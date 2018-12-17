Gore’s no Arctic ice in 5–7 yrs. prediction a bust

It has been over a decade since former Vice President Al Gore predicted that in five to seven years, there would be no ice in the Arctic because of global warming, but ice still covers the polar region 10 years later.
Before a German audience on December 13, 2008, the self-proclaimed climate change expert unleashed his warning before Christmas that the North Pole would be completely devoid of ice – meaning Santa would have to change out his sleigh for a cart.
“The entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in five years,” Gore predicted a decade ago, according to the Gateway Pundit.
Five extra years … and still frozen
Gore’s erroneous alarmism was no one-time false claim.
“This wasn’t the only time Al Gore made his ice-free prediction,” Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft pointed out. “Gore had been predicting [this] dire scenario since 2007. That means that the North Pole should have melted completely five years ago [Thursday].”
Even when evidence was stacking up against the ultra-left environmentalist in 2009, the “junk scientist” re-asserted his prediction referencing computer models to convince gullible audiences that all the ice on the north polar ice cap would be melted away within seven years.
“Some of the models suggest that there is a 75-percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap – during some of the summer months – could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” Gore announced in his video.
But things simply are not heating up as Gore predicted, with many regions actually cooling down.
“This year, it snowed in South Africa,” Hoft noted. “It was a blizzard.”
If Gore was right more than a decade ago, the Earth and its residents would have been experiencing cataclysmic natural disasters over the past two years.
“Within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return [and] a true planetary emergency [due to global warming],” Gore warned while pushing his theory back in January 2006.
Gore’s far-fetched and unsubstantiated claims about catastrophic climate disasters coming the Earth’s way – due to global warming – have made him out to be a false climate change prophet.
“Of course, this turned out to be nothing more than a lunatic conspiracy,” Hoft asserted.
Not even close …
Climate scientists from around the world will testify that for more than a decade, the icecaps in the northern polar region have shown no signs of disappearing.
“However, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute, there has been no trend in Arctic sea ice for the past 12 years,” WND reported.
Despite being proven wrong time and time again, Gore still has the unwavering support of ultra-left climate change junkies who refuse to look at the cold hard facts that man-made pollutants are not triggering a global cataclysmic event that will soon scorch the Earth to the point that it is no longer inhabitable.
“Nevertheless Gore is still widely regarded as the Paul Revere of global warming,” WND noted. “He will host a 24-hour broadcast special on climate change [televised in more than 125 countries] on Dec. 20 [called “24 Hours of Reality: Protect Our Planet, Protect Ourselves], featuring celebrities such as Moby and the Goo Goo Dolls.”
0 for 8 … and counting
Eight dire predictions about the Earth’s imminent destruction at the hands of so-called “man-induced climate change” from Gore’s 2006 Oscar-winning film, An Inconvenient Truth, never came to fruition – as pointed out in January 2016 by TheBlaze:
- Sea Levels Are Rising At An Alarming Rate: In his movie, Gore predicted that sea levels could rise six meters (20 feet) with the melting of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets. Now, we know that the South Pole is gaining more ice than it’s losing. Also, a great amount of the losing is due to underground heat. As for Greenland, its melting cycle doesn’t seem to have changed much. In fact, it seems to be quite regular. And the sea level has been increasing … at a steady level since we started recording them. But if the rising sea level is so catastrophic, why has Gore bought a beachfront mansion?
- CO2 Is The Control Knob For Temperature: Like most climate cultists, Al Gore firmly believes that carbon dioxide – what you are exhaling – is what controls temperature. And climate models have constantly reflected that reality. Unfortunately, “it’s the sun, stupid” to paraphrase Bill Clinton. Indeed, satellite data show no increase in temperature for nearly 19 years despite a constant increase in CO2. The Sun, on the other hand, might have a much larger role in the Earth’s climate – so much that some scientists are talking about a significant cooling because the Sun is “quieter.” And of course, climate models have miserably failed – even compared to the (very probably) tampered NASA data.
- Hurricane Katrina Was Man-Made: Two years before Gore released his movie, New Orleans had been devastated by Hurricane Katrina. At the time, many people believed that this would be the new norm because of global warming. Now, Gore was partly right: damage to New Orleans was man-made. It was caused by a dire neglect of the levees protecting the city. And their improvement might not be enough to withstand another Katrina. As for Katrina being the new norm, Gore is wrong once more. No F3+ hurricane has landed on U.S. soil since Wilma in October 2005 – the longest such “drought” ever recorded. Have Obama’s actions on climate helped? Or was there no problem in the first place?
- Severe Tornadoes Are Increasing: Along with hurricanes, climate cultist logic teaches us that other extreme wind events like tornadoes will be on the rise. However, it’s not blowing very strong. F3+ tornadoes have been declining for over 60 years. Also, the overall number of tornadoes has been unusually low in the past three years. It does have an upwards trend, but that’s because we have better tools to detect them.
- Polar Bears Are Dying: The North’s favorite mascot in going extinct according to America’s green pope. Because the ice is getting thinner because of global warming, they can’t reproduce. A recent picture of a sick polar bear also “proved” that point. Of course, this is hot air too. There are more polar bears now than when Al Gore was born. The government of Nunavut, along with Inuit hunters, have also noticed that the polar bear is doing quite well.
- The Arctic Is Melting: The polar bears are (supposedly) disappearing because their playground, the Arctic, is melting fast. Gore even predicted its complete melting for 2014. Now that we know it’s not true, here is one more inconvenient truth about the North Pole. It’s gaining ice, and 2015 saw the largest refreezing in over a decade.
