Gov. Cuomo demands Trump, Congress ‘DO SOMETHING’ in aftermath of Texas HS shooting

ALBANY — Declaring that enough should be enough, Gov. Cuomo used the latest school shooting to plead with President Trump and Congress to “DO SOMETHING.”

Cuomo issued an open letter to Trump and elected officials in Washington shortly after the mass school shooting Friday in Santa Fe that left at least eight dead.

.@realDonaldTrump DO SOMETHING Sincerely, Andrew M. Cuomo

Father of Cara, Mariah and Michaela

Taxpayer

Governor of New York

NRA "F" Rated Elected Official pic.twitter.com/e19h8hQkGE — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 18, 2018

It’s the latest call by Cuomo for Washington to respond to the growing list of mass shootings.

In New York, he successfully pushed through the tough gun control measure known as the SAFE Act just weeks after the 2012 mass school shooting in Newtown, Conn.

He has since argued that the state cannot protect itself alone and needs the federal government to act to stop the flow of illegal guns into New York — something that has not happened.

Tom King, president of the state Rifle &Pistol Association and an NRA board member from New York, ripped Cuomo for the letter.

“Just like (former) President (Barack) Obama and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Gov. Andrew Cuomo can’t possibly go without politicizing a tragedy,” King said.

___

(c)2018 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)