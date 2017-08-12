GOP senators defend McConnell’s leadership of do-nothing Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans on Friday rallied in support of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, pushing back against the onslaught of criticism from President Donald Trump.
Republicans took to Twitter, their president’s preferred means of communication, to praise McConnell as a gifted leader backed by his 52-member caucus and a Republican intent on delivering for the president and the party on taxes and budget this fall.
A number of GOP lawmakers pointedly reminded Trump and other GOP critics that it was McConnell who ensured the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.
“Passing POTUS’s legislative agenda requires a team effort. No one is more qualified than Mitch McConnell to lead Senate in that effort,” tweeted Texas Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate.
Support came from moderates and conservatives alike.
“Majority Leader McConnell understands the Senate is a deliberative & diverse body. He enjoys broad support in our Caucus,” tweeted Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
“Perspective: w/out @SenateMajLdr McConnell’s leadership, Republicans don’t have Neil Gorsuch on Supreme Court #prolife #progun,” tweeted Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.
A sitting president openly turning on a Senate majority leader of his own party in such a fashion is practically unheard of – yet another norm toppled since Trump’s emergence onto the political scene. And while the fighting words might elate Trump’s core supporters, they can only hurt broader Republican efforts to move major legislation this fall on taxes and spending while preparing for congressional elections next year against energized Democrats who are rallying to retake the House. Republicans control both chambers, but the Trump factor in many races will be hard to predict.
Trump launched a barrage of criticism at McConnell over the collapse of the seven-year GOP campaign to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and even suggested on Thursday that the Kentucky Republican might have to rethink his future as leader if he doesn’t deliver on the president legislative lineup.
“Well, I tell you what, if he doesn’t get repeal-and-replace done and if he doesn’t get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure, if he doesn’t get them done, then you can ask me that question,” the president told reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is in the midst of a 17-day break from Washington.
On Friday, Trump retweeted headlines from “Fox & Friends” about his verbal assault on McConnell and possible fallout for GOP senators who criticize the president.
There was no immediate response from McConnell’s office.
Trump’s comments came after he spent two days slamming McConnell on Twitter, writing Thursday morning that after “screaming” about repealing and replacing Obamacare for seven years, McConnell “couldn’t get it done.” Several hours later, the president’s tone took a seemingly motivational turn as he exhorted McConnell to “get back to work” and pass bills. “You can do it!”
McConnell clearly had struck a nerve by telling an audience in his home state that Trump had “not been in this line of work before” and had “excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process.”
What followed was a “tense” phone call between the two men, according to a person familiar with the exchange, and then a presidential Twitter screed. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about a private discussion and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The presidential megaphone amplified the McConnell-bashing that’s been snaking through conservative media: Breitbart News, Fox News’ Sean Hannity and radio host Rush Limbaugh are among those who have vilified the leader after the Senate’s failure on health care. They represent a segment of the Republican electorate, including some major donors, who are out to punish what they see as a “do-nothing Congress” that has hampered the president’s work.
McConnell is “a coward who leads from behind,” ”spineless,” and a lifelong “political animal” of the sort Trump wants to eject from Washington, said Doug Deason, a major donor based in Texas. Deason said he decided months ago not to give money to any Republicans up for re-election next year unless they can pass Trump’s priorities.
In the past, Republicans have praised McConnell who refused to even allow a hearing for Democratic President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, and kept the seat vacant for more than a year as he awaited the presidential election results.
Trump and his supporters love such political brawls, and the McConnell tussle potentially shores up the president’s base at a time when it is showing signs of weakening support. After all, he is picking on a part of government with lower approval ratings. But other Republicans saw Trump’s moves as counterproductive.
Even Newt Gingrich, a Trump backer and informal adviser who formerly served as speaker of the House, criticized the dispute.
“You saw Mitch McConnell say something, you saw Trump say something, when it’s obviously better for them to learn not to do that,” Gingrich said. “They have to work together. Governing is a team sport.”
Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Bob Christie in Phoenix contributed to this report.
Typical Associated Press article that is one sided in favor of Mitch RINO TRAITOR McConnell, who was bragging in January, that he would pass repeal of Obamacare. I love all of the RINO establishment, open borders, big spending Senators backing McConnell. TRAITORS!
These “senators” are not working for us. They have their own little power hungry group, stick together and do nothing for America. The democrats are told what to do and do it like robots. The GOP senators are playing a career game and could give a rat’s butt about us. They overall are mostly useless people who talk the talk but never walk the walk. Disgusting and despicable IMHO!
Cornyn you are my senator. If you continue to support McConnell’s feckless leadership then I will do all I can to get you fired in Texas.
If they aren’t doing anything, how can you cal that “leadership”?
Looking for Fake News tag… ah, the Associated Press. Got it.
“GOP senators defend McConnell’s leadership…”
No, they didn’t. Republicans don’t defend McConnell. RINO’s do. The Fake News always trots out the same old RINO’s anytime they want to invent some false “split” between Trump and Republicans. There is no split. There’s only a split between Trump and the RINO’s. We knew this going in.
