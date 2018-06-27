GOP House Leaders Propose Massive Surge in Low-skilled Foreign Workers

GOP leaders added a massive infusion of low-skilled foreign workers to their immigration bill Tuesday, hoping to win over reluctant Republicans with business-friendly provisions.
The number of low-skilled seasonal workers — those who pick crabs, work amusement parks or mow lawns — will be allowed to triple under the new plan.
The proposal also includes a new guest-worker program for agriculture workers, hoping to appease farmers who fear they’ll lose their current, heavily illegal, workforce under the other provisions of the GOP’s compromise immigration bill.
A vote is expected Wednesday, and GOP leaders were making a hard sell to members.
“I want to lean into that vote and do as well as we possibly can on that vote,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said.
But lawmakers are also beginning to think about what happens if the bill fails — an outcome analysts said is still likely.
A more enforcement-heavy bill failed last week on a 231-193 vote. Moderate Republicans who thought the bill was too harsh, and conservatives who thought it too generous to illegal immigrants, joined all Democrats in opposition.
The House had been poised to vote on the other “compromise” bill, written by moderates and conservatives, last week, but delayed the vote after it was clear the bill would fail.
In the days since, both sides have tried to add sweeteners.
The biggest one is requiring use of E-Verify, an electronic system for businesses to check that their new hires are in the country legally and eligible to work. Supporters say that will cut down on the jobs magnet that draws illegal immigrants to the U.S.
But farms, whose workforce is heavily illegal, feared losing half of their workers. They demanded a guest-worker program so they can keep a supply of legal foreign agriculture workers.
The bill envisions up to 460,000 visas under that guest-worker program — though the numbers could be boosted if demand is high.
The seasonal unskilled visas, known as the H-2B visa program, were also added at the last minute.
The H-2B program has been controversial for years, with a number of lawmakers saying their tourism and seafood industries need the foreign workers.
Congress set the annual cap at 66,000 H-2B workers, divided in half between winter and summer seasons.
The new GOP proposal would potentially allow a tripling of the H-2B cap by allowing anyone who came in either of the last two years not to be counted against this year’s cap.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
What control is there on the H-2B visas – does the labor force falling under this provision have oversight to ascertain that they return home? Failing a stringent control – do we know that they do not simply blend into the population…thus creating another wave of “temporary” residents?
Duh, this is why we are already crowded with illegals because they came to “work” and now can’t be found except on welfare, etc. and never returning to their home countries. Ryan, this is even more stupid than everything else you are pushing. WE want to you removed because you are a nut cake just like Maxine Waters. Listen to Trump who said not to do anything about immigration laws, etc. until AFTER the NOV. election, but apparently you and your cohort want republicans NOT win in Nov. Retire today and MAGA happen now with your leaving and by the way, Ryan, we are going to take away all lifetime benefits so you will have to pay for your children’s college education out of your well-filled pocket. We did not vote for or authorize any lifetime benefits and we are tired of supporting you on this other type of WELFARE! Don’t you understand we want NO outsiders from our country to be here in any way, shape or form. By the way living in CA most of the work is done mechanically and not with any humans. Low-skilled? Well, sweetheart, we have many already who are low skilled and are trying to get them upgraded because they are REAL Americans and deserve to be first in line.
Call your Congressman and demand Paul Ryan be removed as Speaker of the House NOW. He is dangerous to the 2018 elections and he supports Open Borders. He must go now.
There are no controls on them. THAT’s why the commucrats and rinos are pushing for more of them to be issued..
THIS IS WHY I SAY we should STOP ISSUING THEM period.. IF a firm needs workers, they will have to PAY FOR AMERICAN workers..
Failure to fund the wall should trigger an action like elimination of entry to relatives, birth right citizenship, etc. Believe me the wall funding will not be approved.
BUILD THE WALL!!! How can anyone even know who or how many immigrants are in the country if they sneak in and nobody knows how many or where the are??
Are the elected officials brain dead?
Why, yes, Scruffy, they ARE “brain dead.” However, they also know EXACTLY what they are doing–the GLOBALIST SCUM are hellbent on “fundamentally transforming” this country into just another Third World hellhole full of starving beggars. Their being able to control the entire world population DEPENDS on reducing EVERY country to that status!
