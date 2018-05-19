Gov. Cuomo demands Trump, Congress ‘DO SOMETHING’ in aftermath of Texas HS shooting

ALBANY — Declaring that enough should be enough, Gov. Cuomo used the latest school shooting to plead with President Trump and Congress to “DO SOMETHING.”
Cuomo issued an open letter to Trump and elected officials in Washington shortly after the mass school shooting Friday in Santa Fe that left at least eight dead.
.@realDonaldTrump DO SOMETHING
Sincerely,
Andrew M. Cuomo
Father of Cara, Mariah and Michaela
Taxpayer
Governor of New York
NRA "F" Rated Elected Official pic.twitter.com/e19h8hQkGE
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 18, 2018
It’s the latest call by Cuomo for Washington to respond to the growing list of mass shootings.
In New York, he successfully pushed through the tough gun control measure known as the SAFE Act just weeks after the 2012 mass school shooting in Newtown, Conn.
He has since argued that the state cannot protect itself alone and needs the federal government to act to stop the flow of illegal guns into New York — something that has not happened.
Tom King, president of the state Rifle &Pistol Association and an NRA board member from New York, ripped Cuomo for the letter.
“Just like (former) President (Barack) Obama and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Gov. Andrew Cuomo can’t possibly go without politicizing a tragedy,” King said.
Join the discussion
He’s right! Trump should do something! I’m thinking he should arm the teachers!
Also, we should begin evil people control. We don’t need evil in our society.
Cuomo through his “Liberal” policies of tolerance of evil (as long as it is perpetrated by the core members of his political base) facilitates death of innocent children in schools. It is the “liberalism” and not the guns that is destroying our society.
Gov Cuomo, you are right, we need to stop Democrats from EVER owning a gun. ALL the mass shootings are being done by mentally deranged Democrats or left-leaning people.
Liberalism is a mental defect.
We absolutely should protect our most precious possessions at least as well as we protect the money in our banks…because EVIL will never be unarmed!
Starting in the womb.
My observation is that the best “Something” to do is for President Trump to send a sane individual (Hey! Nikki Haley could handle the job!) to Albany to kick “Custard Face” Cuomo’s a$$ up around the vicinity of his two left shoulder blades.
Are y0u really as stupid as you sound? No amount of gun control laws will EVER stop a deranged individual from carrying out their sick plans.
You get your panties in a bunch every time you feel you can falsely blame the NRA for something, but don’t bat an eyelash over the hundreds of thousands of abortions you tacitly endorse annually. Freaking HYPOCRITE !!
Here’s a thought – quit pointing the finger at others for things you know they can’t “fix” and go back to running NY into the ground.
Let’s phrase this in the style of Lib-speak.
This is an outrage. This is a national tragedy. Our children are far too precious to allow random shooters to pick them off like clay pigeons. Action should have been taken long ago.
How many more children need to die before we unleash the power of the 2nd Amendment to protect us, and eliminate all “gun-free” zones?
10? 20? 2000? 3,000? 5 million?
I have a feeling no amount of dead bodies will be enough to satisfy the fact-intolerant Libs who constantly push their deadly agenda and demand to create unconstitutional laws that lead to these senseless deaths.
To put this in perspective, Libs are responsible for the deaths of about 60 million babies in American abortion mills and they still aren’t satisfied.
I could literally see them pushing their public disarmament agenda to the point where 5 million students die and they still wouldn’t be satisfied. Despite all facts, logic, and historical data, they will cling to the dangerously misguided notion that gun confiscation does the exact opposite of what we see everywhere it’s been implemented.
Funny that he didn’t list Chicago in his diatribe. People are constantly getting shot there, and they have some of the strictest anti-gun laws in the country. Oh, well. Logic would ruin the power game.