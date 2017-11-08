GOP open to new gun debate in wake of Texas shooting

Top Republicans said Tuesday that there is room for a limited gun control debate in the wake of this weekend’s church shooting because the massacre has exposed loopholes in the background check system that both parties agree need to be fixed.
Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, said he would begin drafting a bill to remind government agencies of their duty to provide information to the background check system and would offer incentives to try to earn more cooperation from states.
A Democrat and a Republican, meanwhile, announced legislation to force the military to report cases that in any state court would qualify as domestic violence, but which under military justice are classified in such a way that they are shielded from the background check system.
The gunman in Sunday’s massacre had a number of red flags, including a bad conduct discharge from the Air Force after serving time for a 2014 domestic violence accusation, that should have denied him access to a firearm. But those flags were never reported to the federal background check system that gun buyers must clear before they can purchase a weapon from a federally licensed dealer.
“We are often asked after a tragedy like this, ‘Why can’t you do anything to fix it?’ We are looking specifically at something where, had it been followed, this person would not have been able to have a firearm,” said Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who is working with Sen. Martin Heinrich, New Mexico Democrat, on the bill.
The invitation from Republicans to wade into a gun debate is striking. After other shooting sprees, many Republicans said the problem wasn’t a lack of laws, but a lack of enforcement of those already on the books.
Republicans have also been wary of igniting a gun debate because they have a tendency to spiral into full-blown fights over broad gun bans, which most Republican lawmakers oppose.
But Mr. Heinrich said it’s time both sides agree to take some limited steps that could have made a clear difference in this most recent case.
“We don’t want to fall in the trap of, ‘If we can’t agree to everything, we shouldn’t do anything,'” he said.
In the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Democrats have pushed for controls on “bump stocks,” which are add-ons that effectively give semiautomatic rifles the same rate of fire as true automatic machine guns. The devices helped make the Las Vegas shooting the most lethal in modern U.S. history.
Democrats said the matter demanded attention from Congress, while Republicans demurred, saying they weren’t sure legislation is needed.
Mr. Cornyn said the Obama administration was asked to regulate bump stocks but declined, insisting it didn’t have the power to do so under the law. Mr. Cornyn and other Republicans said they disagree with that decision by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that it couldn’t regulate bump stocks.
“This seems to me to be a regulatory gap that needs to be addressed,” he said.
President Trump, traveling in Asia, seemed less than enthusiastic about inviting a new gun debate, rejecting a reporter’s suggestion of “extreme vetting” for gun buyers.
He said even with tougher gun laws “there would have been no difference” in preventing the shooter, Devin Kelley, from carrying out his rampage in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday.
Mr. Trump also said the carnage would have been far worse without the armed response by Stephen Willeford, a Sutherland Springs resident who grabbed his own gun when he heard Kelley shooting up the church. Mr. Willeford wounded Kelley twice and, with another man, chased him in a truck before Kelley committed suicide.
The president said more restrictive gun laws might have prevented “that very brave person” from being able to neutralize the shooter.
“Just remember, if this man didn’t have a gun or rifle, you’d be talking about a much worse situation in the great state of Texas,” Mr. Trump said. “So that’s the way I feel about it. [More gun laws are] not going to help.”
House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican, also seemed reluctant to have a gun debate after Texas, saying Kelley should have been denied a firearm under existing law.
“How did this slip through the cracks?” he said. “The laws we have right now on the books say a person like this should not have gotten a gun.”
Mr. Flake, though, said it sounds like a change to the law is necessary.
He said the military has reported only one domestic-violence-type case to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System in the past 10 years, suggesting the Defense Department doesn’t have a good handle on reporting.
“I think it’s quite clear they simply weren’t sending those assault records through,” he said.
Mr. Flake also said he would be willing to vote for legislation banning the use of bump stocks if the administration can’t do it by regulation.
The Virginia Tech massacre in 2007 spurred changes to the NICS. Congress enacted a law to require states to share more mental health data for background check purposes. The bill also created a pool of money to help encourage states to provide the data.
Leading Democrats had been pushing similar legislation for years, but it stalled until the school shooting.
Outside of new laws, Republicans and Democrats said the Defense Department needs to look at its reporting policies.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat, wrote a letter to Defense Secretary James Mattis saying the Pentagon must review investigations and cases of the past decade to see who should be listed but isn’t.
“If this can happen in one case, it could happen in others,” she said.
Human error or contrived mass shooting scenarios. Both have the intended outcome of CONTROL. I am not a conspiracist but I am really leaning that this is a scenario that deserves to be looked at. I believe someone or some group is really behind these shootings in order to remove guns from law abiding citizens hands. How else can they cull the human population? This is now swaying supporters of gun rights. We must wake up. Plug the right holes not the wrong ones.
