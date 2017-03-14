GOP tries to sweeten pill on health bill

Republican leaders tried to soften the blow from a damaging nonpartisan report slamming their proposed Obamacare replacement plan yesterday, with the White House contesting an estimate that some 14 million more people will be uninsured next year.
Because the Republican replacement plan does away with Obamacare penalties for being uninsured, some people — who only signed up to avoid paying the fines — will simply choose not to have insurance, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Others won’t be able to afford higher premiums.
By 2026, some 24 million more people will be uninsured compared with the number projected for that year under Obamacare, bringing the total number of uninsured Americans to 52 million, according to the CBO’s report.
House Speaker Paul Ryan told Fox News last night that the report “exceeded my expectations,” as he sought to focus on the bright side of the GOP plan, which ditches the Obamacare penalties.
“We’re saying the government’s not going to force people to buy something that they don’t want to buy,” said Ryan. “And if we end an Obamacare mandate that says you must buy this government, one-size-fits-all plan, guess what? People aren’t going to buy that.”
But Ryan also claimed health care would become more affordable, because premiums would go down under their plan. That’s partially true, according to the CBO. Premiums would drop, starting in 2020, and would be 10 percent less than Obamacare premiums by 2026. But before they get there, they would spike by 15 percent to 20 percent in 2018 and 2019, according to the report.
The GOP plan would also cut $337 billion from the federal deficit by 2026.
While Ryan defended the numbers, the Trump White House cast doubt on them, with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price calling the claim that 14 million more people would be uninsured “just not believable.”
Even before the numbers were released, the Trump administration sought to soften the impact of the report. White House press secretary Sean Spicer last week claimed the CBO was off on its Obamacare forecasts.
President Trump yesterday — before the report dropped — blamed the media for making Obamacare “look so wonderful.”
“It’s a little bit like President Obama,” the president added. “When he left, people liked him. When he was here, people didn’t like him so much. That’s the way life goes. It’s human nature. The fact is, Obamacare is a disaster.”
Democrats quickly pounced on the findings, and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren called it “heartless” and “irresponsible.”
“estimate that some 14 million more people will be uninsured next year.”
Lucky devils!
Now, they won’t have to pay their fair share for everyone elses healthcare that they can never afford for themselves because they don’t have any money left, for the deductible, after buying the insurance.
So, NOW, they can just pay the doctor in cash with the money that would have been taken by the Federales
So if you like your money, you can keep your money
The greatest threat to America with national government run healthcare is in the dependency it creates in WE THE PEOPLE, who are supposed to be fit for SELF-governance and freedom, not Government dependency and economic slavery to Czars, Kings, or Dictators,,now dependent in Trillions in debt to the 3rd and 4th generations. Just how can SELF-government work collectively, when individually its citizens prove unfit to even govern their own lives? Answer me that you F’n Liberal nation destroyers??? You the Socialist Party of America disguised as Democrats ARE the true enemy of THE PEOPLE.
You who would destroy our American SELF-government and American strength and freedoms must first destroy the strength of the INDIVUAL citizens, one American citizen at a time, and only then can you collectively take over America. Shame on you all, particularly the ones who have no idea the damage you are doing in dependency surrender , and will not get it until it is too late and our freedoms and strengths are gone with the wind.
I repeat ad nauseum that health insurance is not health care. In fact, depending on the situation, health insurance can make it more difficult to pay for health care. No one is being irresponsible for not having health insurance as long as they pay their health care bills. The usual suspects that don’t pay their health care bills are the freeloaders like illegal aliens.
Fiscally responsible Americans will purchase a catastrophic health insurance plan which does not pay for routine medical needs and pay for those themselves with a medical savings plan. (FYI, although I don’t like Rand or Ron Paul personally, I think Trump should listen to them on this health care deal.) People who develop serious medical conditions that they can not afford to pay for should ask for charity…because that’s what they want…instead of trying to use insurance or the government to force people to help them. American’s are very generous until you try to force their generosity.
