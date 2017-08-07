GOP in sneak mode, planning to unseat Trump in 2020

Republicans worried about President Trump’s bumpy first six months in office appear to be quietly setting up a Plan B for the party, with Vice President Mike Pence and Ohio Gov. John Kasich as potential presidential backups in 2020 — especially if the midterms are a disaster.
“If Republicans lose the House — even if they hold the House, but by a slim margin — I think you’ll see more and more activity from people, not necessarily being in open revolt, but positioning themselves to take advantage of the turmoil,” Republican strategist Brad Marston told the Herald.
“Given the Trump presidency so far and his popularity numbers,” Marston said, “I think anyone with political ambitions would be sounding out potential supporters and going on trips to Iowa or New Hampshire.”
A tough loss for Republicans’ repeal-and-replace efforts combined with a quickening Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller have some in the party quietly putting their ducks in a row, from Pence to Kasich and congressional Republicans.
Trump’s co-chairman in New Hampshire, Andrew Hemingway, attacked the quiet politicking as “politicians being politicians.”
“These bloodsuckers never miss an opportunity to latch onto something,” he added.
Pence has kept a full travel schedule and political dance card, The New York Times reported last night on the shadow campaign. His political fundraising group, Great America Committee, has raised more than double the president’s — pulling in more than $540,000 to Trump’s America First Action super PAC’s $204,000 this cycle.
Kasich, a prominent Trump critic, rolled through the Granite State earlier this year on a book tour that’s taken him across the country, while in interviews he’s refused to rule out a 2020 run. His campaign fund pulled in $336,000 in the first half of the year to keep Kasich on the national stage.
Also, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska have both visited Iowa in recent months.
Former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman Jennifer Horn said it’s too early to tell if Sasse or Cotton are looking at an early run for the White House — but their visits do bring out the crowds.
“Republicans are really hungry to hear that conservative message, to be reassured that we are still the conservative party,” Horn said. “People like Sen. Sasse and Sen. Cotton, who are very well accomplished and very well respected, have this great positive, reassuring message.”
Fergus Cullen, another former Granite State GOP chairman, said any shadow efforts to challenge a seated president likely wouldn’t take shape until after the midterms — when the party’s rank-and-file get a sense for how Trump in the White House serves them.
“The ground isn’t really going to firm up until after the midterm election because the majority of the base of the Republican party is with Trump,” said Cullen, a Trump critic. “Incumbent members of Congress are going to stay with him until they start losing elections.”
The editor of the conservative Weekly Standard, William Kristol, is reportedly in talks to establish a “Committee Not to Renominate the President,” the Times reported.
The task in 2020, Kristol said yesterday, is “liberating the Republican Party from Trump, and conservatism from Trumpism.”
Translation — they don’t like the reminder that they’re trying to fit the Dhimmicrud cookiecutter by Trump’s mould-breaking!
Nor the reminder that the only reason we might lose control in both hoses, is cause OF THEIR Unwillingness to accept trump and work with him..
Kasich AND all the members of the House and Senate who have refused to back the agenda WE elected President Trump to get enacted should be in fear of being sent packing in 2018 or 2020, not working harder to harder to oppose OUR President.
No, they should be KNOWING FOR a certainty that we will send them packing..
I thought this was fake news?
It is more fake news / propaganda started by the Democrats and the MSM (un-named sources) in another unsuccessful attempt to pit the awesome Trump team against each other. The Trump team keeps getting stronger and more respected with every false claim of the Dem / MSM.
The cry baby and sore loser Democrats and the MSM are so low, obviously desperate and unethical it is absolutely pathetic. It is no surprise the pathetic Democrats are rapidly losing members and the dishonest MSM are losing viewers.
What awesome trump team?? Most of those he’s appointed seem to be the worst back stabbers around.
The rats are too timid to help Trump do what they know is right, but will be right there with their chests out to take credit for whatever he does manage to get done in spite of them. Would everyone please research and vote in your primary races? The primaries are now as important or perhaps more important than the general elections. We simply cannot just vote R and trust that they will do what’s right.
All I can say, Teapartyproud, is that they better hurry the hell up because if they don’t, I think that there are enough pissed off Republicans and Conservatives to throw THEM under the bus.
I’d rather throw them off a bloody cliff than under a bus. Less chance of them surviving..
The best advice is “If the word ‘incumbent’ is associated with any candidate, mark elsewhere.”
