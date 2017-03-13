GOP replaces ObamaCare with SwampCare

Well, now we know why the GOP establishment kept their ObamaCare replacement package locked in a room where not even GOP senators could read it. Everyone naturally wondered what they were hiding, and now we know. They were hiding it because it is a horrible, no good, very bad piece of legislation.
If it repeals ObamaCare in any meaningful sense (and it doesn’t), it only replaces it with something as bad if not worse. This is exactly the kind of bill you would expect to come from the swamp that so desperately needs to be drained.
This bill does not drain the swamp. It instead brings the swamp under the protection of the public policy equivalent of the EPA, guaranteeing that no one will be able to touch it, and ensuring that it will be an ugly and muck-ridden part of the American landscape in perpetuity.
And the problem here is that, if this bill passes, the Republicans will own this thing lock, stock, and barrel until the end of time. Their scapegoat – a socialistically-oriented president who shoved ObamaCare down our throats under cover of darkness – will be gone and his name won’t be anywhere on or even near this thing. Every bad thing that will happen – escalating premiums, deductibles, copays, ever-more expensive entitlements, ballooning budget deficits – will quite rightly be laid at the feet of the GOP, 100% of it. The legacy of the GOP will be the final decimation of the greatest health care system in the world.
SwampCare keeps the ObamaCare mandate, by ordering private insurance companies to impose a 30% penalty on anyone who didn’t purchase coverage for at least 300 days in the previous year. This is euphemistically labeled as an “incentive.” It sounds much more like communism, where the beatings will continue until morale improves. The 30% penalty means that the fine for many may wind up being stiffer than anything under ObamaCare. And it’s Republicans who are doing this to us!
Taxpayer subsidies doesn’t even go to insurance companies in this misbegotten plan, they go directly to people under the guise of “tax credits.” These folks are supposed to use the subsidy to buy health insurance. What if they don’t? What if they spend their new-found money on booze and cigarettes? This program is as ripe for waste, fraud, and abuse as the food stamp program.
The GOP’s SwampCare preserves the pre-existing condition prohibition that prevents insurance companies from taking medical history into account in setting premiums. This is insanity, if your goal is to reduce the cost of health insurance for as many Americans as possible.
The ban on taking pre-existing conditions into account means that people don’t have to buy insurance until after they get sick, which guarantees a sicker pool of patients who will have to be charged higher and higher premiums (since younger and healthier Americans will be making the common sense decision not to buy something until they need it) and pretty soon nobody will be able to afford it.
Auto insurance companies take driving history into account in deciding whether to underwrite a potential customer and how much to charge. Someone with a terrible driving record – speeding tickets, DUIs, accidents – can expect to pay higher premiums. If a driver wants to pay lower premiums, the secret for him is to begin making better driving decisions today. It would be fundamentally unfair and un-American to raise everybody else’s auto insurance premiums just so he doesn’t have to pay more.
The GOP’s SwampCare is just like ordering an auto insurance company to underwrite a driver who comes to them after he has wrapped his car around a tree, and forbidding it to charge him higher premiums than it charges careful drivers who haven’t had an accident in years. It’s absurd. But that’s what the GOP establishment is trying to do.
If you don’t have to buy insurance until after you need it, and they have to give it to you, it’s not even insurance anymore. It’s something else altogether. The whole point of insurance is to buy it before you need it, to buy it in case you need it, and to buy it even though you hope you’ll never need to use it.
When we moved to the South eight years ago, we added coverage for wind damage to our homeowner’s policy, and it added a significant chunk to our premium. The reason was quite simple: we had moved from the West, where tornadoes are a rarity, to a tornado prone part of the world. The weather history – pre-existing conditions – meant we had to pay a higher cost for the same protection. We knew it would be impossible to wait until a tornado destroyed our home and then rush to an insurance company and demand full coverage.
That’s the way the real world works, and when it comes to auto insurance and homeowner’s insurance, everybody understands that. Things are no different when it comes to health insurance.
At the heart of a Christian worldview is making preparations for the future, whether for this life or the life to come, and planning ahead. “The prudent sees danger and hides himself, but the simple go on and suffer for it” (Proverbs 22:3). The time to buy insurance, in other words, is before you need it, as a form of protection for what may lie ahead.
The solution to ObamaCare is not to make it worse and grant it the government equivalent of eternal life. No, it is to get government out the health insurance business altogether and let insurance companies develop whatever plans Americans want and compete with each other for their insurance dollars. This will instantly lower costs and increase accessibility, which is the goal.