As i have always said. People are more flagrant with other people’s money cause THEY NEVER EARNED it themselves. When they are the ones spending their OWN money, they are more frugal…
The CBO report, whether you’re a believer, or a non-believer, in its accuracy and non-partisanship, is, nonetheless, a significant blow to the “pig in lipstick” that Ryan and the RINOs have foisted upon us following their private, closed-door huddles, a la the Democrats and the ACA. So, what do the defenders of this scam, the fraudulent AHCA, do? Why, attack the CBO, the messenger, just as the Lefties have been doing for years. We can but speculate about the motive for President Trump’s support of this scam, but that it’s yet another betrayal by the GOP RINO establishment club, there is no speculation. Perhaps Mr. Trump agreed to support Ryan in this fool’s errand in exchange for his cooperation in future. Whatever the motive, however, it is a tragic error. There is, so it appears to me, a growing damnation and rejection of Ryan’s “amendment” to the ACA, for that is, in fact, what it is. NO REPEAL. Back when Republicans faced no consequences of their action, (Obama, they knew, would not sign it), they oh, so bravely voted, unanimously, to REPEAL the ACA. Now that it counts, well, it’s very different. The GOP’s leadership is unprincipled, unethical, dishonest, arrogant, cynical, and obviously dismissive of us who voted for their promises. (continued)
Unaffordable Care Act
Why are not THE PEOPLE told the bare truth about government run and financed healthcare? WE CANNOT AFFORD IT as a nation, and still fund and cling to the other unfunded soon to be bankrupt programs of Social Security and Medicare. Sometimes THE PEOPLE just have to make a choice not what they think they are entitled to, but what they can afford TODAY, not put off for another generation to pay for tomorrow. Why cannot the politicians just be honest about it? Let each individual choose 2 out of three,,,Obamacare, Medicare or Social Security,,,,,,,Two out of three we can afford, and still hold our heads up as adults in the delusion that we as American INDIVIDUAL citizens still possess the ability to govern and sustain SELF, so that collectively this precious experiment in SELF-government can continue to exist on the face of this planet another generation or two before financially imploding. Sane strong people ONLY come together collectively to do that which as individuals they cannot accomplish alone,,LIKE FIGHT WARS. Weak corrupt wealth redistributing people on the other hand always come together to do collectively that which their CREATOR designed them to accomplish as INDIVIDUALS,,,like feeding, clothing, housing and SELF-medicating one’s own self and wiping the drool off our own mouths and noses. Sweeten the Bill???? Hell, the whole concept is a poison pill, creating more dependency and lack of Self-governance.
President Trump will pay a heavy price for his betrayal, too, if he fails to heed the analyses and advice of such as Senator Paul, Mark Levin, and others. This AHCA, if passed via coercion, will be a disaster upon a disaster. Whatever we hoped, by way of honesty and duty to constituents, will be severely, if not completely, damaged.
“President Trump will pay a heavy price for his betrayal, too”
What betrayal?
This is the declaration proclamation and sets the slave free, if you still buy it you have no one to blame but yourself
And if the government does not wean the addicts, gradually, there will be crazy people in the streets
It will be a zombie apocalypse
Maybe, with enough time a medical procedure or vaccine can be developed to restore them to their right mind.
Jota. WAS or Was not one of his main campaign promises, “TO FULLY REPEAL” obama care..??
I don’t remember a SINGLE instance during his campaigning where he said “we must replace it before we repeal it. JUST THAT WE MUST REPEAL IT..
Ergo if he follows through with thi, then it IS a betrayal.. AS he lied to us!!
The government has no business having anything to do with health insurance. It’s still Commie-Care.
“estimate that some 14 million more people will be uninsured next year.”,,well over 6 million of them will be the ones currently paying the “AFFORDABLE” Penalty and will continue to choose not to get coverage,,,,,,the thought “Live Free or Die” ,,,comes to my mind. Most of the rest found their income put them into a healthcare CZAR dictated income bracket where healthcare was too expensive in either premiums or deductibles,,, so they will also just drop out, like people designed for American freedom of choice usually do.
The only valid role for government is to ensure and encourage a free market. Health insurance is so far removed from a free market you might as well call it OPEC.
Sometimes I wonder if I am on the same planet as the people who brings us the news. Today it’s you GOPUSA. What “damaging” non-partisan report are you talking about?
Before Obamacare cost us everything… it cost us nothing. We are going to save $300 billion by fixing part of it. Then before we had 40+ million uninsured and next we’re only gonna have 21 million (14 million or so don’t want to be insured).
You tell ’em, Jota.
What is damaging about this? I was planning on finally getting my nap.
I know of no way to sweeten fecal material.
Only way to sweeten it is through its combustion!
Comment to eaglecry. You are absolutely correct. Separate charity from health care and the issues become clear.
Ps I couldn’t reply directly.
Liberals think big business is bad
Conservatives think big government is bad.
I think both are bad. This plan does nothing to reign in the insurance companies.
And if the reports i am hearing elsewhere, thay the GOP is trying to hide a PRO DNA collection bill, where companies can FORCE someone to hand over genetic info (like having a family history of XYZ disease) so they can be charged more for health insurance is true, then it shows no matter who is in power they will always swell big government AND big business…
This is RyanO care. Trump has held meetings with the Freedom Caucus and is meeting with Ryan this afternoon. Hopefully, he will get it straightened out but it’s so far from what conservatives wanted and expected that it’s unbelievable.
Things are not going to get better until the UniParty is kicked out of Congress. The only way that you will ever get McCain and Graham out of the Senate is when they die. It’s more than obvious that their voters don’t have sense enough to replace them and that’s only 2 of the Democrats in Republican clothing.
Ryan should not be Speaker and never should have been Speaker. The only way to prevent that is to put fear of the voters into the GOP congressmen who are voting for him. Call yours!
If people aren’t forced to buy insurance some won’t. That’s called freedom.
The CBO is always referred to as non-partisan. It isn’t non-partisan and it isn’t accurate either. In the first place, even it was trying to be accurate it’s impossible. There are too many unknown factors and too many changing circumstances to pretend they can make an accurate forecast of cost over a long period of time. They underestimated the cost of Obamacare by billions.
Finally, the government has only one role in healthcare and that role is prosecuting those who try to rig the game. Fair competition will bring down costs.