- The Sahel Is Drying Up: The region south of the Sahara Desert is one of the poorest places on the planet. And because of global warming, it’s getting drier and drier, according to the Gore. This is not true. As shown by satellite images, the Sahel is, in fact, one of the regions that gained the most flora density since satellites exist. All of that is due to the reviled CO2, which acts as a fertilizer.
- CO2 Is Pollution: Finally, no climate cultist nonsense would be complete without uttering their favorite lie: CO2 is carbon “pollution.” Therefore, we must fight to control it to protect our children, save the planet, stop kitten massacres, etc. But as shown above, more CO2 is desirable. In fact, agriculture seems to profit greatly from increased carbon “pollution” as shown by yields. But if CO2 does need to be controlled, then liberals might think twice about organic farming.
IT is amazing that the “Pope” of climate is Al Gore. IT is also amazing the number of liberal idiots that would believe the earth is flat because the “Pope” said so.
We are in the New Age of the Inquisition.
Belief in God, Belief in REAL science and Belief that the PLANET is self healing and self correcting, the belief that the SUN and even Volcanoes cause more climate change than man ever could will cause verbal, emotional, financial and political abuse by the “Pope”and his Minions.
Worse, is the # of morons who because they so believe Gore’s bull, push everyone ELSE into buyig their same bull…
“IT is amazing that the “Pope” of climate is Al Gore”
He’s as qualified as any other liar to run the Church of Global Warming. It’s definitely a religion, which is why they’re so insistent you BELIEVE in Global Warming. If not you’re a sinner. They have already let us know that if they had their way they would kill all non-believers.
Another Democrat ex politician making millions off of peddling false information to schools and news media. Does not know squat about the planet and all of God’s creation. If he did, would not make these remarks which show stupidity.
Gore continues to fly via private jets all over the world, use more fossil fuels to illuminate his estate than twenty normal home owners, and collect millions a month on sale of carbon credits to gullible leftist run corporations. As a leftist, he can lie and still win an Academy and can live like a king while wanting others to live like paupers.
He certainly lives it up… YET not one of his fellow liberal morons, calls him on it.
God is and will always be on the throne.
Hmm, only environmental nuts or those making big bucks off global warming hysteria would have anything to do with sleazy Al.
Gore is just a dumb bad joke on the world who spends his time babbling about the end of the world and grossing out female masseuses he pays to rub down his naked body.
Gore is prime example of Dan Quayle misquote “a mind is a terrible thing to lose”.
“Some of the models suggest…” is not PROOF.
Exactly. A ‘computer model’ of what MAY happen, is not proof of squat.
Real science is based on observation, not consensus.
Here’s what observation tells us. None of the Global Warming alarmist predictions have ever come true. None of them. They’ve made plenty.
Here’s a prediction. Based on the historical trend, there is an expected 0% chance of anything they predict being right. This is a safe bet. They don’t even have a “Let’s get real” card left in the deck to play. Their strategy relies on telling bigger and bigger lies. The truth is boring. The lies are terrifying.
In a way, they’re actually psychological terrorists. Their goal is to terrify you. How else can you spin that?
Doe-eyed Global Warming followers keep naively believing that whatever latest lie they offer must be the truth this time. Much like any other type of Lib, they have turned off their BS filters. They can’t think critically. They can only repeat the lies like an NPC. There was no human thought between the time of them hearing the lie and the time of them repeating the lie.
Anyone with a functioning brain knows Global Warming is fake. I’ve argued with them for decades now. They’re not capable of learning.
“Ice at the North Pole in 1958 and 1959 – not so thick”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/04/26/ice-at-the-north-pole-in-1958-not-so-thick/
Na-na-na, na-na
I don’t understand why anyone would even have an article about something like this. It is just as stupid as Gore was and is today. I didn’t read it but just the headline is enough to have me question your sanity.
Whoever said leftists were without religion were wrong, as evidenced by global warming and Russian collusion.
They even get their own holiday.
April Fool’s Day.
It is time to put Gore in a rocket to a safe place. Krypton will do and Gore will be able to learn more about predicting disasters.
Global warming is a type of new age religion that requires its adherents to suspend reason in favor of blind obedience to Pope Al Gore’s Five Commandments:
1) Thou shall regard CO2 as thy mortal enemy.
2) Thou shall spread unfounded alarm about climate change to the inhabitants of all nations.
3) Thou shall not worship the false gods of scientific research findings and computer models that deny global warming.
4) Thou shall not covet the carbon credits of a fellow believer.
5) Thou shall not commit to reducing thy carbon footprint but demand that others must do so.
Those worshipers who fail to observe these Commandments may be excommunicated and forced to spend the remainder of their mortal existence being tormented by unbelievers who provide scientific proof that global warming is an imaginary crisis that does not threaten the existence of humanity.
There you go again with pesky facts, don’t you understand you need to have blind faith in your global warming messiah. Fill the collection plate in the church of Al and he will conquer the evil carbon spewing hoards.
You have to remember, Mr Tree still thinks he won in 2000, BarryCare is the law of the land and the Hunchback of Chappaqua lost in 2016 because of the Russians. Look, all Dems think they are born to rule, even when they lose. This goes back to POTUS Peanut, Mondull, Beetle Bailey, Dukakus, AlGore, Lurch and the Rodham-Clinton gal.
Algore is not only the biggest airbag in politics. He knows he is peddling bulls–t. It’s all about enriching the elite who are connected to the carbon tax scam. This kind of religious cult has its supporters (those gullible simpletons not part of the power elite above) actually believing their own propaganda while paying no attention to evidence to the contrary or simple logic