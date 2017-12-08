GOP Rep. Trent Franks resigns from Congress over talk of surrogate motherhood

The sex-harassment scandals have ended the career of a conservative congressman who says his sin was discussing surrogate motherhood.
Rep. Trent Franks, Arizona Republican, announced Thursday that he was resigning from Congress, saying that he didn’t want to go through the way his actions would be distorted and leaked about in the current climate.
He said that he had learned that the House Ethics Committee was reviewing complaints about his discussions with two female aides about surrogate motherhood.
“We are in an unusual moment in history — there is a collective focus on a very important problem of justice and sexual impropriety. It is so important that we get this right for everyone, especially for victims,” Mr. Franks said in a statement to The Washington Times.
“But in the midst of this current cultural and media climate, I am deeply convinced I would be unable to complete a fair House Ethics investigation before distorted and sensationalized versions of this story would put me, my family, my staff, and my noble colleagues in the House of Representatives through hyperbolized public excoriation,” he said.
Mr. Franks insisted that he has never molested or inappropriately touched a female staffer.
The House Ethics Committee later announced it had opened an investigation of allegations Mr. Franks “engaged in conduct that constitutes sexual harassment and/or retaliation for opposing sexual harassment.”
House Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s office said the complaints against Mr. Franks were “credible” and the speaker had urged Mr. Franks to resign.
Mr. Franks’ resignation followed Sen. Al Franken’s announcement earlier Thursday that he would step down amid accusations from eight women that he had forcibly kissed or groped them.
Rep. John Conyers Jr., Michigan Democrat, was the first casualty on Capitol Hill as a wave backlash against sexual harassment swept the country. Mr. Conyers, 88, resigned Tuesday after a series of woman accused him sexual misconduct that spanned decades.
Mr. Franks had not been publicly accused of misconduct.
A staunch social conservative, Mr. Franks pushed pro-life legislation and sponsored a House-passed bill that would make it a crime to perform an abortion after 20 weeks.
He said that a gestational surrogate, someone who is not biologically related to the child, gave birth to his and his wife’s twins. They were looking for another surrogate, he said.
“Due to my familiarity and experience with the process of surrogacy, I clearly became insensitive as to how the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect others,” Mr. Franks said, adding that he now understood that his discussions of surrogate motherhood had made the female staffers “uncomfortable.”
“Given the nature of numerous allegations and reports across America in recent weeks, I want to first make one thing completely clear. I have absolutely never physically intimidated, coerced, or had, or attempted to have, any sexual contact with any member of my congressional staff,” he said.
Mr. Franks continued, “However, I do want to take full and personal responsibility for the ways I have broached a topic that, unbeknownst to me until very recently, made certain individuals uncomfortable. And so, I want to shed light on how those conversations came about.”
Franks asking two staffers about the possibility of being surrogate mothers is not sexual harassment. However, he should have gone through a proper company for a surrogate mother. Asking two staffers about the possibility of being surrogate mothers is weird, but like I stated above, is not sexual harassment.
Isn’t “surrogate motherhood” a form of “sanitised” adultery?
NO
It’s not something I agree with necessarily but it usually has nothing at all to do with adultery. Maybe you should read a bit more.
I agree back.. HOW IS merely asking someone about it, harassment? ITS NOT.. So this guy should NOT be resigning..
With 150 million women in this country, he had to look at two women who worked for him? This isn’t just weird, it’s wildly inappropriate. He should have known better.
Swamp is swamp. I’m not giving this guy a pass because he’s GOP. Nor will I cut him any slack because this appears to be a “new form of harassment” that isn’t illegal yet. We don’t need people coming up with creative new ways to introduce evil.
A congressional aide has no power. Most are unpaid interns. Compare that to a congressman who has near-infinite power. It’s not even close.
Wanting a surrogate mother? Especially when you’re old? Yeah that’s weird.
Wanting your personal aides to bear your children? Abuse of power.
The rest of us have to go to all these sexual harassment briefings because of people like this. I’m glad he’s gone. Nobody should have to tell you that asking one of your extreme underlings to bear a child is wrong and you’d have to pay for your stupidity eventually.
From reading this (and other articles) where are you getting that he is being weird bringing the subject up to workers? My last work shop, we had Several group chats about hubbies getting vasectomies, vs wives getting their tubes snipped.. I guess YOU would also being inappropriate and weird..
we are slowly getting to the bottom of the swamp and it includes all stripes of these bottom feeding clowns…the Trumpster must not give up as he is making progress….the slime will keep coming up on both sides as both sides are completley corrupt and disgusting….swamp on!
But what exactly did he do, that makes him part of the swamp?
Well, we wanted to “drain the swamp” and many of us wanted the whole congress to go, believing that the majority are corrupt. There may be a few honest and worthy on both sides, but if this continues in the weeks ahead as it has in the past, we may just get our wish. Let’s hope the replacements are conscience of how they got there and will behave themselves.
And let us hope our wishes to clean it out, doesn’t give us WORSE replacements!
The definition of sexual harassment does not include asking someone about surrogate motherhood. Although commercial surrogate motherhood organizations exist, some people (both men and women) prefer to ask friends. I think it was inappropriate to ask female staffers. Perhaps there is more to this story such as pressuring the women with job actions. #MeToo campaign is degenerating into a partisan witch hunt.
Not just a witch hunt, but credence given to ANY claims, no matter if there is any lick of proof.. Due process has been tossed right out.
Does anyone think we will get more swamp creatures or less by accusing men of inappropriate behavior? Whether it was or not is irrelevant, it is the accusation and every liar knows that they are to be held immune
Any environment which because sufficiently hostile will cause individuals to flee, which makes the accusations themselves harassment
This is not draining the swamp but just one swamp creature making a play for top predator by cloaking itself in unquestionable innocents to spew poison venom onto its victim.
Exactly. ALL this shows is anyone can make a false accusation, get someone fired (or forced to resign) and they get NOTHING DONE< even if the accusation is proven to be false..
THIS is a whole new type of shark jumping. Unless he approached these women on his staff to be his surrogate this is ridiculous and I’m disappointed and sad that Franks felt the need to resign.
Let’s see … My wife and I are considering a surrogate mother. Now, I happen to have on my staff two women in good health, who take care of themselves, are efficient and intelligent. Maybe one of them would be interested. Or, we could roll the dice and go with a stranger who may or may not be all she represented herself to be with the surrogate agency. Ah, heck, nobody would lie about something so important. That would be like a white woman claiming to be black, or to have Native American … Uh-oh.
Based on this article, I don’t see how his discussions about surrogate motherhood should compel him to resign. Informing him that the topic is too personal to be discussed at the workplace would be sufficient. But the shrieking, screaming media always fomenting sensationalism has struck again. They’ve discarded Innocent Until Proven Guilty now they want to hound people over anything that can be blown up and become a media circus.
Exactly. Now if he told oneo f the gals “Since you refused my request, I am docking your hours”, THAT would cross a line.. BUT I SEE nothing in this or any other news source, that SHOWS this is what he did..