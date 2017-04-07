Gorsuch Confirmed by 54-45 Senate Vote

The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The vote was 54-45 on Friday.

—

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will resume debate on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Friday morning, with a vote expected about midday.

McConnell’s comments late Thursday came after Republicans tore up the Senate’s voting rules to allow President Donald Trump’s nominee to ascend to the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Related Story: Democrats Block Gorsuch; Nuclear Option Deployed

Democrats denounced the GOP’s use of what both sides dubbed the “nuclear option” to put Gorsuch on the court. They called it an epic power grab that would further corrode politics in Congress, the courts and the nation. Many Republicans bemoaned the rule change but blamed Democrats for pushing them to it.

Gorsuch is expected to win confirmation Friday and be sworn in soon after to hear the final cases of the term.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (4 votes cast)

, 10.0 out of 10 based on 4 ratings