Overnight, policies will be crafted that will make health insurance accessible to everyone and affordable for every budget. Folks with limited incomes will be able to buy low-premium, high deductible plans that will protect them in cases of unforeseen but expensive health incidents like cancer.
And in the meantime, the fact that they will be out-of-pocket for ordinary health maintenance costs means they will start making better and better lifestyle decisions and use medical resources only when they really need them. This in turn will bring down the cost of healthcare for everyone as providers lower costs to attract business.
Employers will be able to purchase low-premium, high-deductible plans for their employees and plow the money they save into tax-free HSAs for their employees, which will enable their employees to save up assets to meet their deductibles in case of a serious medical event. All of this, mind you, without the meddling hand of government.
What about those who still wind up with a stiff deductible and a large health care bill even with insurance? Well, that’s what families, friends, churches and charities are for. Christian America is the most spectacularly generous nation on earth and they will step up.
Sen. Rand Paul has prepared legislation that is market-based, incorporates HSAs and catastrophic plans (which are currently illegal), and gets government out of managing 1/6 of the American economy. His repeal-and-replace plan can be implemented in a single day.
Bottom line: ObamaCare desperately needs to be repealed and replaced. Unfortunately, SwampCare does neither. It’s a bad piece of business which ought to be buried at the bottom of the swamp instead of emerging from the swamp like the Creature from the Black Lagoon.
Bryan Fischer hosts “Focal Point with Bryan Fischer” every weekday on AFR Talk (American Family Radio) from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. (Central).
Step 1: Full repeal now. Don’t wait for a replacement. Just go back to what we used to have.
Step 2: Add market incentives, like allowing insurance to cross state lines.
Step 3: De-couple health insurance and employment. This was the unions’ doing originally that started it.
Step 4: Get the government 100% out of the health insurance business. Government involvement always distorts prices and only makes them higher.
That took me 3 minutes, not 8 years.
Every State has an insurance commissioner. His office reviews and regulates every insurance company (life, auto, health, etc,) selling insurance in the State for solvency and honesty, and processes consumer complaints against the company. The Commissioner’s office also reviews and regulates every agent selling insurance policies in the State, and licenses those who meet the States requirements. All forms of insurance are State-regulated, which makes me wonder where these policies are that I keep hearing about that are said to be sold “over State lines”. Because it is a basic requirement that every insurance company be reviewed and regulated to make sure it’s able to pay claims, and that it does so when required, I have to assume that the “interstate insurance” people are willing to turn State regulation over the Federal Government. This is ‘Conservatism’? Yes, actually, it is. What it isn’t is Right-wing, and what it isn’t is any serious opposition to Leftism.
Exactly, you have the solution. Now if they would just utilize what you said and DO IT! That is exactly what I was thinking, too, why can’t we just have what we had before it was destroyed?
Jacobite, while i agree, we should keep that at the sate level. IF state A, B, D F, U and W all have the same insurance companies working in them, then WHY NOT let someone in state B, purchase a policy from State U??
I’d add a little to DrGadget’s plan: require that all federal employees including members of the House and Senate, and their staffs, obtain their own health care insurance the same as ordinary Americans. No government-subsidized “Cadillac plans”, but they could qualify for group insurance at market prices.
A few key officials would be specifically “diverted”: The President, Vice President, Defense Secretary and individual service secretaries would receive their health care through the military medical system; the VA Secretary from VA facilities; the HHS Secretary and Surgeon General from the public health service; all military veterans in senior positions (Cabinet-level officials, Senators, Representatives) would go to VA. Special “senior officials” favored treatment would be prohibited — let them get appointments (or go to the ER) in the same government facilities that are normally open to the rest of us, seeing the same doctors and waiting as long as ordinary patients do.
DrGadget has a good idea (see above). Why not write a story about his idea and quit calling things names everybody hates. Let’s get on with something.
Very strange. Whenever it’s somebody else, we are supposed to “split the cost”. Now though, only the sick are supposed to pay higher premiums? Really?
We have outrageous homeowner insurance premiums. Never have made a claim. The insurance company says it’s because the previous owner did. He kept the money. We repaired the garage out of our own pocket. Did we get credit for that? No. And everyone says this is completely appropriate.
You won’t be satisfied until you have firing squads for the terminally ill. Just start them and be done with it.