This is a non-story. Real headline:
RINO Senators Still Clueless About What The People Demand
“In the past, Republicans have praised McConnell who refused to even allow a hearing for Democratic President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland”
I don’t remember this at all. Did anyone here “praise” McConnell for doing his job? No. As I recall, people were saying, “It’s about time he showed some semblance of a spine.” He did this grudgingly, if I remember correctly, and bleated something about the lesser of two evils.
No conservatives ever praised McConnell.
GO MCCONNELL!
Yeah, see how that’s not a thing? It’s just wrong. Nobody says “Go McConnell”. McConnell is a sellout RINO wuss.
GO TRUMP!
That’s more like it.
…Fake News AP story…
Obvious lie is obvious.
DOC, I shout “McConnell GO” out the frigging door and don’t let it slap you in the arse
McConnell lacks leadership abilities. The proof of the pudding is in the eating and the people are still hungry.
Not trying to be argumentative here But can anyone PLEASE tell me just exactly what McConnell has done that shows leadership. I know he did nothing during the gutless ***** illegal terms, but I cant find anything he has done During Trumps first term other than make excesses. am I wrong here, did I miss something.
Exactly that he did nothing………IMHO he belongs to the Left.
McConnell is a do nothing Senator he’s an RINO fighting Trump as much as he can
I’d like to remind Mitch’s ‘RinoPosse’ [or is it rhinoplasty?] that he promised a reporter in January that repeal & replace of Obamacare would happen by the end of THAT week. He has zero credibility.
As reported elsewhere, 20 Republican Senators jumped in to support McConnell.
Rudimentary math indicates that at 39%. So how do many of the remaining 61% feel?
My guess is that the majority of the 39% want to curry favor with Mitch and the remaining 61%, true to Republican fashion are afraid to take a stand on anything.
For 7 years McConnell led the GOP chorus of Repeal and Replace. They even passed several bills knowing that Obama would never sign them. McConnell kept saying that he needed a Republican House, Senate and Presidency and we gave it to him. As late as early January, 2017 McConnell said they were ready to go on ‘replacing and repealing’.
So why is it “excessive expectations” to expect GOP politicians to do what they promised to do? Bottom line: “Fool me once, shame on you – Fool me twice, shame on me.”
These useless fools will be quite surprised come the results of the next election. I want someone with a set of balls to do what these fools get paid 170,000.00 of our tax dollars a year to do. MAKE A DIFFERENCE.
Someone needs to post a list of all the USELESS rino’s on the net so EVERYONE will know who to VOTE OUT OF OFFICE on the next term. They need to pull their thumbs out of their rectums and do what they promised, instead of shining their seats with their useless butts.
They missed the semester of w to be a representative in Congress. Being a member in Congress is NOT a lifetime occupation but two terms for Senators and three terms for congress. PERIOD
Those b***s**** establishment RINO senators are only kissing a** to be appointed to committees. They do NOT represent their constituents. May every one of them be replaced by constitutional people this next election.
If the attack on McConnell is “unprecedented”, so is the opposition to the majority party’s leader by its own membership. I call this proof-positive that there are Republicans and there are RINOs; the latter group has now been exposed.
All comments thus far are unfailingly pro-President Trump and anti-RINO, and well they should be. Just look at the cheerleaders for McConnell. Every one claimed Conservative credentials when seeking our votes, and every one betrayed us. It is up to US to clear the House and Senate of the traitorous RINOs when elections present those opportunities. We must not forget who and what they are, and must do all we can to assure their removal from Congress. The President, by his independent, executive actions, can only do so much and even that authority is being openly challenged, with defeat the objective, by these very same RINOs. McConnell, Cornyn, Ryan, McCarthy, and the dozens of their spineless, traitorous RINO accomplices, are a disgrace and deserve nothing less than dispossession and assignment to ignominy…BUT ONLY BY US…the President can not fire them.
Meanwhile, back in the smoke filled back rooms….
Mitch is telling the Conservative senators, “You want to keep you committee assignments? BACK ME PUBLICLY NOW OR FORGET THEM!!”
Sen. Mitch “SURRENDER MONKEY” McConnell understands the “deliberative” nature of the Senate so well, he plays the roll of the French and drops his rifle PRIOR to the hint of the first shot being fired.
Sen. John “Pussy” Cornyn, beholden to McConnell, for his exalted position as “number 2” (we really know what that means) behind McConnell.
Then, there is that marvelous legislator, Sen. Susan “knows no evil other than conservatism” Collins of that little piss ant state of Maine, who just loves being the sand in the machinery of rational legislation.
Why wouldn’t this group of failures be vocal about their support of McConnell?
He strikes me as “namby pamby”… too soft and lacking the skills to bring his Senate together.
I’d like to see someone with more energy and ability to think outside the box in the leadership role. These guys deemed “establishment” need to get a clue that times are changing. They can get on board with that, or get voted out. The health care debacle was inexcusable – no two ways about it. They had plenty of time to get it done, and failed us.
One thing is for sure president Trump is exposing the Rinos anyone who won’t back his agenda is definitely a rino cause we all know his only objective is to support the American people and MAGA.
The Senate leadership did not do much to sell the GOP bill. And those three RINOS including McCain stupidly killed the bill to prevent it from going to the House for Conference and improvements. They were too dumb to know they could still vote NO afterwards if they still didn’t like it. Now more insurers will pull out and leave people with no options.