The killer did not fall through a “crack”, he walked through a canyon. Is anyone in the the Air Force going to be held accountable and lose their jobs and pensions? If someone in the private sector had made such huge mistakes they would face huge lawsuits and possible jail time.
And let’s not forget that it was a good guy with a gun–an AR-15 no less–that brought his rampage to an end!
Crack? It was a bloody open TUNNEL he ran though..
MORE CONTROL wouldn’t do jack diddly squat, when we have so damn many incompetent buffoons making the laws and then NOT ENFORCING THEM…
There are so many crazy and evil people that I don’t think a conspiracy was needed. I tend to think high powered legal anti-depressant drugs could be part of the problem but there is no information to back that up.
This is now swaying supporters of gun rights. We must wake up. Plug the right holes not the wrong ones.
I sure do agree with you on this, livo. There were several normally right wing people defending gun control laws on this website yesterday. They insist that gun control did not fail in Texas. Blows my mind.
Our government failed big-time on this. There were at least three instances where he committed crimes that should have taken away his ability to legally purchase firearms, and the Air Force blew it completely. The people responsible for such huge errors should be fired and their pensions taken away. No excuse for such drastic failures.
You’re pretty much on target. So, why on Earth would we want to give government EVEN MORE control over firearms than it already has? Shouldn’t we be moving in the OPPOSITE direction & REMOVE some of the just plain STUPID federal laws currently on the books?
AND Until those who keep ALLOWING these cracks to exist, get punished, we will keep SEEING people slip through them time and time again.
WE DON’T NEED YET MORE BLOODY GUN CONTROL, we need ENFORCEMENT of what laws we already have existing..
i will tell you what i believe…. war is coming to americas heartland.
“A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed”………. Now just what part of that is it that members of congress cannot understand ? Congress has for the most part been allowed to do whatever they desire since the days of fdr…. When they had the house un-American activities committee they should have been investigating themselves as they have become the threat to this nation’s freedoms. The more citizens armed the safer the nation is from enemies within and without. Perhaps that is what they fear the most. Gun control is not the answer to the menace of mass murder in the US. Nut control is the answer…Then again, perhaps that is what members of congress fear the most….
Serious government encroachment on the 2nd amendment began w/NFA, which was a knee-jerk response to gang killings. Then, once the camel’s nose was under the tent, they just kept taking more & more liberties with our gun rights. NONE of it is consistent with the Constitution or the wishes of the founders. And it takes only a little research to uncover their thoughts on guns and gun possession. We need to take back control of our government. And the sooner, the better.
Cornyn RINO wants to give “incentives” to the states for their cooperation. In other words, waste more taxpayer money. You RINOS in the House and Senate are a joke! Why don’t you RINOS just declare yourselves as DemoRATS?
in the establishment ranks they are all on the same page of complete power over us.
dems and republicans alike they care nothing for the middle class all they want is our votes not what we want them to do.
as i look around after elections yesterday the state of virginia is now dead to me new york city thee same.
and for republicans who have helped these demons get elected shame on you all.
your bickering and lack of support for president trump will cost you deepley.
Incentives means bribing them to do the ‘right thing’. WHICH TO ME is bloody wrong and should be illegal.
IF the Republicans can control the debate and keep it in the arena of mental health and making sure other agents of government do their reporting accurately and as required by law then a debate might be ok. In this case the government screwed up by not putting this nut job in a data base. We should not be penalized by government mistakes. There were also many red flags this nut job left behind. Animal cruelty, bashing his wife and step child, social media ranting and ravings. The number of red flags keeps growing. Just don’t punish the citizens who are legal. After all, it was a citizen with a gun that stopped the murderer. Not law enforcement.
BUT if mental issues are now going to be a disqualifier for owning a gun, WHO the hell will wind up deciding what mental issues qualify to BE a disqualifier?? OH yea, the idiots already LETTING SO MANY crooks and cretins slip through cracks so prolific, if we were a ship we would have sunk a long tie ago..
Our 2nd A right is the most heavily regulated right of any in the Bill of Rights and yet there are idiots that think we need more laws. There is no law on earth that will stop a determined crazy person that is willing to trade their life to achieve their goal. If guns had been totally banned he would still have figured out a way to kill people. There is no way to regulate or outlaw everything that can be made into a weapon. Folks you can go to the local corner store and buy all the ingredients you need to make a bomb. What are we going to do outlaw grocery stores and have the government hand out only approved food stuff? We don’t need more laws we need to weed out the ineffective laws and concentrate on enforcing the ones that actually work.
