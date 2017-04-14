Governor May Ask Court to Force Other States to Stop Sending Polluted Air to Connecticut

Connecticut has renewed its demand that the federal government force western and southern states to stop sending air pollution here, but Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Wednesday he expects the state will have to go to court to force them to comply.
“The failure of upwind states to make investments needed to operate power plants and industrial facilities in an efficient and lean manner… is exacting a steep price on the health of both he people and the economy of my state,” Malloy said.
Connecticut and eight other states in the northeast are presenting testimony at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hearing Thursday in Washington, D.C., asking the EPA to take strong action to stop the pollution. The EPA under President Obama’s administration last year rejected a petition from Connecticut and its neighboring states on this issue.
Malloy admitted this latest push isn’t likely to succeed given President Donald Trump’s desire to reduce air pollution regulations and encourage the use of more fossil fuels like coal and oil, exactly the fuels those dirty Midwestern and Southern plants are now using.
Connecticut’s governor said he thinks it is “entirely possible” that the state will file a federal lawsuit within the next 12 months to force the EPA to take action against those polluting states. Malloy also said he believes a Connecticut lawsuit would stand a chance of success even in a Trump-oriented, conservative U.S. Supreme Court.
“That’s not an impossible win,” Malloy said.
Robert Klee, commissioner of this state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, is scheduled to present Connecticut’s case to the EPA at Thursday’s hearing. Malloy said a final rejection by the federal agency would be the last step before Connecticut and other northeastern states head to court.
The case Connecticut is going to try and make is intriguing. Just think about it; Canada sues the U.S. for failing to cleanse its smokestack effluent that is blown by the wind and subsequently pollutes Ontario’s air, or the U.S. sues China for allowing its lethal air pollution to be borne by winds to America’s air, or livestock ranchers sued by, well, anybody, for allowing pollution to enter the water supply, the air, the oceans, the rivers, and on and on. Some of that is already happening. If CT should prevail, law firms would gain a bazillion billable hours suing everybody for polluting everybody else!
As someone who has lived down stem (air stream that is) from a Sugar beat factory i can attest to how stinky it is However that doesn’t mean i would sue the factory to shut down or move As the Economic impact of it was very good for my home town in the UK. Same with local pig farmers here in ohio. I wouldn’t want them to shut down to make the air ‘less smelly’.. AND since the air stream changes, how exactly is he gonna force other states to do a damn thing? Shut all states factories down?
Here is my beef. India and China and many other nations spew toxic stuff into the air and the westerly winds from south east Asia with very bad stuff in it COME to USA and then over USA including Connecticut. USA air quality is MUCH BETTER than the above polluters. Why does the polluters dirty air count against USA? They will never stop and have said so repeatedly. Again why penalize USA for the polluters from Asia.
Only a full-on libtard could say this and be serious.
Beyond silly…
He should try suing China…China has over 1000 coal fired power plants. Talk about polluting the world…& poor Connecticut. Yeah Gov…makes sense to me. Use your state tax payers $$ to enter into a law suit…Makes lots of sense?
This guy must want his name in the papers? GO CNN..woop woop
Another anti-coal statement. We have methods to use coal but Obama wanted to bring our country to its knees with no nuclear, no coal, and very little from hydroelectric. Shutting down hundreds of these after they had spent millions on cleaning up escaping gases, but Obama and his socialist buddies again wanted to drive us into the third world by making CO2 a “pollutant”. So breathing is polluting. To make things even worse these Socialist Democrats also decided that the CO2 was causing Global Warming. Even they know that was only another way to push us, U.S. back to the seventeenth century. They almost accomplished that goal.
And the worst part, is how many libtards out there in lala land will PRAISE what he is doing..
This man has got to be the biggest idiot in America. He really thinks he would not be laughed out of court??
And people like this guy are running our country…..we are doomed
Worse to me is THIS is the sort of insane libtard RUNNING our schools feeding their insanity to the next generations…
Just build a wall around the State, Goveror Malloy… with a roof! Or, this problem could easily be solved by the citizens of Connecticut… vote this haplessly confused mind out of office! Every time he opens his mouth he embarrasses the Nutmeg State. The population is shrinking as people flee this kind of lunacy.
Just as long as that barrier is AIR and water tight.. And no one tries to bring it down..
He’s asking the wrong people. He should try the Weatherman first and if that doesn’t work he should ask God. He might also ask, “What in God’s Name am I doing?” while he’s at it.
Jail this jerkoff…… retarted dumbocrats think they are funnnny
As if our esteemed Governor could only stop the wind! I am at my my office in CT observing a cerulean blue sky, having come from Ohio yesterday under a similar sky. Now I have been in China where the sky is sometimes green, sometimes worse. Mr. Malloy, if you are truly concerned with pollution over self-aggrandizement you might direct your lawyer’s targets elsewhere.
Good grief, isn’t it illegal to be governor without a brain
Does this mean that you can sue your next door neighbour if he farts and you can smell it?
Do you know my next door neighbor? More of a threat, yes?
Look at this face. This guy eats shrooms for breakfast. Completely deconnecticted, he must reboot.
