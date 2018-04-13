GOP slams ‘Lyin’ Comey’ ahead of anti-Trump book tour

Republicans are launching a pre-emptive strike against former FBI Director James B. Comey’s credibility, labeling him “Lyin’ Comey” in advance of his book and publicity tour in which he is expected to trash President Trump.
Mr. Comey, whom the president fired last year and has a history of clashing with Mr. Trump, will embark on a national tour next week in support of his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies & Leadership.”
James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018
….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018
In taped interview with ABC News to air Sunday, Mr. Comey compares Mr. Trump to a “mob boss,” according to Axios.
Mr. Comey’s TV interviews and public appearances are as hotly anticipated as his book, which has already reached best-seller status on Amazon.
CNN will feature Mr. Comey in an hour-long town hall event hosted by Anderson Cooper. MSNBC and Fox News also have lined up interviews with the former FBI director.
To soften up Mr. Comey, the Republican National Committee hit the former FBI director with a website and video clips that highlight top Democratic lawmakers slamming him for botching his job and lacking credibility.
The quotes were culled from the enormous backlash from Democrats after Mr. Comey reopened the Hillary Clinton email investigation just days before the 2016 presidential election.
It includes Mrs. Clinton saying he “badly overstepped his bounds,” and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer saying “I do not have confidence in [Mr. Comey] any longer.”
In a video on the website, Mr. Comey ridiculed by high-profile Democrats including House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernard Sanders and House Intelligence Committee ranking member Adam Schiff.
“All I can tell you is the FBI director has no credibility,” says Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat and outspoken critic of Mr. Trump.
The Democrats’ criticism of Mr. Comey’s job performance is used to combat his assertions that he was unjustly fired by Mr. Turmp.
“While Democrats feigned outrage over President Trump’s firing of James Comey, they had long questioned Comey’s ability to lead the FBI and even called for him to be fired,” the RNC writes on the website.
After Mr. Trump fired him as FBI director last year, Mr. Comey then leaked accounts of his conversations with the president in hopes of spurring a special counsel investigation.
Mr. Comey’s honesty in relating those conversations and his stating under oath that he “never leaked” are highlighted on the by the RNC.
The “Lyin’ Comey” website also portrays him as a politically motivated Washington insider.
At various times, Mr. Comey has been reviled by both parties.
Republicans blasted him for clearing Mrs. Clinton in the investigation of her using a secret and unauthorized email setup as secretary of state.
Democrats called foul when he reopened the investigation days before the election because more of Mrs. Clinton’s emails were discovered on the laptop computer of Anthony Weiner, a disgraced former congressman who was married to top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.
That’s not a slam — commie-Comey lies through his teeth much like his idols/models 0bama and Hitlery (as shown by the linked review of his book)!
For President Trump to call Comey an “untruthful slime ball” is a nice way of saying what he really is: A lying seditious traitor..!!
And how can it be a slam, when its the bloody truth!
Comey is a charlatan, plain and simple. If he had any integrity, he would have recommended to Lorretta Rat Lynch, that Hillary be prosecuted. Comey exonerates Hillary July 4th weekend. The FBI never put Hillary under oath, they never recorded her, Comey had written the exoneration letter two months before Hillary and her cohorts were interviewed by the FBI. Hillary’s people destroyed their cell phones using hammers and Hillary deleted 33,000 e-mails with bleach bit, when those e-mails were under subpoena by Congress. Hillary turned her e-mails from the State Department over to her personal attorney to delete. Her personal attorney did not work for the State Department. You, Comey, are an accessory to Hillary’s crimes by covering them up!
Well, just because comie announced on tv that no prosecutor would bring charges,…
Appoint a Special Prosecutor to examine ALL the information from the original fbi investigation, look for missing evidence, THEN BRING CHARGES NOW!!!
There is no statute of limitations on TREASON!
And comie would be a CO-CONSPIRATOR!
IF a Special Prosecutor were to be given the same free pass, the swamp will SELF DRAIN.
Too many of the guilty are CLOSELY ASSOCIATED TO THE CLINTONS!
There SHOULDN’T be statue of limitations on treason..
They all were in cahoots with the Clinton Mob, it’s way past time for charges against all, WE THE PEOPLE elected Donald J. Trump as OUR 45th President, NOW let him do the job, MAGA
Why do liberal men always sound like bitter gossip columnists? This giant woman/man wants to talk about Trump’s hands, his eyes, his hair? Is criticizing the color of Trump’s skin racist?
Maybe Entertainment Tonight will hire him but I doubt it.
So you are saying “Comey lies” but haven’t you noticed that Trump lies; at every rally or speech you can count on numerous lies. If the GOP and Trumpers are out to smear Comey they better come out with something a little bit more convincing than “he lies”. Trump lies and his followers swear he is telling the truth or they make excuses. Too bad Comey didn’t amass a fan club before he wrote his book.
Lies are the hallmark of evil This post deserves no stars.
Of course Comey is a liar….He’s just another bought & paid for Democratic puppet. The clown should actually be sitting in a cell shared with Hitlery & McCabe..
…and a few others too.
We don’t need them to testify (lie) again. We already have enough evidence to lock them all up. They don’t need to be breathing free air.
As long as “worthless Sessions” is AG it will be business as usual.
I agree. Trump needs to stop listening to the naysayers in his cabinet, and FIRE sessions now..
Mr. Comey, you are a real piece of work. I can’t believe you would even show your face in front of the country after what you did. You are a traitor to this country and you should be held accountable.