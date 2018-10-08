GOP senator reveals wife received graphic text of beheading after Kavanaugh vote

In the wake of his vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., revealed to Fox News on Sunday that his wife had received a graphic text message with a video depicting a beheading, and that someone has publicly posted the names and addresses of his family members.

Gardner announced his support for Kavanaugh in July, and reaffirmed it after reviewing the supplemental FBI report into uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 6.3/10 (3 votes cast)