Ben RINO Sasse and John Obama MEDICAID BIG SPENDING TRAITOR Kasich. You guys are a joke. Secondly, they showed Senator Orin Hatch on the Fox Business Channel this morning and he indicated that it would be a miracle if they passed Trump’s tax plan. The fix is in against Trump, as all of the RINOS want, is the “status quo” with the DemoRATS. The establishment RINOS are TRAITORS.
Exactly. ANYONE considering either of those 2 a conservative, obviously is brain dead..
If the midterms are a disaster for the Republicans they need to look no further than their mirror–this do nothing, anti-Trumpsters an-AMERICANS deserve to be removed and replaced with honest common sense patriots who love this Country and want to succeed to MAGA===ONE ANOTHER REASON KASICK A RHINO.
I agree with the other comments that the Republicans are screwing themselves by not openly supporting President Trump and helping him do what we elected him to do. They are exposing the swamp dwellers within their own caucus and if they think we are going to re-elect those that are not supporting Donald Trump, they are in for a big surprise. They are responsible for their own political future and starting a plan to replace President Trump without giving him a chance to do his job is cutting their own throats.
If the midterms are a disaster, the RINO’s only have themselves to blame. President Trump has done his job in a superlative fashion…against all odds, with little help from Republicans, and with the rotten media and RINO’s against him.
Like all good democrats, they will NEVER accept the blame themselves>> THEY will always find someone or something else to push it off on.
No matter what or who, if (any) Party opposes a sitting President from that Party for reelection, they _guarantee_ an electoral disaster (at all levels) for them.
Which imo is their game plan from the get go.. AS long as the GOP is in the minority, they can kep whining that they “Don’t have any power, so can’t get OUR WILL done”.. Now we gave them all 3 spots they need to have the power, we can EASILY see that they struggle to do anything, and act more like the dems are still in charge..
It would be suicidal insanity for the GOP to try to replace our sitting President when he is working hard to fulfill all of his campaign promises. I have been voting with them these past 44 years since my first ballot but if they do something so self-defeating then I will most likely change my registration to “independent”. It is sad to see them falling apart like that. They need to get behind and fully support our good President, not join the opposition in trying to destroy him – shame on them!
If the Republican party dumps Trump, they will loose the house and senate. They can go back to be the whinny democrat lite, pretend they are for small government, and get their leftover from the swamp creatures. The only difference between these republican and democrat party is Branding.
Exacly. Practically ever person i personally know who is a GOP voter, has said if the GOP keeps stabbing trump, they will either STOP voting period, or change to being an independent voter.
EITHER way that would mean the GOP would never again ever win a majority, let alone the presidency..
The traitorous RINOs and snowflakes are perpetrating false news. Pence will NEVER be part of a seditious plan, and Kasich is not a conservative by any method of calculation. He is as anti-Trump as is Commie Maxie and Stupid Schumer.
Any true conservative is not looking to get rid of Trump, but rather should be looking to get rid of McCain, Graham, and other obstructive RINOs.
I wouldn’t be so certain Pence wouldn’t go along with this..
Dear Congress and Senate …
We the People elected Donald J. Trump to be our President ….For 8 long damn years, you sat on your big fat wallets and purses while Obama raped America and you turned your heads…While Obama was chiseling the robe off the Statue of Liberty …you turned your heads ….While Obama robbed taxpayers money ..you turned your heads.Obama and Hillary have committed major crimes against “We the People” and you turned your heads.Obama has put every man and woman and child in danger in our own homes … you turned your heads….If you do not like our choice that “We the People” picked to lead America …..Let me give you some advice ..drain your bank accounts and head for the border……. Congress and Senate …remember this word…malfeasance …..the performance by a public official of an act that is legally unjustified, harmful, or contrary to law; wrongdoing (used especially of an act in violation of a public trust…..you are replaceable and not above the law! YOU WILL BE TAKEN DOWN !
IMO they all already know all of that. THEY JUST DON’T CARE.
NYT, as a reputable news outlet, has been largely discredited. FACTOID, GOP is actively aligned ALL party faithful to a “left-of-center” political “putsch” to thwart US Constitution and tort precedence. Need proof? Check out Senate’s Rules for the Healthcare “Skinny” Repeal. Wasn’t even the original Bill Obama vetoed in 2015 when 48 GOP Senators signed on to full REPEAL. There are countless examples, too numerous to detail in this commentary…suffice it to say, “Pay-to-Play” is definitely on the table for 2018 and beyond. See, if House and Senate GOP do not “tow-the-line” their funds will not be forthcoming… ergo, assured defeat for re-election run. McCain’s vote was bought, he’s always been a willing “foot soldier” for “left-of-center” causes…now comes his 2012 “Dreamer Act” with Rep. Gutierrez (founder of LA RAZA ) and voice for DSA. Folks, THE SWAMP is in open revolt against ALL AMERICA! Wake-UP! Please. God Bless America and ALL Americans. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128
These RINOs should just change their party affiliation.They’re Democrats pretending to be Republican just to relentlessly sabotage the Republicans.
