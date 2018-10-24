Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign offers free trip for Nancy Pelosi to campaign in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott’s reelection campaign offered on Tuesday to fly Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to Texas for free so she can campaign for Democrats.
John Jackson, Mr. Abbott’s campaign manager, penned the invitation for the chair of the Texas Democratic Party Gilberto Hinojosa.
“On behalf of Texas For Greg Abbott, I would like to extend an offer to bring Leader Pelosi to Texas to campaign for Democrats across our state,” Mr. Jackson wrote. “This offer would include the leader’s airfare, hotel, and per diem expenses for the entirety of her visit to Texas.”
Mr. Jackon argued that bringing Ms. Pelosi to the thoroughly red state would expose Texas to the “California-style” policies that Ms. Pelosi promotes.
The invitation included an offer to give Ms. Pelosi a list of barbecue restaurants, so she could “have the full Texas experience.”
That’s what is wrong with you Dems…you think stuff is free because we the tax payer pay. The trip isn’t free and nothing is free! Thanks again for showing your true colors…RED WAVE IS COMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I do not think you read or understand the article.
If the deranged Liberal Democrat Nancy Pelosi were to campaign in Texas. It would show and prove to Texans how deranged, traitorous and destructive that the Democrat Party is.
All a sane person has to do is listen to the deranged babble of this fool in order to be convinced that the Liberal Democrats are dangerous and will vote for only Republicans.
I am proud to be considered a “Deplorable” by the deranged Liberal Democrats.
phoebster, I think you may have missed it. Greg Abbott is a Republican, his campaign is paying for the trip (not tax payers), and the whole purpose of it is to expose the wacky ways of California Dems to Texas voters.
I think it is brilliant!
No longer necessary in Texas,,,,Beto and the Democrats are toast,,,,I and tons of Republican and informed but non-aligned have already voted. But we can still pay to send her to a swing state for better Republican results. How about Nevada?
I wonder what makes him think Texans want california style policies?
Abbott ain’t no dummy — IMO, his plan is to expose to Texans the sheer fraudulence of the Fruitcake-State’s politics!
Abbott could make it to California in his wheelchair for free, before Pelosi even steps on the plane, which by rights SHE should pay for considering all the free rides she got home to California every weekend while Obama was President. If she comes to Texas, please tell me where she is having dinner for a good old Texas shout out. The crowd might exceed a Trump rally. We’ll pour her a glass of Maxine Waters to drink.
Abbott doesn’t think that Texans want California style politics, baitfish. Abbott was making a joke. But, if she would campaign for Democrat candidates in Texas it would be well worth the cost of her trip. The things she says and the way she says them would turn a whole lot of independents away from Democrats and toward Republicans.
Nobody gets sarcasm anymore or even humor, unless it’s dirty. We can thank the late night ‘comedians’ for that.
Yhaaaa, as if….she’s gonna make a big difference…
Be careful, San Fran Nan, some of this Texas Red will rub off on you to take back home!
LOL, what a great Idea! The United Soviet Socialist California where socialism reigns. Is it not interesting how thousands of people are leaving both California and New York to live in Texas where there is no state income taxes?
I get the point, but as a Texan (born here and resident here now) I don’t want her filthy self in my state.
The liberals will vote for Democrats no matter what Pelosi says or does, and the rest of the state is going to vote for Republicans.
No one wants this insane, muddle-headed woman in our government. Get real.