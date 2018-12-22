Government shutdown 2018: What will close and who still needs to work

With Democrats and President Trump seemingly at an impasse over a spending bill – particularly in regards to funding for border security – the government partially shuttered at midnight, just in time for the Christmas break. And Trump has warned that a closure could drag on “for a very long time.”
He had urged Senate Republicans to use the so-called “nuclear option” to pass a spending bill that includes enough funding for a border wall. The House scrambled to put together a package late Friday that included the $5.7 billion the president wants, but was unable to agree on a deal to fund the government by the midnight deadline.
Related Story: What happens during a government shutdown? 7 things you should know
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has often rebuffed calls to use the nuclear option, which would change Senate procedure to require only a simple majority to approve the spending bill. The Senate plans to reconvene at noon Saturday to continue talks.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
Join the discussion
Trump should tell Chucky Schumer, and the House leading “Bride of Chucky”, that since he refused to pay $5 billion on a wall that would save the Taxpayers $200 billion in illegal alien welfare payments, hospital costs, crime, Opiod deaths,,, then since the shutdown effects the Justice Department, unless 10 Democrat Senators get on board for the $5 billion, he will drag out the shutdown to keep the Justice Department and particularly Mueller defunded as long as Mueller and Schumer dragged out the meaningless Russian investigation. It’s either the wall or the investigation Chucky.
“Boom!” I love it! Not only the “shutdown effects”, but the “Bride of Chucky” is spectacular. “Good show old chap” as our British cousins are wont to say.
Just donated additional funds to ‘We The People Will Fund The Wall. As of this writing it’s at 14,562,534. It’s easy and you may donate anonymously. Here is the link (please pass it on):
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
Do it now or possibly never.
We are going to lose this country across the next two years.
Let’s see if Trump follows his immediate predecessor’s example, or sets a better one.
“There have been over a dozen government shutdowns since the Carter administration but most were barely noticed outside the Beltway because presidents worked hard to lessen their impact. In stark contrast, Obama weaponized the 2013 shutdown to show all Americans how much they “needed” Washington. Consequently, National Park Service employees were ordered to go out of their way to barricade national monuments and inflict “as much pain as possible” on Americans. In Yellowstone National Park, an overzealous ranger even ordered a group of elderly tourists back into a tour bus to stop them from taking pictures.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/12/the_federal_land_grab_racket.html
As I recall, some were also kept indoors at gunpoint to stop them from seeing Old faithful. A private owned restaurant was barracaded from patrons.
O’bama hates America.
5 Billion in US TAXPAYER dollars is chump change to the charlatans on both sides. How much is in the congressional cover up fund to buy off victims of congressional assault?
Frankly if the anti-American EPA, Homeland Security, the Justice Department never re-open, America will be better off. Amazing how the feds always manage to close OUR National Parks!