Kasich President????????? OH HELL NO!
Kasich conservative, OH Hellz no..
More fake news… the GOP leadership is self destructing, they must stop attacking their President… It is unlikely that the GOP will lose the House, they are more likely to gain seats as in past elections…
In addition, the US Senate is likely to add more Republicans to their numbers. The only way the GOP will lose seats in Congress is if they continue to alienate their base and the President.
The House presently has 241 GOP reps and 194 Dem’s … The GOP has 47 Seats more than the Dem’s … in order to lose control of the House the GOP must lose 47 seats and the Dem’s need to RETAIN all of their present seats. The probability of that happening is about ZERO or less.
So, this article is saying the GOP is going to commit suicide by egomaniacal destruction of its only decent president since Reagan, right?
Okay. With the GOP dead as a doornail, it’s time to plan on a new party.
This is one of those waving with the right had so we do not see what the left is doing.
The constipation in DC and serious attacks against the Constitution are coming from Democrats. Start voting the Democrats out, start talking to neighbors and church members about the good we have seen from Trump.
Start electing Moore, Kid Rock, Nugent, Dr. Ward and override all that GOP money going to those who have executive jurisprudential keys to the Harvard and Yale washrooms.
I agree. If they go through with this, the GOP is dead as the Whigs are..
They were caught off guard by someone who as a business man is used to getting things done ‘yesterday’! The people voted for what he promised and thought those who represented us would do their part in getting it done. They don’t like his tactics because he goes right to the people, so the people know what he intends rather than hearing about it after the legislation is ready for a vote. A bunch of Quislings who betrayed we the people.
Even if the GUTLESS RINOS manage to hold onto their majorities in the House and Senate, as somebody once said, “What difference, at this point, does it make?” They’re not going to do a DAMNED thing anyhow except cower in a corner or, WORSE, actively AID AND ABET the Commucrats to set the agenda and run the show.
We need to throw ALL these WORTHLESS career politician RINOS out on their sorry behinds and replace them with BUSINESS PEOPLE and other PRIVATE CITIZENS with common sense (and even a sense of DECENCY–what a concept!) THAT is the ONLY way we will get our government back under our OWN control, because if we keep electing “career politicians”, all THEY will do is represent themselves and the special interest lobbyists who fund their campaigns and OWN THEM.
For openers, we need to REPEAL the 17th Amendment and return election of Senators to State Legislatures so that business people and other PRIVATE CITIZENS can AFFORD to run for office. The INSANELY expensive “primary” system invented by the Commucrats is DESIGNED to WEED OUT EVERYBODY except the lobbyist- and Soros-owned career politicians by simply pricing them out of the market!
Nothing enlightening about this article, just dubious politicians playing selfie politics. They are the problem, not the solution. President Trump is not popular among the status quo because he is the direct opposite of a career politician.
“ The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. ”
― Martin Luther King, Jr.
Americans are finally seeing the rot beneath the veneered, glossed over with lies, of ourGreatly Overrated Putzes, a.k.a. GOP! These people are the entrenched “establishment,” and have been for the past fifty-odd years. There are ‘two’ parties, Democrat and ‘Democrat Lite,’ most of which are “Never Trumpers” to their cores! This little dittie could run to pages long; so, the main point is that every limp wristed, milky-toast, semi-seditionist, RINO, ‘never Trump’ putz SHOULD BE PRIMARIED as soon as possible. Four, at this time, top the list: McCain of Arizona, Murkowsky of Alaska, Collins of Maine, and Graham of S. Carolina! There is NO HOPE of turning this sinking ship America back to some semblance of common sense, without that actual “Draining of The Swamp” in that puzzle palace of DC. EVERYBODY GIT INVOLVED! CONTINUING TO ALLOW “CRIMINALS” TO RUN THE ASYLUM IN THAT PUZZLE PALACE IS NO LONGER AN OPTION!!
We need to get rid of these RINOs. They are worthless!
With ‘friends’ like this, who needs enemies? Its time to consider another political option that actually empowers the people. For better or worse, the GOP ‘Pack-O-Dems’ have shown their cards and will never cooperate with President Trump to fulfill his ‘America First’ agenda. Now is the time to begin building the infrastructure needed to replace both parties.
Kasick will be lucky to hold on where he is at.