Google execs blast engineer’s manifesto on gender ‘differences’

The new head of diversity at Google is blasting an internal 10-page memo by a male software engineer who claimed women don’t succeed in Silicon Valley due to biological differences, saying it “advanced incorrect assumptions” on gender.

Danielle Brown, who started as Google’s vice president of diversity, integrity and governance just a few weeks ago, addressed the “heated debate” in a statement on Saturday following the publication of the 3,300-word manifesto titled, “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” which suggested women are underrepresented in tech, especially in leadership roles, because of “biological causes.”

