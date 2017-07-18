GOP senator threatened over healthcare vote

A note warning Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) to vote against the GOP healthcare bill was taped to the door of the his district office on Sunday, according to Monday reports, saying that the author would lose their life if the reform legislation passes — and so would Heller.

The Nevada Independent reported the note told Heller that the individual would lose his healthcare should the senator vote for the GOP legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare, and that the writer, and Heller, would die as a result.

The Independent said previous reports that the senator’s office had been broken into were incorrect, but that the individual in question unlawfully entered the federal building.

Read more at The Hill