Of course the “useful idiots” like that FOOL Cynthia Nixon don’t know–or apparently CARE–what the globalists’ “real” agenda is. They are so far gone in Leftist lunacy they don’t know which end is up, and will believe ANYTHING they are told by their globalist “leaders” and their media propaganda shlils. And by the time these DULLARDS figure out that they’ve been HAD, it will be too late for ALL of us.
IMO failure to fund the wall, should immediately result in CONGRESS itself, losing all of THEIR PAY, for willfully failing to do their job, AND FOR IMMEDIATE and irrevocably cutting off ALL FOREIGN AID of any sort to ANY COUNTRY south of the border..
Go to hell Paul TRAITOR Ryan. Like Lou Dobbs stated, all a RINO Congressman has to do is file a motion to vacate Ryan’s Speaker position. Where are you Freedom Caucus? Plain and simple, let the farms hire American citizens on welfare, let them hire college students and high school students and let them hire people, either spouse, who just wants a job for extra income. Shame on the farmers, who hire illegal aliens!
Ryan is either a closet democrat, or dumber than a rock, probably both.
One thing Paul Ryan is assuredly NOT, oldguy, is an actual REPUBLICAN. He flat-out LIED to the American people to get re-elected the LAST time. Has he done ONE DAMNED THING he promised to do when he was campaigning? NO, he has NOT. In fact, quite the opposite. That lying SNAKE slithers around Congress undermining Pres. Trump and stabbing him in the BACK every chance he gets. He KNOWS that we KNOW this, which is why that lying SOB is not planning to run for re-election, because he KNOWS he can’t pull that SAME TRICK in 2018 that he pulled in 2016.
Oldguy, i think he is both. A commucrat, AND dumb as a box o rocks..
A business friend of mine told me that you don’t get rich from rich people but from the masses!!!
Is that why Ryan wants more poor people to create a bigger masses?
steven L, I think a more appropriate word should be MESSES!
steven L, that is what ALL the lying, conniving GLOBALISTS want and expect! And Paul “lying snake” RYAN is ONE OF THEM.
No, they want more masses, so the commucrats can stay in office forever.
Max has been a racist activist since the Rodney phony escaped in L A back in the nineties. She is a crook along with her husband who stole from a bank. She is a communist as are most Democrats today, which this is all about and minorities are handling the rough stuff. Some black little girl beat out phony Joe Crowley in N.Y. Crowley an ultra lib and the little black girl is a Socialist like Bernie, yes Socialist the nice word for Communist.
If there are any sane Democrats left better get together with Republicans that are trying to save the country and stop the attempt at a takeover. It is a hot potato now
SOCIALISM is the egg from which its more VIRULENT OFFSPRING, COMMUNISM hatches, cathylovesyou! “Socialism” is the mask of a HUMAN FACE the COMMUNISTS use to conceal their lust for power and determination to USE it until they have the “ignorant masses” EXACTLY where they want them, which is BENEATH their bootheels!
Cathy, if they were sane, THEY WOULDN’T be in the DNC!!!
There are too many “low skilled” illegals here already who don’t work but milk our welfare system for all they can get – a free ride on the backs of working taxpayers. Kill the bill and do something for Americans for a change!
“Business-friendly” is of secondary importance to the American people vs “America-friendly.” GOP lawmakers better wrap their minds around that soon.
What the so-called “business friendly” politicians, and the VENAL, GREEDY SOULS who support this slave-importation mentality fail to understand is that if allowed to continue, this BS will bite ALL of them in the hindquarters. Because if they get what they say they WANT, eventually NOBODY in America–or, indeen in the ENTIRE WORLD–will have sufficient means to PURCHASE their overpriced goods and services except a few scheming ELITES at the top of the “illegal invasion” pyramid, and they’ll be RIGHT DOWN HERE in the middle of the Third World SQUALOR they imposed on the REST OF US with their gullible STUPIDITY. These “businessmen” are nothing but TOOLS for the Globalist SCUM.
