Government workers more likely to support socialism, repealing Second Amendment: Poll

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:45 am November 29, 2019
Government employees are more likely than other workers to support socialist candidates and oppose the Second Amendment, according to a newly released poll.

A survey of likely voters conducted by the pollster Rasmussen Reports and the free-market Heartland Institute found that 69% of Americans favor capitalism over socialism, and that 50% would not vote for a self-described socialist.

Republicans and unaffiliated voters were more likely to support a free-market economic system, with 87% of Republicans and 69% of unaffiliateds favoring capitalism, while just 53% of Democrats agreed.

Not surprisingly, younger voters ages 18-39 were more likely to favor socialist candidates — but so were government workers.

The poll found “36% of respondents who said they work for the government said they would ‘vote for a presidential candidate who identifies himself or herself as a socialist,’ the highest of any employment demographic we tested,” said the analysis by Heartland research director Justin Haskins.

Only 24% of those polled overall supported repealing the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to bear arms, but 32% of government employees backed a repeal, the highest of any employment demographic.

Government workers were more in line with other voters on legislation to ban private ownership of “assault-style rifles,” with 46% of public employees favoring such a ban and 49% of those polled overall in support.

The Freedom Pub – National Survey of 1,000 Likely Voters on the Topic of Socialism and Gun Rights Conducted November 13-14, 2019 – https://t.co/271KllZpgq
— Heartland Institute (@HeartlandInst) November 25, 2019

Mr. Haskins said the government workers surveyed were more likely to be teachers or other local employees as opposed to federal staffers, given that the poll was conducted nationally, but that the results were concerning.

“I think it signifies that we have an entire class of government workers across the country that are primarily interested in dramatically expanding their own power,” he said. “It’s particularly telling that you have a very large class of people all across the country, not just in Washington, that are essentially voting and asking for dramatically more power over their communities.”

He said the other employment demographics tested were “entrepreneur,” “private company,” “retired” and “other.”

Democrats were more likely to vote for a socialist candidate at 41%, while only 19% of Republicans and 16% of unaffiliated voters said they would do so.

Interestingly, about 20% of those surveyed who said they had a “very favorable” view of Sens. Bernard Sanders, a self-described socialist, and Elizabeth Warren, who favors many of his policy prescriptions, said they would not vote for a socialist candidate.

The poll of 1,000 likely U.S. voters, conducted Nov. 13-14 and released Monday, surveyed 33% Democrats, 33% Republicans and 30% independents.

Joseph Imhoff
joe23006
1:33 pm November 29, 2019 at 1:33 pm

Perhaps there is a good reason for the majority of government employees favoring a socialist candidate as they are probably already in the Democrat camp and are afraid the continued stirring up of things might jeopardize their positions, the bloated bureaucracy is already a form of socialism. The cleaning of the swamp could include those who work for themselves instead of serving the elected administration, this was very evident when career diplomats testified at the hearings.
Much of this can be attributed to the fact they are separated from the reality of common ordinary people making a living in the real world which has no guarantee for life and the hereafter. They have become entitled!

    captjellico
    captjellico
    2:22 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Maybe, in the not too distant future, people will show these communists in government (and media, entertainment, and silicon valley) exactly what the 2nd Amendment is for.

      ltuser
      ltuser
      2:31 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:31 pm

      Send them all 1-way, to china. THEN THEY WILL be crying the lack of a 2nd amendment out there.. OH and the lack of a 1st amendment too.

chrose
chrose
2:29 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:29 pm

Thousands of them were hired by the puppet Obama and altho thousands have been removed or quit or fired, more thousands need to be removed as many are just duplicates and not needed. If they don’t like our Amendment 2, then to hell with them and let them live wherever they will live after being removed from these departments and see what Amendment 2 might really be necessary.

ltuser
ltuser
2:30 pm November 29, 2019 at 2:30 pm

Well, since they are all libtards more likely, anyway.. This is not surprising to me.
PROOF WE NEED TO CLEANSE THE RANKS of govt workers.

tbell57
tbell57
3:29 pm November 29, 2019 at 3:29 pm

Well many on the government dole are already halfway to socialism. Not a stretch to believe they would go all in. Frankly, government workers in many cases are the laziest and most ill informed people. Between the union protectionism overreach and the government statutes bent on faulty premises, government workers are in a bubble that protects and insulates them from the true realities of day to day living the balance of us must deal with. This is exactly why democrats are all for big government and raping the taxpayers.