Sorry Big but you sound like you expect others to pay for your insurance. If your insurance company is charging higher premiums because of what the previous owner did or didn’t do, it is your own fault as you didn’t do your homework before purchasing the home.
As to people with preexisting conditions, there are better ways than mandating that everyone buy health insurance and artificially keeping the premiums lower for those with preexisting issues. At least where I live, there are “high risk” insurance pools for both auto and homeowners insurance. Yes, they pay higher premiums, but they are a higher risk of paying out claims. Why should I pay for them?
A significant amount of preexisting conditions can be directly linked to things the individual does or isn’t doing in their life; i.e. smoking, not exercising, sharing needles for IV drug use, unprotected promiscuity etc. Why should everyone else be forced to pay for those people individual choices?
BigBoa, the whole idea of insurance for pre-existing conditions is a contradiction in terms. Insurance, as the word states, is a hedge against something that MAY happen in the future — like taking out fire insurance on your house. No insurance company would give you a policy on a burned-down house and then pay to rebuild the house. That’s not buying insurance; it’s forcing strangers to pay your bills, since the only way the insurance company can pay your bills is to take the money from their paying customers. Remember, the fire damage is a pre-existing condition, i.e., a condition that existed before you ever paid a penny into the insurance policy. Now other people will have to pay.
Furthermore, when policies cover pre-existing conditions, there’s no reason for anyone to buy insurance until they need care. So the freeloaders collect from those who pay — or until everyone decides to be a freeloader rather than pay for the freeloaders, and the insurance company goes out of business.
And your comment about shooting the ill is just name-calling. Try to distinguish between insurance policies and medical care. Obamacare has made care less available and more expensive for most people. Do you want to shoot these people? Of course not.
[At least where I live, there are “high risk” insurance pools for both auto and homeowners insurance. Yes, they pay higher premiums, but they are a higher risk of paying out claims. Why should I pay for them? ]
Exactly. I am arguing the point elsewhere, that if we DO have to have companies insure those with “Pre-existing conditions” then i can UNDERSTAND the logic in those companies charging a HIGHER cost to insure those people. JUST like an auto insurance company charges you more if you are young, cause statistics PROVE younger folk are more apt to get into accidents, thus will NEED more paying out thus should pay more in..
It’s also why i can understand a company saying “Ok, you smoke, so you need to pay more for health care/life insurance, vs someone who doesn’t”. OR “Ok, so you work as a cop, or a high rise construction worker (A KNOWN dangerous job), so you need to pay more for your coverage.
DOESN’T mean i agree with it, but that i understand the reasoning behind it..
Is there no way to stop these people from destroying our country? And don’t say “vote them out of office,” because it’s the people we sent to Washington to REPEAL Obamacare who are now not only nailing it into place but making it even worse.
I think the wrong party is staging a “Resistance” these days. We need a resistance against the people who call themselves Republicans but have turned the GOP into the New Socialist Party. I can’t even use the term “RINO” any more, because the name “Republican” has begun to mean “Left of Center.”
This is why i am loving the ABC show, “Designated Survivor“.. CAUSE all of DC got cleaned out, and we started from scratch!!
How do you feel about the Speaker Of The House taking a political donation from George Soros, a Nazi collaborator?
Since I have not seen the plan myself I can’t comment and won’t comment on a news story without facts. That being said replacing Obamacare is a very huge and complicated task and if the Repubs don’t get it right it may be the end of their reign in a few years.
Oh, come on, don’t you know it must be passed before we can see what’s in it!
“When we moved to the South eight years ago, we added coverage for wind damage to our homeowner’s policy, and it added a significant chunk to our premium.”
This is a case of having coverage for only what you need or may need. I got laid off in 2011 by one of Obama’s Council Members. If you can’t afford ANY insurance, how do they expect you to pay a penalty, and that’s exactly what it is, A PENALTY, not incentive. That’s like banks charging you an NSF fee if your check bounces. If you don’t have the money, you don’t have it. You can’t make it magically appear. I don’t even go to doctors. But for those people who do, I think it should be like buying a car or even a pizza. Pay a flat fee for basics, and if you want something extra, pay a little extra. Have some coverage that is bundled, and also available a la carte. Insurance companies charge exorbitant fees and some people never even use it. I’m 57, if I haven’t had kids by now, I’m not going to, I hardly need MATERNITY care insurance, and being female, I certainly don’t need to worry about a prostate either.
