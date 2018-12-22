Government shutdown 2018: What will close and who still needs to work

With Democrats and President Trump seemingly at an impasse over a spending bill – particularly in regards to funding for border security – the government partially shuttered at midnight, just in time for the Christmas break. And Trump has warned that a closure could drag on “for a very long time.”

He had urged Senate Republicans to use the so-called “nuclear option” to pass a spending bill that includes enough funding for a border wall. The House scrambled to put together a package late Friday that included the $5.7 billion the president wants, but was unable to agree on a deal to fund the government by the midnight deadline.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has often rebuffed calls to use the nuclear option, which would change Senate procedure to require only a simple majority to approve the spending bill. The Senate plans to reconvene at noon Saturday to continue talks.

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

