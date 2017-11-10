GOP establishment tells Roy Moore to drop out in wake of unproven sexual allegations

Washington Republicans moved quickly Thursday to try to oust their candidate in the Alabama Senate race, former state Chief Justice Roy Moore, after a newspaper reported he had enticed an underage girl into a sexual encounter decades ago.
The Washington Post reported that a woman says Mr. Moore initiated the encounter in 1979, when she was 14 and he was 32. Three other women told the newspaper Mr. Moore pursued them when they were 16 to 18 years of age.
That was the last straw for Republicans who’d already been at odds with Mr. Moore, their nominee, on a host of other issues.
“The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of,” said Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican.
Others didn’t go that far but said if the allegations turn out to be true, Mr. Moore should step aside.
Sen. Cory Gardner, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee called the allegations “deeply troubling” and he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both said Mr. Moore should drop out if there’s truth to the claims.
“If that’s true, he wouldn’t belong in the Senate,” said Sen. Richard Shelby, Alabama Republican.
Mr. Moore gave no indication he would accede to the demands and struck back at The Post on Twitter, saying they were his opponents in “a spiritual battle.”
“The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal — even inflict physical harm — if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me,” Mr. Moore told supporters, urging them to stay behind him.
“Our children and grandchildren’s futures are on the line. So rest assured — I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight!” he tweeted.
Mr. Moore’s campaign said if the allegations were true, they would have emerged in previous campaigns for governor or chief justice.
Mr. Moore is running for the seat left vacant earlier this year when Jeff Sessions was tapped to be attorney general. Mr. Moore was the top vote-getter in the GOP primary and then won a runoff with Sen. Luther Strange, the man appointed to fill the seat between Mr. Sessions’ departure and the special election slated for Dec. 12.
The national GOP establishment — including President Trump — had fought Mr. Moore’s nomination, backing Mr. Strange in the primary and runoff.
But some conservative activists had rallied to the former state chief judge, arguing he was the most Trump-like candidate in the race.
Steve Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former chief strategist who’s now back at his post at Breitbart.com, was among those backing Mr. Moore. On Thursday, Breitbart called out The Post for its story, saying that the paper had endorsed Mr. Moore’s opponent in the Dec. 12 election, Democratic candidate Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney.
As chief judge, Mr. Moore gained national notoriety for defying orders that he remove a monument to the Ten Commandments from a judicial building.
Mr. Moore’s allies earlier this fall had said national party groups weren’t doing their part to help Mr. Moore get election, even after he became the GOP’s nominee.
That is unlikely to change now. The Senate Leadership Fund, a deep-pocketed political action committee with ties to Mr. McConnell, urged Alabama Republicans to find a way to remove Mr. Moore from the ballot.
“There is no place in our party for sexual predators,” said SLF President Steven Law.
⦁ Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this article.
I hope it is not true. However, why would these women come out just before the election between Moore and his opponent? Why didn’t these women come out months ago? This smell like all of the women that flock to Hollywood attorney, Lisa Bloom and they then disappear once the already “convicted” before a trial, candidate drops out of a race.
Wait. Clinton gets caught in office but nothing happens. Allegations occur from over 40 years ago and he’s to drop out?
What is wrong with this picture?
Democrats and Rinos love Democrat Party Policies, which use adult school teachers, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous pornographic sex, and abortion mill activists to normalize their legislated policies to all school children. Children are malleable and trusting, their brains are like blank canvasses awaiting the brushstrokes of their environment. They absorb any image that is placed in front of them by Democrat and Rino Legislation.
War veteran and hero Judge Roy Moore is elected because of his character. Democrat Party Policies are loved by the news media and entertainment industry moguls. These rotters influenced the election and predicted a hillary win. These Democrats, Rinos and their legislated policies are crimes against humanity.
John McCain is probably behind this as he is wanting more of his chicken **** democrats in there. John McCain is probably the most worthless *** in DC.
It’s odd that this came up just as it is to late to put anybody in there so this crooked democrat will get it without any votes.
The crooked politicians on both side are out to destroy Trump in any way they can and this cooked up lie that they have going now is good example of it. I hope Moore stays in. What does he have to lose!
As a Navy Vet, I wish Arizona would recall John McCain, and retire his arse to the bone pile behind Sheriff Joe’s prison camp! He was a disgrace to the US Navy, the United States Military in general, the Senate, and to the male human species.
