GOP drama: Murkowski no, Collins maybe on Kavanaugh

The Senate voted Friday to end debate on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, moving the chamber to a final vote Saturday evening amid a rancorous fight over decades-old sexual assault allegations against him.

The vote to invoke cloture was 51-49. While the vote was not necessarily indicative of the final confirmation vote, it moved him one step closer to sitting on the highest court in the land and three out of four key undecided senators voted “yes” to advance the nomination.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, voted to invoke cloture. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted “no” on cloture. With a 51-49 majority, Republicans can’t afford more than one defection if all Democrats were to vote together. Collins is expected to announce her decision in a speech on the Senate floor at 3 p.m. Friday.

Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

