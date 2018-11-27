GOP congresswoman who rejected Trump’s help trashes him in concession speech

Republican Rep. Mia Love slammed President Trump in a concession speech Monday in her first press appearance since she lost her U.S. congressional seat to Utah Rep.-elect Ben McAdams.

In a short news conference Monday afternoon, Ms. Love referenced Mr. Trump’s criticism of her following her election loss.

“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Mr. Trump said at the time.

The two-term congresswoman suggested Monday that the president’s remarks signaled his dismissive attitude toward black people who don’t align with him.

“This gave me a clear vision of his world as it is,” Ms. Love said. “No real relationships, just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy.

“This election experience and these comments shines a spotlight on the problems Washington politicians have with minorities and black Americans,” she continued. “It’s transactional. It’s not personal. You see, we feel like politicians claim they know what’s best for us from a safe distance. Yet, they are never willing to take us home.”

Despite her criticism of the Republican Party, Ms. Love reaffirmed her commitment to conservative ideals and slammed the Democratic Party for contributing to the cycle of poverty in the black community.

It was the first time Ms. Love talked directly to the press since final vote counts last week showed that she lost the race by 694 votes, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

LIVE: Watch Rep. Love’s speech discussing her race and a pathway forward for our country. #utpol https://t.co/QJ8FRWXNsv

— Mia Love (@MiaBLove) November 26, 2018