Boy! You couldn’t be more correct. McCain lacks integrity or morals. Speaking of past offences, Hey, McCain how about the MEN YOU KILLED by fooling around with that bomb?? Or the wonderful hospital treatment you got in NaM (Your words)
You are a snake
“The allegations against myself are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. I should immediately step aside and allow the people of Arizona to elect a candidate they can be proud of,” said Sen. John McCain, Arizona RINO.
Is that what he said?
I would agree with you jrenick1, but I don’t think McCain is smart enough to do this. Doesn’t make him innocent tho.
I believe McCain is being his typical “useful idiot” self. The Dems fabricated these allegations, and McCain is so blindly, pathetically, feverishly stupid in his unwavering hatred of Trump that he’s instantly on their bandwagon.
If such allegations came out against Lindsay Graham, he would demand more evidence or simply say No comment.
And it bears pointing out that McCain of all people has no business telling anyone to drop out. If he had droppoed out in 2008 maybe Obama wouldn’t have been elected. And now that he’s made a mockery of every campaign promise he made, why not recuse yourself from the Senate, John?
McCain is a disgrace and needs to get off his micro-horse. He’s not in a position to look down his nose at anyone. His opinion holds no value.
The only thing McCain is good for is using his TRS to point out the people we need to keep like Roy Moore.
Short history lesson.
It worked with roger aisles , O’eilly, and numerous others.
Hannity fought back and the accusers disappeared in a big assed hurry.
The only question before us now is:
WILL THE MEDIA demand PROOF before they convict?
WASTED Keystrokes….
Simply a GOP hit job on a guy they don’t want in the Senate. We need to send the Judge money so that he can have these women investigated. Any new large deposits to their bank accounts? This is the typical liberal hit piece that the GOP is now a part of.
does anybody else need crystal clear evidence that the washington elite of both parties are in
an exclusive club TOGETHER and we do not matter and outsiders are fair game for character assasination.
So if some fellow G.I. from 50 years ago accuses John McCain of Vietnamese era Brothel sex with under age girls while on leave in Thailand 6 weeks before his election or years after his election he should immediately step down and let the liars, and forces of evil and innuendo rule our nation where the corrupt Liberal media, not the innocent WE THE PEOPLE, chose the winners and rulers of America. Frankly I don’t care what he did 40 years ago. In 2017 he is a born again Christian of the warrior class for truth. Just what were YOU doing 40 years ago Secular Liberals????,,,probably the same corruption of finances and soul you are doing this day! Should the Republicans succumb to this chimera then they are either too naïve or too stupid to be given power over us. Those Conservatives who still claim to be Christians should have faith in the ability for Christ to remake and redeem even broken consuming secular Liberals into productive human beings. Evil men do not risk careers, wealth and sacred honor to defend the 10 commandments. You will know them by their deeds, and fruits.
the question that really needs asked is:
“HOW MANY MILLIONS HAS THE REPUBLICAN PARTY PROMISED TO PAY THESE FEMALES?”
This is the same party that pulls the same crap when someone they do not like gets in their road.
well in todays world you dont need a gun to kill, just lies fake news and in the main stream its true its true ummm maybe ummm oh well it wasnt true so lets move on to our next lie target.
“There is no place in our party for sexual predators,” said SLF President Steven Law. If it was a “one time” (if it is even true!!!!!!) does not a predator make……….McCain; can’t wash his laundry enough to get it clean.
That’s what’s wrong with politics today. The people of Alabama will decide, not the arrogant Establishment that doesn’t give a damm about the people of Alabama or the rest of the country for that matter. They think only of themselves. Would someone teach McCain how to say the words “no comment”. I guess if Moore’s out the Dem candidate is in??!!
If this were a case a a potential Islamist allegedly killing people, what would we be hearing? The media would be saying, “Let’s not rush to judgment!” OK so let’s not rush to judgment on Roy Moore either. Let’s let it go to trial. There’s not time for that? Gee, how strange. What a coincidence. If I made an accusation against John McCain today, would he resign? Don’t think so!
So some GOP have convicted him without evidence? Glad I did not vote for any of them. Allegations from 38 years ago are more than just suspect! Did the Democratic party pay them to say this?
