Gorsuch’s impact on high court to be felt soon

With Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation as the 113th Supreme Court justice, it won’t be long before he starts revealing what he really thinks about a range of hot topics coming before the court.
In less than two weeks, the justices will take up a Missouri church’s claim that the state is stepping on its religious freedom. It’s a case about Missouri’s ban on public money going to religious institutions and it carries with it potential implications for vouchers to attend private, religious schools.
Other cases the court could soon decide to hear involve gun rights, voting rights, and a Colorado baker’s refusal to design a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding.
Some of those cases may come up Thursday, which could be Gorsuch’s first private conference — where justices decide whether to hear a case. It takes four votes to do so, though the court does not generally announce each justice’s decision.
Arkansas’ intention to execute up to eight men over 10 days beginning April 17 also could land at the court in the form of last-minute pleas for a reprieve.
By late spring or early summer, the court might be asked to consider President Trump’s proposed ban on visitors from six majority Muslim countries.
The Senate confirmed Gorsuch, 54-45, yesterday for the seat that had been open since the 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia. The Republican-led Senate had refused last year to consider President Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, fueling partisan rancor and Democratic opposition to Gorsuch.
Only three Democrats joined Republicans in voting to confirm Gorsuch — Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) who is recovering from surgery, was absent.
The 49-year-old Gorsuch, who will be sworn in at the court on Monday, is a respected conservative who has worked for a decade on the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. He is expected to bring a “textualist” approach to the court, relying on an exact reading of the law.
Trump called Gorsuch the “perfect choice” for the court. “Judge Gorsuch will serve the American people with distinction,” the president said.
Gorsuch will restore a narrow conservative majority on issues such as campaign funding, religious liberty and support for gun ownership rights. The new justice is expected to join his conservative colleagues in upholding further restrictions on abortion.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Gorsuch’s impact on high court to be felt soon,
Thank God for President Trump getting Attorney Leonard Leo, who is a strict Constitutionalist, to advise him (President Trump) on which Judges to select, based on the Judges who follow our Constitution. This shows everyone the difference between Trump and the Bushes. Bush One with his selection of David Liberal Souter for the Supreme Court and Bush II with his selection of John TRAITOR Roberts. What a disgrace the Bushes were with their Supreme Court picks. Thank you God for President Trump. We have a man in the White House with a brain!
The predictability of the Supreme Court remains, supposedly 5 conservatives and 4 liberals. However, Justice Kennedy is pro-homosexuals; therefore any case related to homosexuals will be decided 5-4 in favor of them. Nothing has changed. Unfortunately we know the way the court decides and it is not in accord with the law but ideology. If we added the “unpredictability” of Justice Roberts if anything goes against “history of his court” then we are even worse. Is it an omen that the vote to confirm the new Justice was 54-45, meaning this is the way the Court is going to decide any controversial issue (5-4 or 4-5) ?
Yes something has changed. We got the cajones to remove the Democrats filibuster rule! We are one step closer to having a 6-3 margin and maybe a 7-2. Yes! People who have been given a “lifetime” appointment are not a “sure thing” but they are a LOT more sure than putting a dyed in the wool Socialist, LGBT, baby killer in the Supremes!
And if the reps in power had any spine left, they would remove both Sotomyor for her statement of a ‘latino woman having more wisdom than an old white man’ crapola, showing that she can not be unbiased, AND remove ginsburg for being just too incompetent. THE # of times she has fallen asleep WHILE A COURT case has been going on shows she is unfit (medically imo) to continue to serve… WHICH would open up two of those libtard slots to be filled by more CONSERVATIVE judges!!
Thank GOD we have a Conservative majority on the Supreme Court again. We’re going to need it, to overrule those leftist LOON, Obama-appointed judges in the 9th Circuit Court and elsewhere in the Federal judiciary who are trying to HAMSTRING President Trump’s every move by issuing their legally-idiotic LOON rulings based on their “feelings” or their ideology, but NEVER the law or the Constitution!
The sad thing is, if President Trump has to appeal to the Supreme Court every TIME he tries to do something he has promised to do, it’s really going to slow down the process of draining the swamp!
I recommend that he start “reorganizing” the Federal judiciary by breaking up the 9th Circuit, thereby reducing the number of states where they have jurisdiction and reducing their power, and simply ELIMINATING a lot of Federal judgeships as a way of getting RID of MORE worthless lefty-loon Obama judge appointees.
After all, Thomas Jefferson recognized early-on that the judiciary with its appointed-for-life judges had been granted WAY too much power, and HE addressed the problem by ELIMINATING a lot of Federal judgeships, so President Trump would be in excellent company with a SOLID HISTORIC PRECEDENT if he decides to pursue this option!
Best of all, Justice Gorsuch is a YOUNG man–only 49–in contrast to several octogenarian doddering old liberals, so he should be on the bench for MANY years to come, upholding our Constitution instead of “re-interpreting” it according to the WHIMS of liberal ideology!
With the age of some of the liberal judges, there is an EXCELLENT chance that President Trump will have the opportunity to appoint another Justice or two–until the court has a TRUE Conservative majority that won’t depend on wishy washy judges who can’t be relied upon to adhere to the Constitution AS WRITTEN.
[Best of all, Justice Gorsuch is a YOUNG man–only 49–in contrast to several octogenarian doddering old liberals, so he should be on the bench for MANY years to come, upholding our Constitution instead of “re-interpreting” it according to the WHIMS of liberal ideology!]
Very true, he is a spry young (well as young as you can be at 49) man, compared to some of the current justices. AND unlike some of them he won’t have to worry about suffering from dementia for a long time. Unlike say bader ginsburg…