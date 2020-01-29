Home » Fresh Ink

GOP develops aggressive ‘Plan B’ in impeachment trial, as several Dems appear to support acquittal: source

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 11:50 am January 29, 2020
3

With several Democrats openly floating the possibility they might vote to acquit President Trump, congressional Republicans are planning an aggressive “Plan B” strategy in the event some Republicans break off and demand additional witnesses in the president’s impeachment trial, Fox News has learned.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., privately said early Tuesday that he wasn’t sure there were enough Republican votes to block more witnesses, given that some moderates in the GOP’s 53-47 Senate majority were wavering. Any witness resolution would likely require four Republican defections in the Senate, because in the event of a 50-50 tie, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts is highly likely to abstain rather than assert his debatable power to cast a tiebreaking vote.

Late Tuesday night, a Senate leadership source told Fox News that Republicans were specifically assessing the viability of two alternative options.

This is an excerpt. Go to Fox News to read more.

Trio of Dem senators considering vote to acquit Trump

A trio of moderate Senate Democrats is wrestling with whether to vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial — or give the president the bipartisan acquittal he’s eagerly seeking.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Doug Jones of Alabama are undecided on whether to vote to remove the president from office and are “struggling” over where to land, said Manchin. It’s a decision that could have major ramifications for each senator’s legacy and political prospects — as well shape the broader political dynamic surrounding impeachment heading into the 2020 election.

This is an excerpt. Go to Politico to read more.

3 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:18 pm January 29, 2020 at 12:18 pm

” It’s a decision that could have major ramifications for each senator’s legacy and political prospects….”

Not to mention a serious impact on the survive ability of the Constitutional Republic of The United States.

eatdawg
eatdawg
1:51 pm January 29, 2020 at 1:51 pm

Even if the president committed obvious crimes, the way the House denied him due process should nullify the whole thing. Imagine being accused of a crime and have your accusers hide behind closed doors and deny you the right to bring in witnesses. BS on steroids.

chrose
chrose
2:21 pm January 29, 2020 at 2:21 pm

They have left their oaths and promises long ago but too gutless to move to the republican side and then we see a few republicans for his impeachment and they should be fired now as they are our our lousy SERVANTS and we pay their wages. Too many terms in office as well. You are for Americans and our Republic or you are not and if not then you must be removed and we can do it as WE, THE PEOPLE, ARE THE (REAL) GOVERNMENT AND POWER and not any Congress is the government but hired help! I agree that if there are to be witnesses or others to come forth for the republican side, then go for it as they were cut off/deprived by Schiffty Schiff to bring in their side of tis hideous story. With Trump’s great attorneys and Dershowitz’ fantastic review of our Constitution and laws and says there is nothing there there against Trump, which the democrat communists hated to hear as it the attorneys and D kicked their legs out from under them.

