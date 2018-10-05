GOP drama: Murkowski no, Collins maybe on Kavanaugh

The Senate voted Friday to end debate on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, moving the chamber to a final vote Saturday evening amid a rancorous fight over decades-old sexual assault allegations against him.
The vote to invoke cloture was 51-49. While the vote was not necessarily indicative of the final confirmation vote, it moved him one step closer to sitting on the highest court in the land and three out of four key undecided senators voted “yes” to advance the nomination.
Republican Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, voted to invoke cloture. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, voted “no” on cloture. With a 51-49 majority, Republicans can’t afford more than one defection if all Democrats were to vote together. Collins is expected to announce her decision in a speech on the Senate floor at 3 p.m. Friday.
Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
In all honesty, this with Murkowski has very little to do with Kavanaugh and everything to do with her not getting the parties candidacy in her last election
Because Manchin has to vote yes, to win his election and act as a redeeming vote for Democrats for their horrible display of treachery, she feels safe in showing her anger with a no vote
It also allows it to appear as if she and Collins are representing the interest of both men and women
It allows everyone half a loaf
Don’t be so sure about Manchin, a potential planted Manchurian Candidate with a more lucrative job offer waiting from Soros. This nomination will have to be tie-broken Veeped. Then all hell breaks loose next election. Their well scripted chaos is unveiling, with many more options than plan B.
I’m very worried fake Republican Murkowski is going to take Collins and Snowflake with her. Fake Flake is as vindictive and treasonous as his late AZ buddy.
If Kav is defeated, the Republican congress is going down in November.
IF we let them get defeated, we deserve all we get
Divided Murkowsky is indeed from the land of ICE and snowflakes. Ice melts a lot slower than snowflakes, but she proves when the heat of gender is applied,will eventually melt herself instead of remaining solid for Country and party. Redemption is still available tomorrow. (Are there not more vote casting men living in Alaska than women?) Yes,,,108 men for each 100 women. Murkowsky will fall if men return the favor and vote like she does, especially since most Democrats everywhere are women and won’t vote for her.
Murkowski, as usual, proves her nickname “Mer-Cow-Sh!t”!
Makes you wonder what the folk in Alaska have been snorting, to have selected HER instead of keeping Palin.
I think I seen a picture of her on “Alaska: The Last Frontier” doing exactly that.
Lisa Murkowski is a leftist RINO. It would seem there would be someone in Alaska that could run against her last name and beat her.
I hate to say this but women like her make me wonder if women should be allowed in the House or Senate. I sometimes think they think with their emotions and not with facts.
I hate to say this but people like you make me wonder why any woman would ever vote Republican.
Please keep spouting off your misogynistic notions, women need to hear what you are saying.
From all i see day in and day out, that is women in general.. Letting emotions speak for them, more than logic.
If McConnell delays the vote until next week instead of tomorrow we will know the votes are not there.
No more delay! Let’s find out who the ‘true whacks’ are. If “conservatives” don’t OVERRUN the voting booth, this Nov, and think to sit on their hands, America as we ‘have’ known it is dun! Personally, the America I grew up in is already no more….
How do these states, in the “United States of America,” continue to elect the likes of a Murkowski, Flake, McCain, and other milky toast, spaghetti spined, Democrat lite “conservatives?” Never mind how those anti-American whacks Shumer, Pelosi, Feinstein, and their Progressive/Socialist/democrat/Communist clones continue to be millstones around the necks of ALL of American citizens that retain a modicum of ‘common sense’…. Can not ICE just deport them to some socialist country they aspire to emulate, because they represent NO “American” I recall from the days in which I grew up?
>> Can not ICE just deport them <<
Short answer; no.
IMO its because too many of them ‘accepted in’ those fleeing from CA, and didn’t realize they were accepting in Traitors, that slowly TURNED their states into just the same ******** CA is..
collins will be a no, republicans have themselves to blame for calling ford credible, when her story clearly was not. This is what happens when you walk in the middle of the road. You get hit by cars going both ways. the only choice was to show the truth about ford and republicans refused to do that.
Strip committee assignments from any Republican that votes no. Put their office in the restroom.
Senator Susan Collins ascended to the level of statesperson this afternoon. — A senator that puts the good of the nation above all personal gain or loss.
She will go down in history as the senator that saved our judicial selection process, and preserved the Constitutional presumption of innocence.
Wow! What a powerful speech! In 45 minutes she laid to rest all uncollaborated accusations, plus all the key judicial issues. Brett Kavanaugh will make an excellent Supreme Court justice.
She was undecided until Senator Frankenstein cornered her in the hall. I’m sure a lot of people saw that picture. I doubt Senator Frankenstein was telling her about her grandchildren.