GOP lawmakers storm closed-door impeachment session, as Schiff walks out

House Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Wednesday essentially stormed a closed-door session connected to the impeachment investigation of President Trump, prompting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to suspend the proceedings in a remarkable scene.

The stand-off happened after lawmakers held a press conference Wednesday morning where they accused House Democrats of a lack of transparency.

“What is Adam Schiff trying to hide?” asked House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La. “I think that’s the question so many people have, so many of my colleagues have, so many people in the press should have.”

• Why don't we know who the whistleblower is?

• Why is this so-called #impeachment "inquiry" being ran secretly in the basement of the U.S. Capitol?

• Why are the American people being left in the dark?@RepAdamSchiff owes us all answers. pic.twitter.com/1NZUqq9Fwz — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) October 23, 2019

Adam Schiff just SHUT DOWN his secret underground impeachment hearing after I led a group of Republicans into the room. Now he's threatening me with an Ethics complaint! I'm on the Armed Services Cmte but being blocked from the Dept. Asst. SecDef's testimony. This is a SHAM! pic.twitter.com/6qUMerxENC — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) October 23, 2019

