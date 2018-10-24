Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign offers free trip for Nancy Pelosi to campaign in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott’s reelection campaign offered on Tuesday to fly Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to Texas for free so she can campaign for Democrats.

John Jackson, Mr. Abbott’s campaign manager, penned the invitation for the chair of the Texas Democratic Party Gilberto Hinojosa.

“On behalf of Texas For Greg Abbott, I would like to extend an offer to bring Leader Pelosi to Texas to campaign for Democrats across our state,” Mr. Jackson wrote. “This offer would include the leader’s airfare, hotel, and per diem expenses for the entirety of her visit to Texas.”

Mr. Jackon argued that bringing Ms. Pelosi to the thoroughly red state would expose Texas to the “California-style” policies that Ms. Pelosi promotes.

The invitation included an offer to give Ms. Pelosi a list of barbecue restaurants, so she could “have the full Texas experience.”

