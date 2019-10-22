GOP senator berated at Calif. restaurant: ‘We’re not putting up with your Republican bulls–t!’

Sen. Rand Paul blasted “incivility” on the left after he was berated by a couple of New Yorkers in a California restaurant Friday.

Mr. Paul and his deputy chief of staff posted a 24-second clip of the exchange that has racked up more than 2 million views. In it, a man and a woman can be seen confronting the Kentucky Republican about his political leanings.

While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged pic.twitter.com/IdOTdc3pOC

— Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 18, 2019

While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged pic.twitter.com/IdOTdc3pOC — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 18, 2019

The video starts with the woman yelling, “He’s not being rude!” in defense of the man.

“I’m not being rude,” the man says.

“He’s a public official,” he said, referring to Mr. Paul. “I have a right to speak to him.”

The video then turns to the woman, who appears irate, saying, “You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo, and we are not putting up with your Republican bulls–t!”

“All I am saying,” the man continues, calmly speaking to Mr. Paul, “is that while you and I possibly, probably, don’t have much in common politically, we are Americans. All right?”

The video then cuts out. It’s unclear what the couple was doing before a staffer presumably said they were being rude.

Mr. Paul retweeted the short clip as a defense of President Trump, writing, “The left blames incivility on @realDonaldTrump. Watch this video and decide who the rude ones are…”

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted Saturday that the couple who confronted Mr. Paul should get professional help for their “uncorked rage.”

These unhinged old loons screaming at @RandPaul are probably someone’s grandparents. Do they hope their grandkids turn out like this? I actually feel sorry for them. Do they really think they are winning? Uncorked rage, hate, and vile. They need help. https://t.co/cCCrG5Rwiu

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 19, 2019

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









