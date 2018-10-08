In the wake of his vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., revealed to Fox News on Sunday that his wife had received a graphic text message with a video depicting a beheading, and that someone has publicly posted the names and addresses of his family members.
Gardner announced his support for Kavanaugh in July, and reaffirmed it after reviewing the supplemental FBI report into uncorroborated sexual misconduct allegations against him.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]GOP senator reveals wife received graphic text of beheading after Kavanaugh vote,
Join the discussion
Demonrats’ true colours are now no longer even veneered over….
Trump’s plan in action, and just before the big election.
Remember how they spent the last 3 years accusing Trump of being crude and vile? Trump doesn’t do stuff like this. The Dems are remorseless, vile, cruel, crude, unapologetic (re: Heidi Heitkamp), egotistical, narcissistic, elitist, entitled, defiant to the core concerning the Constitution, and incapable of shedding a tear at the literal brutal death of millions of babies.
The only reason people don’t normally see this is because they have the world’s best Socialist PR system – the Mainstream Media. That, and they brainwash our kids at a very young age. Wasn’t that what Hitler and Stalin (both socialists) said was the way?
I would say their hearts are dried up lumps of coal, but coal is useful. These Dems are horrible horrible people. It surprises nobody that they would send threat texts to those who stood up against their evil.
spay and neuter?
the problem is that death threats are the norm anymore, someone gets mad because they do not agree with a congressperson so they send death threats.
this is not limited to one party or the other, from what I have read both Kavanaugh and Ford have received death threats.
even here in southern Indiana the local humane society board members have received death threats over the euthanizing of a injured, non responsive cat.
the police or FBI needs to find out who these fools are and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
slumlord, I beg to differ with you. The death threats are mostly coming from the left. The left are the ones who have actually attacked people on the right with weapons. It’s ironic that the left are the ones calling for gun control when they are the primary offenders.
[the police or FBI needs to find out who these fools are and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.]
I keep hearing people call for this, but i’ve yet to actually see any action…
Guess it is time to bring down, both male and female, like a dog with rabies. They must be hanged and the sooner the better as we continue to fight for our Republic, fire as many in the Congress Swamp as we can, and we can fire them! A hard lesson is now up and running for democrats and the brainless/brainwashed who have been taught how to hate the ONLY country on the planet that has given us freedom and rights. We have elected the wrong candidates with their lies and false oaths and promises, which means we can and should remove them NOW in this election and not in an election. That is OUR RIGHT AND FREEDOM AND THEY WANT COMMUNISM. Remove Soros and family from our soil, close down his many .orgs (and there are many spouting hate for us and country), make sue all wealthy democrats are checked by OUR IRS to see what they have been doing with their money and suing them up the cazoo for treason and then businesses closed down and the hating owners off to the gallows. We have a lot to clean up but we will get it done if we surely want to MAGA and clear of detritus.
The Dirty Dems have been terrorists — and traitors — since the days of Andrew Jackson. The Democratic Party must be abolished, its activities criminalized and its candidates disqualified. There are plenty of 3rd parties that would LOVE to actually BE “loyal opposition.” This is not about mere partisan politics. We are indeed discussing the potential destruction of our Republic if these traitors are not stopped. Gallows? Firing squads? Upon conviction of their crimes, this may be appropriate for many of the leftists. I applaud and agree with many of the strong comments others have posted. There shall be no “compromise.” These people are evil haters who use everything to destroy what America stands for. They must be stopped.
They ARE the National Socialist Party now.
I agree with you assessment of the democrat party but this is bigger than that, there has been threats from people on both sides of the argument and they must be exposed and punished to the fullest extent of the law
They are the communist party, and should be put down!
Democrats are now ISIS. God help you all.
And there is your tolerant caring left folks! Evil pathetic sub-humans!
Let’s hope that if/when they find this cretin, they publicly name and shame him (or her), as they perp walk them into court.
There is no place for this type of behavior in civilized society. That sort of thing needs to be weeded out and prosecuted.
i want them all to spontaneous combust in balls of fire so they will be used to it when there time comes.
VOTE “R”
This is the “Tolerant, non violent” left!
Certainly is.. On one site i recently joined, i’ve already had several liberals there, call me brain dead for daring to listen to fox news. That i ‘should have my voice silenced, permanently, for voting R all my life. That i and other male republicans, should be air dropped into the ocean, right into shark infested waters..
AND YET they keep screaming about how ‘depraved’ WE republicans supposedly are??
POT meet kettle!
I hope they get who did this. The culprits and Democrats should pay for Gardner to move his family to an undisclosed location, and his house would need to remain off the market for a year so that future residents are not threatened.
I found this report disappointing and disconcerting for another reason. I HATE VIDEOS THAT PLAY AUTOMATICALLY. YOU SHOULD NEVER DO THIS. Whether I watch a video is up to me. When I hear the sound, I scramble to find the source and stop it. Yes, the music was nice. It doesn’t change the basic principle. And the video itself (TELL FOX) was disappointing because the words in red were too dark and close to the color of the background. I couldn’t read them.
this epidemic has become serious, what everyone needs to do is report threats made against people .
I saw a woman threaten the life of the president on Facebook once, I then proceeded to email the FBI with her Facebook information, do not know what ever became of that but at least I took action. you never know when someone is serious or not, like in the case of the Florida school shooting, the shooter posted on the web that he was going to shoot up a school and no one took him serious, it is better to be laughed at because you were wrong than to live with the knowledge that maybe you could have prevented the death of someone if you had just said something
I wonder. If this death thread came BY facebook, would those morons running it, perma ban that person? Like we’ve seen them do with MANY outspoken conservatives?