Empirical data has shown that when restrictions are lessened or removed from legal gun owner ship crime goes down. This is not fake news, the DOJ (even Odumbass’s DOJ couldn’t hide it) has compiled these facts. The NICS is not perfect but it is a compromise we can live with if everyone does what they are supposed to do. If all the info about this mad man had been sent to the NICS database he would have never been able to purchase a firearm. Granted as I said above he would still have found a way to kill people but maybe a good guy with a gun would have been there sooner and fewer lives would have been lost.
Especially when HOW MANY TIMES now have people who DID get ‘vetted and their backround checks came through clean, STILL WENT ONTO DO a rampage…
How ironic that the murder spree was stopped by a private citizen who is an NRA member. This is exactly the reason for the second amendment.
NOT something the NRA haters are gunna like or even refer to!
What gun debate? How to get the Obama government to comply with the law and report this demented convicted assaulter and escapee from a mental institution as they are required to do and if they had followed the law all the dead and wounded would still be alive and healthy today? That’s the debate. Nothing else.
IF the Democrats were serious about solving this problem they would push for legislation to confiscate every single weapon from every single registered Democrat.
Hey, you dimwits in Congress it is not the guns fault. Look the real issues here. He had mental issues and the law helped him. I find it very disturbing that some people that think that writing somethings on the books would have prevented this. They are the first to jump to conclusions and it is always the same old story, gun control. Why not look at the mental issue side of this, therein lay the problems. Then the ones who want the laws on the books are first ones to break the laws because the laws always pertain to someone else but not them. Personally, I watch the news then I see the liberal spin then I wait a few days for the truth to come out.
But this is typical of the left. PUSH to get a law into the books, then never enforce it.. THEN WHEN some nutter BREAKS that law, push for yet another law, thinking “This will show them we care”/…
BUT all too often it does work cause voters time after time, keep re-electing those fools.
These questions assume they already own guns.
A military person who receives a dishonorable discharge is barred from owning a weapon. Should that restriction be extended to only allow honorable discharges the right to own a gun?
When a person is committed to a mental institution should their guns be confiscated?
Should it be a lifetime ban on buying guns or until they demonstrate they are well and responsible.
When a person is found guilty of a felony should their guns be confiscated?
Should it be a lifetime ban on buying guns?
When a person is found guilty of a misdemeanor should their guns be confiscated?
Should it be a lifetime ban on buying guns?
Finally, should non-citizens, legal or illegal, be allowed to purchase guns?
Don’t get me wrong, I fully support our 2nd Amendment rights but do those rights need to be curtailed for certain classes of people?
Most of your questions already have answers. 1. A dishonorable discharge is considered a felony conviction therefore no guns. A BCD depending on whether or not jail time was also part of the sentencing is considered a misdemeanor and other than domestic violence cases does not prohibit gun ownership. 2. A person that has been adjudicated as mentally unstable or institutionalized is prohibited from purchasing a firearm and most states will seize any firearms. Reinstating firearms rights is a lengthy and complex process that is decided on a case by case basis. 3. When a person is convicted of felony they may not possess a firearm under federal law how they dispose of any previously legally owned firearms is not covered in the law, however most states or federal agencies will have already confiscated them prior to conviction. Space prohibits answering all your questions but I think you get the point that these questions have already been answered, it’s just a matter of enforcing what is already on the books.
Along with chuckyb’s reply, Looking for someone to blame???? With all of the computer stuff available, why, when this guys name. rank, serial number, type of discharge and the sentence attached to the discharge arrived at USAF Personnel Headquarters at Randolph AFB, Texas, wasn’t the FBI notified by an automatic flag in the processing of that discharge? This process shouldn’t be left to someone’s memory to do. With an excess of 1000 rules, regulations, laws and whatever governing firearms, it is not reasonable to expect each one to be remembered and applied. Nah, hell just pass some more hard to remember laws, rather than enforce what is already there…..
Chucky answered the first few.. So i will get to the rest..
When a person is found guilty of a felony should their guns be confiscated?
HELL YES. BUT ONLY when convicted.. Too often i hear of people getting CHARGED with a felony, having the cops come in and confiscated their guns, only to NOT return them after those charges get dropped…
Should it be a lifetime ban on buying guns?
Depends on what the felony was..
When a person is found guilty of a misdemeanor should their guns be confiscated?
Depends again on what that misdemenaor is.. IN some states, smacking your wife around is only a misdemenaor. BUT TO ME ANY DV charge should be a prohibitor on owning guns..
Should it be a lifetime ban on buying guns?
Hell no.
Finally, should non-citizens, legal or illegal, be allowed to purchase guns?
Again, hell no..
