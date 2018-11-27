GOP congresswoman who rejected Trump’s help trashes him in concession speech

Republican Rep. Mia Love slammed President Trump in a concession speech Monday in her first press appearance since she lost her U.S. congressional seat to Utah Rep.-elect Ben McAdams.
In a short news conference Monday afternoon, Ms. Love referenced Mr. Trump’s criticism of her following her election loss.
“Mia Love gave me no love and she lost,” Mr. Trump said at the time.
The two-term congresswoman suggested Monday that the president’s remarks signaled his dismissive attitude toward black people who don’t align with him.
“This gave me a clear vision of his world as it is,” Ms. Love said. “No real relationships, just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy.
“This election experience and these comments shines a spotlight on the problems Washington politicians have with minorities and black Americans,” she continued. “It’s transactional. It’s not personal. You see, we feel like politicians claim they know what’s best for us from a safe distance. Yet, they are never willing to take us home.”
Despite her criticism of the Republican Party, Ms. Love reaffirmed her commitment to conservative ideals and slammed the Democratic Party for contributing to the cycle of poverty in the black community.
It was the first time Ms. Love talked directly to the press since final vote counts last week showed that she lost the race by 694 votes, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
LIVE: Watch Rep. Love’s speech discussing her race and a pathway forward for our country. #utpol https://t.co/QJ8FRWXNsv
— Mia Love (@MiaBLove) November 26, 2018
This Love is proving to be rather shallow.
She lost because Trump’s a racist? Uh, what? She didn’t even have to accept his help, all she needed to do was keep herself from trashing him during her campaign, but she just couldn’t help herself. Try to explain to her that is why she lost, and watch that vacant look in her eyes betray the vacancy in her head. The congressional black caucus will miss you mia.
I also find her “racist” argument weak . It does not apply . It was a close race so we do not know really why she lost. She should be glad she doesn’t live in CORRUPT CA!
She’s a black. OF course she is going to toss out the race card. ITs imo all they know how to do when they lose.
I remember that once she was elected, she changed and not or the good. So this is not surprising that she lost and to blame another for her faults and especially a white man shows she is a racist. Sorry, Love with no love you lost due to your self-love and that is never, ever enough. CIAO! You go what you deserved and now your mouth runs like a typical democrat’s would.
Baitfish: A clarification—Mia didn’t accept Trumps help, she refused it.
UT is ~20% Dem, 65% GOP, & 15% “other” (Constitutionalist, Libertine, Green, Socialist, etc.).
UT’s 4th district is populated with ~35% Dems, 45% GOP, with ~20% “independents” (INDP); mostly fiscal-conservative/social-moderates. Love lost a VERY winnable race by a few hundred votes (0.2%).
After the census, UT congressional districts were re-drawn. The 4th district got a major chunk of liberal-leaning Dems & INDPs from Salt Lake County (SLc). Mia was elected by UT-4 as a GOP “conservative.”
Ben McAdams, is a well-liked SLc Mayor, who ran as an “anti-Pelosi” moderate Dem challenger. Mia campaign burnished her incumbent record as a GOP “moderate voice;” holding Trump “accountable.”
Love followed a “Carl Rove” style-campaign; assuming all of the GOP votes, a significant INDP vote, & some Dem votes (as a “centrist black-woman”). It didn’t work. She got the GOP vote; but lost all SLc’s Dems & almost all SLc INDPs voters.
Trump offered to campaign for Mia Love. Mia’s campaign rebuffed his offers. After her loss, Trump’s tweet implied the loss was due to her anti-Trump message. In Love’s concession speech, Mia blamed Trump’s non-support as racist…because his “I told you so” tweet stung—a LOT; and, because the tweet was right.
UT just approved a state “redistricting committee” (3 Dems, 3 GOP, 1 INDP). UT’s ~20% Dem voters now get ~43% say in future redistricting. With McAdams incumbent, UT-4 will be re-drawn as “safe Democrat.”
Then her loss, SERVES her right!
Playing the race card isn’t a conservative value… It’s quite liberal in fact.
Good riddance Mia. Best of luck in your new career as a professional dog walker.
Well Mia,
Like the Man said, he gave you Love and you showed no interest in supporting his positions.
The VOTERS WATCHED!
YOU LOST!!!
your fault sweetie.
You set the table and made the bed.
Eat, sleep and dream of SMARTER TOMORROWS.
Conservatives favor free markets, limited govt, and personal responsibility. Leftists favor the opposite of all three.
Race is irrelevant to a conservative, and a pox on those who continue to exploit it whether they vote Democrat or Republican.
When pressed to the wall they always default to the race excuse if not the race card. But it is the fake news media/politicians that promote it, and NOBODY, Conservative or Liberal has remained untouched by the indoctrination and false assumptions propagated within the social indoctrination into the child minds since the 50s. They use the very best of our Christian beliefs against us to manipulate the better Angels of our Nature into Devilish thinking.
“When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”,,,,It is hard enough for men to man up and throw off the social indoctrination that always assumes the guilt and assumes the close in the closing of the mind, let alone a black American woman politician. Just never confuse TOLLERANCE for acceptance like the “Assume the Close” media does in what they sell the public.
She sounds like a true “Never Trumper” Sad she lost, would have been better to have her than a dumb-a-crat.
But again she underlines NO MORE THAN TWO TERMS IS AMPLE as the air in our hired Congress changes them into zombies!
Charlie. ITS because of people believing that we keep SEEING the GOP run these RINOS.. They know we’d rather keep them in office, than get a dem in office..
Stupidity, that’s the reason you lost
When people lost the argument they resort to racism. Remember this, your stupidity brought you down. Now go to your room until you learn the lesson.
At one time I thought she was OK, forgot what made me think that, but unfortunately she’s just another cry baby blaming everything and everybody else for her stupidity. Like the Clinton one.
Hasta la vista Mia
“No real relationships, just convenient transactions. That is an insufficient way to implement sincere service and policy.”
It is the most efficient way, you dolt! President Trump is an effective administrator. Just what America needed. An emotionally involved President is compromised.
I’d like to see all government employees take a “Sincerity” test to determine eligibility for continued employment.
Who do you think would pass?
I’d like to see them all take a sanity test!
Wasn’t she the “Darling of the Right” just a year ago or so? Why did she reject Trump’s help…really? And now trashing him because she lost. I do not understand.
I have a simple question, What does the Color of a person skin have to do with the job that they are supposed to be doing? if the job is being done right or badly the conclusion will be rewarded.
To the leftists, the color of their skin means more than their capacity to perform the job.
Ignorance is not an exclusive within the Democrat Party. Mia Love, a #NEVERTRUMPER LOST all by her self. Her behavior as a RINO/Establishment black woman couldn’t save her sorry rear end. Other than the winner being a Democrat, there’s little difference?
I think initially she won because she is black. That said, I think she lost because she is pretty much worthless.
Just crawl back in your hole.
Sorry Mia, but your loss had NOTHING to do with the COLOR of your skin. We now see your “TRUE Colors,”, playing the Race card !
Sorry Mia, but your loss had nothing to do with the COLOR of your skin. Another thing, please don’t use the “Race Card” when things don’t go your way. I believe that most people are really sick, and tired of that old excuse, that really doesn’t FLY anymore !