This is just what opposition be it the Dems or the Establishment Rep = RINOs do. If a person is not as corrupt as they are then they do not belong. And why decades after did this emerge now and who is paying or urging this now. How come this did not come out earlier? This whole thing stinks of lets gets Roy Moore out before he does something as a Senator to clean the swamp. Wrong Wrong Wrong.
They tried the same thing with Trump just before his election. The lefties marched out a bimbo procession complete with ambulance chasers, to no avail. Trump fought back and exposed the accusers as the liars that they were. I hope Moore does the same. The SWAMP denizens are gasping, but still alive.
“If that’s true, he wouldn’t belong in the Senate,” said Sen. Richard Shelby, Alabama Republican.
Why did this not bother anybody when clintoon was pResident place holder?
He was 32, she was 14.
He was picking her up at home, taking her to his house and mommy didn’t seem to be interested?
She says she had problems with his taking her clothes off and touching her, yet never mentioned it to mommy?
When he was nominated to the AL Supreme Court, no mention….
NOW the republican party goes looking, and willing to pay millions that can never be traced..
NOW SHE REMEMBERS?
Absolutely NOTHING to present as ‘evidence’ that can be verified, and leaving him stuck with proving there was no such contact?
It’s DEEP POCKETS and the ‘gop’ has plenty of donors from their democrat wing ready to pump 30 million into offshore accounts if that’s what it takes?
The same with Kevin Spacey. Not a fan, but I recognize EXTORTION when it’s shoved in my face.
How true…..”Never Trumper”, karl rove, swampster extraordinaire, has just spoken. He says that Moore should withdraw as “this will hurt him even if he wins”. The swamp and the rino’s are back together for a common cause again.
When you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, (truth) baffle them with bullschmitt…… No need for facts. Scream lies and innuendos long and loud will do more damage than truth. Liberal stunt: womanize, sexual harassment all you want…..To hide; accuse your opponent of the same thing-even if you have to pay the accusers….
This smacks of Harry Reid’s statement that Romney never paid taxes. Say anything you want (even overtly lie) just as long as the desired outcome is obtained. What a sad state our country is in.
Stay in the campaign Judge Moore!! Watch them as they struggle to convince others of their lies. Then sue them for Defamation of Character! These RINOs & liberal freaks are intermittent swamp floaters….they surface when pushed up by their elite handlers. I don’t even live in Alabama & have donated to Judge Moore’s campaign. We need to support our conservative candidates across the country…until the liars prove their case. Billary Clinton & Obama crime families are still running free & they committed far worse PROVEN crimes, detrimental to this country, including breaching our National security (unsecured email server, smashed blackberries to conceal evidence), stealing primary election, stealing money from tax payers, & treasonous acts like Fast ‘n Furious (gun-walking caused death of border agent Brian Terry), Benghazi (abandoned US citizens under terrorist attack, & Ambassador-slaughtered), Lied to sell obamacare-less (I miss my doctor/plan), Money Laundering Swiss Francs sent on a plane in crates to IRAN, Uranium One deal-Clinton/Russia Collusion. Created Antifa & called for violence in the streets in protest of Trump’s presidency (Obama/Clinton/Lynch), Tarmac meeting (Clinton/Lynch Collusion)….and on and on.
In the wake of the continuously proven ‘FAKE NEWS’ media, one might think the GOP establishment might have learned a thing or two; clearly however, common sense eludes those elected career politicians that believe every salacious report produced from the WAPO, NYT, CNN, MSNBC… et al.
I am so ashamed of US politics anymore with all of the vomit and excrement that comes from the DC beltway. We are now a society that pours total credibility into accusations while destroying an individual’s reputation without remorse. And even after innocence is proven (whatever happened to “innocent until proven guilty”?), the individual is left behind. To hell with the GOP Establishment if they can’t even defend that principle.
Boy the rinos are floating to the top like t__ds, well at least they are showing who has to be voted out.
Whatever happened to “innocent till proven guilty”. Let the election go forth. If Moore wins then is either proven guilty or resigns, the governor appoints a republican replacement until a new election is held. But no, the democrats want an immediate resignation so they can steal a senate seat.
The Judge has been in the limelight for decades. So why did this person wait until just before the upcoming election to make the accusation. I smell a Saul Alinsky democrap rat.
