked,” said Laurel Swerdlow, advocacy director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon. “Women, transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, people of color, immigrants and people of faith are not going to silently stand around while politicians in Washington, D.C., try to take away our health care.”
Critics warned that the Oregon law would imperil the state’s federal funding because it violates the Weldon Amendment, the 2005 congressional provision that prohibits Health and Human Services funds for states that discriminate against health care providers that refuse to cover abortion.
“The saddest day of my life was when I had to vote on this bill, though of course I voted NO, there was no reason to actually run this bill at all,” state Rep. Bill Post, a Republican, said on Facebook. “Oregon should be ashamed and embarrassed.”
He added that Oregonians should keep in mind that “this is NOT just about ‘taxpayer funding’ it’s also forcing YOUR insurance, against [its] will, to include abortions in their coverage … and it’s a violation of the Weldon Act of Congress.”
Ms. Atteberry predicted the state’s abortion rate would climb as a result of the law.
“Oregon taxpayers already cover nearly 50 percent of all abortions in the state whether they like it or not,” said Ms. Atteberry. “By making abortion free, this percentage will inevitably increase. We also expect more late-term abortions, which are currently very expensive as well as risky to perform. All completely covered by either insurance companies or by the Oregon taxpayers.”
When is the giant earthquake coming, to send Kalifornia, Washington and Oregon (all communist states) into the Pacific Ocean?
(““Women, transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, people of color, immigrants and people of faith are not going to silently stand around while politicians in Washington, D.C., try to take away our health care.”)
“Take away our health care?” No. They have simply attempted to intercede and put a stop to the insanity of women murdering their own unborn for convenience sake.
To those within the womb now in Oregon our hearts and prayers go out to you,… as your governor has both sanctioned and declared open season for both your butchery and your murder….that of the innocent unborn within her area of influence and rule.
kate brown, you have surpassed within the rank and rotting members, ….the monsters of our past who have left a haunting memory: the murderous mussolinis and pol pots, the insanity of the Hitlers and the jeffrey dahmers and the ted bundys of our society…. as you have targeted the most innocent among us….our children. May your nightmares be often,…. and filled with the horrors that you have pronounced upon others.
Abortion is big business, involving BILLIONS of dollars. Planned murderhood, being the largest supplier of abortions, wields huge power with the money they provide politicians who will help them protect/expand their foul business. And guess where that money comes from? That’s right, yours and my tax dollars and insurance premiums.
that makes the state of oregon paid assasins just like mob hitmen.
murder is murder no matter how you do it.
bye the way oregonians NOTHING IS FREE!
Romans 1:28 Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done.
Think this woman will have that same gleeful look on her face when all are called to judgement? She surely has death in her eyes!
To all Christians left in Oregon, leave that seat of Satan!
I think abortions for illegal aliens should be encouraged.
Also, add early-age euthanasia as part of a package deal!
Right on, Zman. Make it mandatory and do an end run around the 14th Amendment (which should be removed).
No free maternity-delivery and care, only free killings of the babies in Oregon..!! Oregon is now in the “Here, we will kill your baby for free” business. A plight of darkness will spread over Oregon. They are now officially agents of death.
No sanctuary for the unborn
WoW! I have always maintained that abortion is a deeply moral and personal decision. To force taxpayers to pay for them is reprehensible. I’m at a loss here ….
Cancel your insurance policy. Join one of the faith-based health cost sharing ministries. I am uninsured for the first time in my life because I refuse to pay for the death of someone’s unborn child with my insurance premium dollars.
Is their a limit to the age that one can be ‘aborted’? Why limit it to 3 months, six months, or nine? Seems it needs extension to ‘possibly’ 600 months, or more.
It think assisted suicide is legal in Oregon, so essentially life can be legally aborted at any time.
I like it! higher taxes to the constituents. i’d be pissed myself at having higher insurance premiums than I have now thanks to bama-care. nothing but idiots up there!
IF THEY WANT TO OR NOT TAXPAYERS are paying for the abomination murdering your baby. DOES the ad read pregnant come on down we will relieve you of your baby –how low the powers that be have sunk–History repeats and the RISE AND FALL OF THE ROMAN EMPIRE IS HAPPENING IN THIS COUNTRY NOW.
I’ll reparse the headline here — “Sodomite termagant in Salem signs multiple grotesque wrongs into law, no surprise for one who has black and white (good and evil) totally reversed”
Listing of the wrongs ok’d:
* any government services (except deportation) to illegal aliens
* taxpayer-funding of murder
Grotesque sodomite signs death warrants for untold millions of babies, much like the genocide of the holocaust, all at taxpayer expense.
The handbasket keeps getting bigger!!
Fascism is the collusion between government and big business to fleece the people, or in other words, business is still privately held but government controls them. This is exactly what we have in Oregon. The people have nothing to say about their money going to fund private insurance by way of abortion. Communism, Fascism, leftism, all the same
That woman, can’t call her a lady, Kate Brown, is an accessory to murder and a
thief by taking the taxpayers moneys to pay for something they are against
and giving it to the biggest murderer in the USA, Planned Parenthood, or rather murderhood.
Planned Murderhood. Good Cowgirl.
Fed tax dollars should be withheld. Its not a Fed policy to support abortions.
If Oregon’s Tax Payers voted for this piece of garbage then they are getting what they deserve. As long as Fed Tax dollars are not used for legalized murder they alone have to answer for this in the end.