Is Paul Ryan looking for cheap labor for his multi-million dollar houses? What’s the matter Pauley, don’t like paying the minimum wage and offering jobs to AMERICANS?
“No ban. No wall. No borders at all.”
I believe “We The (stupid) People” have idiots running the asylum known as America. Talk about being “mislead.” The media, and nearly all talking heads, continue to refer to America’s “undocumented” (illegal) population as 11-12 million. That laughter you hear is the joker ROFL so hard he can’t breathe! 1,000 “illegals” are caught EVERY DAY, 4,000 (low estimate) get through (1 in 5 caught). Been going on at least the past 20 years! Simple math runs the number ALREADY HERE to 29,200,000 PLUS “UNDOCUMENTED!” Just check CA, they have probably half that number, alone, just living on the streets….sidewalks, wherever, is their “porta-pottie.”
Doesn’t this kind of go hand-in-glove with the story on here today by Michelle Malkin about the “abolish ICE” open borders ZEALOTS? These RINO TRAITORS are on-board with that agenda, and therefore CANNOT be depended upon to help prevent our country being “fundamentally transformed” into a Third World HELLHOLE by the Communist LOONS with their “open borders” BS. All you have to do is look at what has happened to EUROPE to realize how that ends. And if the Leftist LOONS want to pillory me as being racist against “brown people,” GO AHEAD. I don’t CARE about the color of anybody’s skin. But there IS such a thing as SINKING the lifeboat by allowing TOO MANY to clambor aboard, and these wild-eyed Leftist ZEALOTS are too brainwashed and fanatical to see that.
“Sinking the lifeboat,” great analogy, and oh, so accurate.
Pity they have done all they can, to ensure if/when that lifeboat sinks, THEY WILL STILL Be saved..
What this is going to lead to and it’s what these morons want it to lead to is armed conflict. I’m fine with that, let it start NOW! Flush these commies down the drain! There should be no such thing as a “Communist party” in America it is against our CONSTITUTION! What do these people not understand?
I can assure you they will understand incoming fire! then they will need TO CHOOSE WHICH TOILET TO USE TOO. After they soil their shorts or panties! This **** needs to end and the “Black Criminal “Max” “ZJim Brown hair do” Waters needs to be forcibly REMOVED from the congress! No pension, no benefits, Nothing but prison time until she is DEAD for the Crime of Sedition!
History has taught us that Joe McCarthy was RIGHT back in the 50s about the damned conniving COMMUNISTS in America, Carey Nuyen. And the REST OF US allowed the Communists and their devoted MEDIA acolytes to CON us into vilifying and CRUCIFYING him for sounding the alarm!
Now, 50+ years later, we are paying the PRICE for silencing HIM and allowing the damned COMMUNISTS to continue their subversion UNABATED. Is it NOT obvious he was right about the America-hating HOLLYWEIRD SCUM, and many OTHERS? TOO BAD we were lulled to sleep by the COMMUNIST media and gave them a HALF-CENTURY to work at DESTROYING our Constitutional Republic, and our LIBERTIES along with it.
I bet if any of those who DID that vilifying of ole Joe, were still around, they would definitely be saying “I would love to have the power to take it back!”.
I would like to suggest a judicious use of tar, in combination with a liberal amount of feathers and a long ride out of DC on a rail for Mr. Ryan. What a creep.
DO NOT increase the number of visas for low skilled workers. Not every American citizen is a low-level, mid-level or upper-level manager or CEO to start. Every ladder has a bottom rung. A lot of us started there and have worked our way up to a higher level. We are only stopped by our own abilities/capabilities. None of us are entitled to a position except entry level and that includes college grads. Voc Ed people are better prepared to excel than most liberal arts grads. The Voc Ed people know they are not entitled; where, it seems, most liberal arts grads believe they are entitled.
A lot of the current generation wants the same standard of living that they enjoyed with their parents, who had worked 30-40 years to attain. It seems they cannot understand why that isn’t a direct rollover to their lives; i.e., they start their lives at that level instead of the relative entry level, which is much higher than their parents began. The opportunities are out there; it just takes the initiative and ‘stick-to-it-iveness’ that isn’t, in general it seems, the hallmark of the instant gratification generation.