101 squadron !!!Hahahahaha! I have tears in my eyes from laughing!:)
Perfect! Absolutely Perfect! And that my friends says it all.
In several libtard states like the people’s republik of commiefornia, they already have that in relation to stopping people doing outdoor smoke pits, barbecues and consuming tobacco, in YOUR OWN HOUSE/Apartment/Condo, just in case someone else smells it and whines that its offending their nostrils…
You are not fully responsible for how you look. Parents have some culpability in that. But how you think?….That’s on YOU!
Sorry but you are the one that is funny looking , you look like a dam yuppie , 101 looks lile a lot of the people i ride with . FTW
Governor please stop polluting the other 49 states with your stupidity…. it may be contagious
Keep your idiot DRIVERS in your own state!
Is he stoned or stupid? LMAO!Can’t I believe this ?Hey, Governor, I have an idea: MOVE TO CALIFORNIA! You can sit beside Gove.Moonbeam !!!
I think the EPA should evacuate CT. It is unsafe for humans…put a fence around the state and put all the illegals there. Or use it to store the waste from the Nuke power plants. The Gov said it was a toxic plate, he knows best.
Then the rest of the country should be able to sue CT for all of the *** that leave CT and spread their liberal BS to the other states.
As long as we can include CA, Wa <NY and Co in that mix! Too many cities have been infected by those states exporting their insanity..
I’d love to see a judge with common sense (a rare commodity in legal circles) get this case: “Governor, I’d be happy to grant your motion if you can do just two things I’ll need. First, I need you to show the court exactly what pollution, amounts and types, are coming from each of the states you mention in your motion; the burden of proof is on you. Then second, I need you to tell me how these states can prevent their air pollution from crossing your state line. This court is not a scientific establishment, so devising and demonstrating the means to accomplish what you want is your responsibility. Simply preventing the air pollution, while desirable, will not be viewed as an acceptable solution unless you can also show the court a way that the states affected can prevent the pollution without harming themselves financially or in any other way. Oh, and any remedy you propose mus first be demonstrated in your own state, through your own state’s ability to be entirely effective in keeping your own state’s air pollution confined to your state’s boundaries.”
Common sense certainly is an endangered species on the bench these days. Especially with all the libtard activist judges oboso, and bill C put on the benches..
Ahhhh yes. Governor Malloy, like most Democratic Governors/Members of Congress you are a lawyer. You choose which Federal Laws you obey. Then go to court as a first step not last resort. Wonder why the courts are jammed up.
Democratic heads will explode with a 6-3 SCOTUS and that Gov is not beyond the realm of possibility!
Set aside a MOAB for Connecticut. Though I grew up there, the state is now a total embarrassment.
The good Governor needs to put down his crack pipe , or is he just that stupid , oh well i am down here in Texas and well burn a few old truck tires the next time the wind is blowing to the north east .
You would think that the governor would be more concerned about having the highest death rate per cap. in the nation because of heroin use. This shows you the liberal mentality.
Don’t get me started on that Heroin epidemic. IF those druggies wanna remove themselves from the gene pool, by over dosing. LET THEM.. Stop wasting tax payer money in narcan kits and wasteful rehab which seems to work in maybe 3% of the cases.. IF that. I’ve lost track of the # of times i have heard of someone going to rehab for a drug addiction for the 7th time, hoping THIS time will be different than the prior 6..
Being a Democrat, I’m sure Malloy is opposed to nuclear power, which would not have any of the emissions about which he’s whining. It is the safest-every way to make electricity by a very wide margin. In its entire six-decade worldwide use, municipal nuclear power has killed 46 people, all at Chernobyl, a boneheadedly stupid design that will not be repeated. We’ve known how to destroy nuclear waste for fifty years and refuse to do it. It’s the lowest-cost electricity in California, Arizona, and ten of twelve OECD and EU-27 countries — less than one sixth the cost of unsubsidized solar PV. It DOES NOT lead to weapons proliferation. There’s plenty of uranium if we use it right. Nothing else but solar can do the whole job. Solar, wind, waves, tides, hydro, … cannot destroy nuclear waste but the right kind of inherently-safe reactor can. Read http://vandyke.mynetgear.com/Five_Myths, wherein there are references for further study.
Not only a stupid design but the “workmanship”stunk on dry ice.
I agree. Nuke power IS the best manner, as long as we can ensure there is no “going critical” incidents like Chernobyl, or issues like Fukushima had..
BUT no matter how safe we make it, libtards like this dunce of a governor will always oppose it..
This is why politicians of the real North East are considered nuts. Next, he will sue to stop snow storms. How about N’oreasters? I’ve studied the constitution and I don’t think he will win unless some jackassed judges decide to legislator and create new laws.
Taking issues to court is how the left gets what they want. They not only tie up funds and time of the conservatives that they go after, but it gives judges more opportunities to change law (unconstitutionally) and control the country. That way even if we have the other two branches of government, they can still impose their agenda.
Someone send this putz several semi-tractors loaded with Beano! Should take care of Connecticut’s pollution problem.