GOP Rep. Sean Duffy to resign from Congress next month

Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy announced Monday he will resign next month, to focus on his family and the health of his arriving daughter, who he said has a heart condition.

The five-term congressman said in a Facebook post his daughter will need “even more love, time and attention” when she is born in October. He will leave office Sept. 23.

“With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now,” he told his constituents. “It’s not an easy decision — because I truly love being your congressman — but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

Duffy, 47, said his family expects “complications” with the child, including a heart condition.

It’s up to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to call a special election to fill his seat for the rest of his term, which runs until January 2021.

In the 2016 election, Duffy won the GOP-heavy north Wisconsin district by 22 points and President Donald Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton there by 21 points.