Livo54–I agree. All we need now is our communist leaning/Hussein Bozo loving RINO’S to promote a debate so they can cave on yet another right if the American people while hoping to get re-elected because they’re “doing something”. We still need to get rid of these people.
Criminals /crazies do NOT obey and laws. This man would have been able to get a weapon almost anywhere(see Chicago). The bad guys will always have unlimited weapons to do their deeds. How about trucks? More rules help there?
And when so many people in charge of enforcing those laws, STILL DON’T obey them, what good is it to have yet more laws put onto the books?? NONE!
Just what are they going to debate? How a nut-job criminal was able to purchase a gun? Perhaps debate who should be to blame for not reporting this information to the FBI as required? Heads should roll, but, seeing how things have gone down the toilet since 2008, nothing will surprise me.
First there is no longer a republican party we have been under a one party system since George Bush Sr. If they want to put more wasted laws on gun owners than it is time to talk about knives, cars and trucks which kill alot more people than guns do. This is the government trying to disarm the citizens so they can bully the citizens to do the elites bidding. No our government doesn`t want to talk about other things used to kill people, it wants our guns so they can truly make us their slaves. Every state law on gun laws are illegal, our Second Amendment says plainly that the government does not have the right to infringe on our right to bear arms and not just in our homes.
The Bad Guys will alway be able to get guns one way or another, by Stealing them, making them by means of 3-D printing, buying them on Black Market, and many other means out there. Don’t put the honest people that have weapons at Risk, as Americans under our constitution we have the right to bare arms to protect our shelf and our families from harm from Foreign and Domestics, and to be able to hunt. The Second Amendment isn’t to be infringed on.
I don’t get this. Conservatives can nip this whole NRA-hate issue in the bud if they simply said flat out that we will slam any door on madmen and cranks getting hold of any firearms. Period. Outside that, option tax perks for gun dealers and vendors taking a course on body Englsh and signs of someone who’s not all there. There’s no “rights control” doing such. There should be no debate on that that!
And pray tell, who decides who counts as a crank/madmen??
Especially when you have sickos in office, like Pelosi and such claim ALL MILITARY Vets are insane…
We all agree communication between agencies has to be improved so people like this evil killer can not purchase guns legally. Then we need to work on private gun sales.
This is not a matter of fixing the law… there are sufficient laws on the books to have stopped this from happening. The problem is not the law it is enforcement… it even goes beyond enforcement… too the real problem… an immoral and decadent society, the product of years of bad POLITICAL AND IMMORAL LEADERSHIP. A nation with leaders that display a disdain for the law and moral conduct will produce a nation filled with similar disdain for the law and moral conduct. Our problem is we have an immoral society…. one that has abandoned God’s moral code to embrace an immoral life style. Until we repent of our wicked ways and return to the Biblical Standards of Conduct that our forefathers gave us… we will continue to slip further into the abyss of immorality and all of its consequences. It is not guns or the law that is at fault… and any move to strengthen gun controls by adding more laws to the books will not stop such conduct.
Exactly. What we have a lack of is ACCOUNTABILITY on those who are supposed to be FOLLOWING THE LAWS THEY MAKE.. Not a lack of sufficient laws in place..
Senator Flake is, at best, a “squishy” Republican. He CERTAINLY IS NOT a conservative. In fact, he seems unable to wipe his own butt without explicit instructions and permission from John McCain, another “squishy” Republican. Both are more accurately described as RINOs, so it’s not really surprising that Flakey Flake would support more anti-gun, anti-gun owner legislation. I just hope any such offering fails in both houses or that President Trump vetoes it.
Start seriously enforcing the laws that are already on the books.
LOL, have been trying, over the decades, to get some “law maker” to inform me what gun law #9111 says, much less prevents. Should be a no brainer, as there are only two times as many that follow it!
And severly HAMMER THOSE who fail to enforce them, like the AF Did in multiple situations for this madman…
What the demoncracks want is, “Just a reasonable compromise.” BS. What compromise means to a democrat is you give something up and get nothing…nada…bupkis…zilch, etc., etc. This “meaningful dialogue” means further chipping away at the 2d amendment, the Constitution and Bill Of Rights until nothing is left but a bloated bureaucracy and only the smell of burned parchment to remind us of the Constitution.
That’s the debate.
“….there is room for a limited gun control debate….” Roger that! Limited to passing that “delayed, shelved” CCW reciprocity across state lines act, and that SHARE act! Reducing, eliminating ill-conceived gun laws/regulations would be another “debate” worth having. Specifically, eliminate those “Gun FREE Zones” that do only one thing: Provides the whacks a “Gun Free” personal shooting gallery!
And imo EVERYONE in teh supposed GOP who supports this limited debate, need to be KICKED THE HELL OUT OF office..