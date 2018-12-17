Gore’s no Arctic ice in 5–7 yrs. prediction a bust

It has been over a decade since former Vice President Al Gore predicted that in five to seven years, there would be no ice in the Arctic because of global warming, but ice still covers the polar region 10 years later.

Before a German audience on December 13, 2008, the self-proclaimed climate change expert unleashed his warning before Christmas that the North Pole would be completely devoid of ice – meaning Santa would have to change out his sleigh for a cart.

“The entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in five years,” Gore predicted a decade ago, according to the Gateway Pundit.

Five extra years … and still frozen

Gore’s erroneous alarmism was no one-time false claim.

“This wasn’t the only time Al Gore made his ice-free prediction,” Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft pointed out. “Gore had been predicting [this] dire scenario since 2007. That means that the North Pole should have melted completely five years ago [Thursday].”

Even when evidence was stacking up against the ultra-left environmentalist in 2009, the “junk scientist” re-asserted his prediction referencing computer models to convince gullible audiences that all the ice on the north polar ice cap would be melted away within seven years.

“Some of the models suggest that there is a 75-percent chance that the entire north polar ice cap – during some of the summer months – could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years,” Gore announced in his video.

But things simply are not heating up as Gore predicted, with many regions actually cooling down.

“This year, it snowed in South Africa,” Hoft noted. “It was a blizzard.”

If Gore was right more than a decade ago, the Earth and its residents would have been experiencing cataclysmic natural disasters over the past two years.

“Within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return [and] a true planetary emergency [due to global warming],” Gore warned while pushing his theory back in January 2006.

Gore’s far-fetched and unsubstantiated claims about catastrophic climate disasters coming the Earth’s way – due to global warming – have made him out to be a false climate change prophet.

“Of course, this turned out to be nothing more than a lunatic conspiracy,” Hoft asserted.

Not even close …

Climate scientists from around the world will testify that for more than a decade, the icecaps in the northern polar region have shown no signs of disappearing.

“However, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute, there has been no trend in Arctic sea ice for the past 12 years,” WND reported.

Despite being proven wrong time and time again, Gore still has the unwavering support of ultra-left climate change junkies who refuse to look at the cold hard facts that man-made pollutants are not triggering a global cataclysmic event that will soon scorch the Earth to the point that it is no longer inhabitable.

“Nevertheless Gore is still widely regarded as the Paul Revere of global warming,” WND noted. “He will host a 24-hour broadcast special on climate change [televised in more than 125 countries] on Dec. 20 [called “24 Hours of Reality: Protect Our Planet, Protect Ourselves], featuring celebrities such as Moby and the Goo Goo Dolls.”

0 for 8 … and counting

Eight dire predictions about the Earth’s imminent destruction at the hands of so-called “man-induced climate change” from Gore’s 2006 Oscar-winning film, An Inconvenient Truth, never came to fruition – as pointed out in January 2016 by TheBlaze:

Sea Levels Are Rising At An Alarming Rate: In his movie, Gore predicted that sea levels could rise six meters (20 feet) with the melting of the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets. Now, we know that the South Pole is gaining more ice than it’s losing. Also, a great amount of the losing is due to underground heat. As for Greenland, its melting cycle doesn’t seem to have changed much. In fact, it seems to be quite regular. And the sea level has been increasing … at a steady level since we started recording them. But if the rising sea level is so catastrophic, why has Gore bought a beachfront mansion? CO2 Is The Control Knob For Temperature: Like most climate cultists, Al Gore firmly believes that carbon dioxide – what you are exhaling – is what controls temperature. And climate models have constantly reflected that reality. Unfortunately, “it’s the sun, stupid” to paraphrase Bill Clinton. Indeed, satellite data show no increase in temperature for nearly 19 years despite a constant increase in CO2. The Sun, on the other hand, might have a much larger role in the Earth’s climate – so much that some scientists are talking about a significant cooling because the Sun is “quieter.” And of course, climate models have miserably failed – even compared to the (very probably) tampered NASA data. Hurricane Katrina Was Man-Made: Two years before Gore released his movie, New Orleans had been devastated by Hurricane Katrina. At the time, many people believed that this would be the new norm because of global warming. Now, Gore was partly right: damage to New Orleans was man-made. It was caused by a dire neglect of the levees protecting the city. And their improvement might not be enough to withstand another Katrina. As for Katrina being the new norm, Gore is wrong once more. No F3+ hurricane has landed on U.S. soil since Wilma in October 2005 – the longest such “drought” ever recorded. Have Obama’s actions on climate helped? Or was there no problem in the first place? Severe Tornadoes Are Increasing: Along with hurricanes, climate cultist logic teaches us that other extreme wind events like tornadoes will be on the rise. However, it’s not blowing very strong. F3+ tornadoes have been declining for over 60 years. Also, the overall number of tornadoes has been unusually low in the past three years. It does have an upwards trend, but that’s because we have better tools to detect them. Polar Bears Are Dying: The North’s favorite mascot in going extinct according to America’s green pope. Because the ice is getting thinner because of global warming, they can’t reproduce. A recent picture of a sick polar bear also “proved” that point. Of course, this is hot air too. There are more polar bears now than when Al Gore was born. The government of Nunavut, along with Inuit hunters, have also noticed that the polar bear is doing quite well. The Arctic Is Melting: The polar bears are (supposedly) disappearing because their playground, the Arctic, is melting fast. Gore even predicted its complete melting for 2014. Now that we know it’s not true, here is one more inconvenient truth about the North Pole. It’s gaining ice, and 2015 saw the largest refreezing in over a decade. The Sahel Is Drying Up: The region south of the Sahara Desert is one of the poorest places on the planet. And because of global warming, it’s getting drier and drier, according to the Gore. This is not true. As shown by satellite images, the Sahel is, in fact, one of the regions that gained the most flora density since satellites exist. All of that is due to the reviled CO2, which acts as a fertilizer. CO2 Is Pollution: Finally, no climate cultist nonsense would be complete without uttering their favorite lie: CO2 is carbon “pollution.” Therefore, we must fight to control it to protect our children, save the planet, stop kitten massacres, etc. But as shown above, more CO2 is desirable. In fact, agriculture seems to profit greatly from increased carbon “pollution” as shown by yields. But if CO2 does need to be controlled, then liberals might think twice about organic farming.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 8.7/10 (7 votes cast)