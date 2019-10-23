Trending
GOP lawmakers storm closed-door impeachment session, as Schiff walks out

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 12:59 pm October 23, 2019
5

House Republicans gather for a news conference after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

House Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Wednesday essentially stormed a closed-door session connected to the impeachment investigation of President Trump, prompting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to suspend the proceedings in a remarkable scene.

The stand-off happened after lawmakers held a press conference Wednesday morning where they accused House Democrats of a lack of transparency.

“What is Adam Schiff trying to hide?” asked House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. “I think that’s the question so many people have, so many of my colleagues have, so many people in the press should have.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

DrBarbara
1:12 pm October 23, 2019 at 1:12 pm

At last! I called for the Republicans to do this weeks ago!! We the People are sick and tired of being treated like we are so stupid we can’t understand “smart people” like Nanzi and Madman Schiff. Enough! Republicans~ it’s time to storm the doors and don’t stop storming until the Kangaroo Court is disrupted and dismissed.

Lewis Hartman
1:37 pm October 23, 2019 at 1:37 pm

It’s a attempted Coue, they did not like that they lost and they are doing anything but there jobs to get him out of office. Lie, cheat and steal the taxpayers money to do it.

porthos
1:43 pm October 23, 2019 at 1:43 pm

To GOPUSA

Your new breaking news banner is useless as it only runs the stories at the top of the home page. And like all those moving ads you see on other web sites, it’s a distraction. There should be some way to turn it off. It also cuts down on the reading area of my monitor. And what’s with these auto starting videos? I don’t know about other people, but I am more interested in the text. I guess I’m just old fashioned.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
1:55 pm October 23, 2019 at 1:55 pm

DrBarbara:
“At last! I called for the Republicans to do this weeks ago!! We the People are sick and tired of being treated like we are so stupid we can’t understand”

Bingo!
We the intelligent rational People can see and understand exactly that the insanely hateful Democrats whole existence is their attempt to undermine and destroy our President. It doesn’t matter to the Democrats that their accusations are false, untrue and just made up. All that matters to these traitorous Democrats is their single minded attempt to destroy President Trump and anyone who supports him.

Their lies and false accusations remind me of what I learned about Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler. Hitler knew if one repeats a lie enough times, fools will believe what they know to be a lie. Thus the “useful idiots”.

genemz
2:23 pm October 23, 2019 at 2:23 pm

Reminds me of the time when Republicans stormed the counting room of the closed door counting of the chads when Bush and Gore were deadlocked in the Florida election. They are sneaky, cheating children, who never grew up. Someone has to be the adult here!