[That’s like banks charging you an NSF fee if your check bounces. If you don’t have the money, you don’t have it. You can’t make it magically appear]
That is something i have never understood either. Its like saying, cause you can’t afford the bill, its all of a suddenly going to be pricier..?? MAKES no sense.
BUT i can see why banks did it, as a means to try and STOP People bouncing checks.
I have given thought to the kind of health care system I would design given my philosophy about living. It would be governed by a few of things:
• I Expect people to be responsible for their own well being.
• Health care is not a rite or a privilege but a personal obligation.
• We need care for those that can’t care for themselves but this does not include the irresponsible or the lazy.
• The free market, with all of its flaws, has served this nation pretty well and can do so with health care as well. To this I feel I should be able to purchase my heath care insurance from any vendor in the country.
• Bills for care incurred should be sent to person who incurred them and then passed to the insurance company for payment.
• Co-pays for all have a wonderful way of helping people use their health coverage judiciously.
• Pre existing conditions that happen at birth should be covered and maybe into the first year but after that, if you don’t have insurance prior to the condition, while you can purchase insurance, the pre existing condition is not covered.
• People who receive subsidized health care should do community service.
• Allow health savings accounts to grow and if unused allow to be passed on to heirs.
Nothing is “free” health care included.
Amen! This bill is horrible! When did health insurers become the payer of first resort anyway? Insurance is for unforseen catastrophic, or other major consequences or life style choices. I do not need, nor, do I want coverage for services I’ll never use. Does Homeowners coverage cover your Lawn maintenance or termite protection? No. Does Auto Insurance cover your oil changes or preventative maintenance? No. Then why should I pay for services not needed or wanted. I can pay for my check ups, minor lab work, etc. I do not want anything but major (catastrophic) medical, and I’m happy for them to take my medical condition in to play. Repeal OBAMA CARE as promised with the bill that already passed. Start over. This is not insurance. It’s just interjecting a third party into socialized medicine.
And like the article said, IF the Serria Hotel India Tango for brains in office pass this mess, THEY WILL OWN it!
It’s about time someone wrote something meaningful about all of this. Great comments here as I pretty much agree with all of you. I especially like DrGadet’s comment as it is spot on. I am so conservative that I make the Republicans look like the New Dealers of FDR’s era! And, this month makes 30 years I’ve held a clean license as a Life and Health Agent/Producer. The American people do not understand managing risk. PERIOD. Health Ins. Co’s are NOT evil as the imbecile taking up White-House-space told the People for the last 8 years. It’s true … if we ALL (on this site) owned a health insurance co. together–WE could not stay in business allowing people to come in, give us 100 dollars a month only to turnaround and write a check for $100,00 next month –so this guy can have a heart operation–that he’s needed for a year. If so … no more company. Health Insurance should be underwritten so people can qualify for a fair premium. So … like DrGadget seZ boyZ and girlZ–take us back to where we came from, sever from employment, and focus on HSAs for responsible folks. Another thing … … if Trump would do this AND pass The FairTax Bill … he could play golf for the next 8 years and go down as the best modern president in history. Since he’s NOT lazy … he’d just keep making America Greater!!! Rock on Conservative KidZ.
The one thing about the pre-existing conditions that this article conveniently leaves out is this. You say that, like auto-insurance, you want to buy health insurance BEFORE you are sick. Ok, let’s look at that. Auto-insurance is mandatory and goes up every year, whether you have an accident or not. Now, you go along for years without having an accident then you have one. Well, guess what? They jack your insurance up so high it is hard to afford. So, pre-existing or not, you’re STILL screwed because one day, you WILL get sick and your insurance WILL go up. It’s ALL a ripoff.
If President Trump is a ‘free and FAIR’ trader, then he should invite homeopathic medical practitioners into this healthcare equation, not just allopathic BIG PHARMA and AMA. Also, we can’t have a healthcare discussion while America is being sprayed with toxic materials daily, our food is being sprayed with neurotoxins, GMO’s are being engineered into our food supply, infants are being vaccinated into a life of health issues, and EMF’s are frying all our brains.
I honestly expected this bill to be way better. It looks like “ObamaCare: GOP Edition”. Even Pres. Trump got on board this train. The worst part is that it looks like they are actually going to let it pass. Shame. There is a lot of work to be done. Now that conservatives are in power, we must make sure we are not let down and continue fighting.