The last thing the Establishment wants is a principled Conservative in the Senate who will not bow to their “leadership.” These attacks remind me of the allegations against Herman Cain when he ran for President. The swamp dwellers are still using the same playbook, because it has worked before. This time I hope it fails and leaves the Establishment with a black eye. Roy Moore has too good a reputation in Alabama (and in a lot of the rest of the country) to be easily derailed by unproved allegations from decades ago. The American people need men like Roy Moore in the Senate.
Judge Moore….
Immediately file a multi-million dollar lawsuit against every accuser!
Hannity was accused, he filed, and the ‘females’ disappeared back into the woodwork.
I wish Roger Aisles and Bill O’Reilly has done the same.
This is an attack from the ‘republican party’ and the millions will come from untraceable people to untraceable accounts.
As the list of accuser and accused grows longer, Moore is the only one thus far who has denied the accusations of sexual predation. The other accused, all Lefties, have NOT denied the claims by mostly unnamed women, so it is reasonable to presume their guilt. The Establishment RINOs who are so self-righteously calling for Moore to abdicate, obviously are not acquainted with the American legal precept of “innocent until proven guilty.” That McCain is among the the denouncers is no surprise, while his hypocrisy is, as always, glaring. Since Moore has denied his guilt in this matter, the burden of proof lies not with him, but with his accuser(s), otherwise, without credible evidence/testimony, we have the classic instance of “she said, he said.”
Stand strong Judge Moore and tell them all to go pack sand! The Arizona representative should be quitting the US Senate, go home and tend to his health and enjoy his family while he still has strength to do so… This smear to take down an uncompromising Christian and strong conservative is reminiscent of another like gentleman’s undoing, that being Mr. Herman Cain. When he began riding high in the GOP saddle, women suddenly starting coming out of the woodwork like termites. Once he withdrew, they were never heard from again. Leftists, Hollywood make believers and fake news media simply did not want a black man of such outstanding characteristics and long line of success to come up against another black man whose makeup was in stark contrast, him being a notable community organizer etc…
only a fool would believe the crap about Moore, since it never came out before, McConnell is trying to get another swamp dweller like himself in to preserve there underhanded crap. they want to keep there status quo, and we the people want to get rid of them, McConnell,McCain, and Ryan just to name a few must go, these rino’s, belong to the Washington crowd, the swamp dwellers or criminal elite. they are the cause of all this countries problems with the help of their demo-crap allies. we the people despise liberal lies.
This reminds me of another person wanted in DC. His name was and is Thomas. He was accused of sexual harassment and worse. When the TRUTH came out it was found to be a LIE brought on by a jealous woman who hated that Thomas was married to a White Woman not her a black one. DC loves to do any and everything they can to stop good people from getting into the city. They do not want their short comings pointed out and done away with.
“The Washington Post reported that a woman says Mr. Moore initiated the encounter in 1979, when she was 14 and he was 32….”
I have often wondered why women who now claim to have been sexually attacked by some male many years ago have waited all this time to suddenly come forward and say that this awful and painful experience couldn’t remain untold until recently but somehow these women decided, Now was the time to reveal their horror stories.
Women, especially those who are feminists, claim that they want to be regarded and treated just like men and not held to a higher standard when judging them and in this instance I’m inclined to agree with them, Men lie when it suits their purpose, so do women when it suits their purpose as well.
This looks really fishy to me. McCain & McConnell tried very hard to get Moore out of the Preliminaries. And they were the 1st to jump up & tell Moore to drop out. Hmmmmmmm U would think that McCain would change his ways knowing he may not have a whole lot of time left here on earth. You would think he would become a better person instead of an angry, Deceitful, lying, revengeful old man.
But besides that I truly think this whole Moore thing is fishy……
If anyone needs to go it’s….McCain & McConnell!
I remember when they pulled this crap on Herman Cain. There were accusations of women from his past saying he sexually abused them BUT once he got out of the race..NOTHING! We never heard another word about the allegations again…..Hmmmmm
I believe the lie was started by the demoncrats, to try and spoil Mr Moores’s senate campaign. The pathetic old establishment RINO’s have no shame, morals or ethics. Waste of taxpayers money. The RINOs need to drop their useless ***es out of Congress. Stay in the race Roy!!