Gorsuch Rejects Deportation Mandate for Legal Immigrant Convict

The Supreme Court on Tuesday erected new bars to deporting legal immigrants for crimes they’ve committed here in the U.S., saying the part of law that set the level of criminal behavior deserving removal is too vague.
Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, in one of his first major breaks with fellow conservatives, joined the court’s left-leaning four justices in upending that part of immigration law.
He and the liberal bloc said that if Congress wants to make legal immigrants deportable for lower-level felonies they can write those offenses into the law — but they can’t use a “vague” catch-all definition to cover any serious crimes they didn’t list.
It’s not clear how widespread the effects of the ruling would be on deportations. Most of those focus on ousting illegal immigrants who never had permission to be in the U.S., while Tuesday’s case deals with legal permanent residents who committed crimes while here, and whether those are serious enough to deserve automatic deportation.
This story is an excerpt. Read the rest at the Washington Times.
While I can appreciate his desire to stop law enforcement by “vague catch-all phrases,” we DO need the ability to DEPORT “legal” immigrants who violate our laws. As immigrants, they are GUESTS in our country, and if they abuse our hospitality by preying on citizens and other legal immigrants, their “legal” status should be withdrawn, and they need to be THROWN OUT. We have enough home-grown “undesirables” without importing more and allowing them to stay here and violate our laws! There are MILLIONS of law-abiding applicants waiting to be given “immigrant status” to enter the US. Weeding out the CRIMINAL element among legal immigrants will make room for some of THEM to come in! I would say ANY felony or misdemeanor more serious than minor traffic violations should be enough to justify deportation. Immigrating to the US is NOT a right–it is a PRIVILEGE, and one that should be WITHDRAWN from any immigrant who can’t obey our laws.
Bottom line? Congress needs to do THEIR job and FIX the “vague” wording that triggered this ruling. Gorsuch is right that it is NOT the job of the Supreme Court to write laws–or to REWRITE them, for that matter. THAT is the job of Congress, and they need to get off their WORTHLESS, self-serving fannies and DO IT. That would be a NICE CHANGE, wouldn’t it?
oh no! Say it ain’t so! Look, too vague? What is vague about a felony? Do the lower courts have to be precise on a felony conviction as it relates to the rule of law? Mr. Gorsuch, are your ‘blue curtains’ showing?
Be the conservative you were selected to be. What is next? The Second Amendment is too vague? Now, according to the Kimba Wood/ Judge for the Southern Court District of New York, it is ‘okay’ to violate the First Amendment.., This case will be heard in D.C. before the end of this year.., Do not let us conservatives down; again.
Well, here we go, folks.
Wow. So what will it take for him to side with Americans? I’m getting really tired of people in power screwing over all of us.
On the surface this struck me as bad news. After some thought, this is NOT bad news but shows a disciplined mind at work. If the law is too vague, there is your mandate for Congress to go back and fix it. The pendulum swings both ways – the next law “too vague to interpret” may be in our favor.