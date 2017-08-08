Google execs blast engineer’s manifesto on gender ‘differences’

The new head of diversity at Google is blasting an internal 10-page memo by a male software engineer who claimed women don’t succeed in Silicon Valley due to biological differences, saying it “advanced incorrect assumptions” on gender.
Danielle Brown, who started as Google’s vice president of diversity, integrity and governance just a few weeks ago, addressed the “heated debate” in a statement on Saturday following the publication of the 3,300-word manifesto titled, “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” which suggested women are underrepresented in tech, especially in leadership roles, because of “biological causes.”
Unfortunately, the engineer was fired. So much for the diversity that the left believes in. Liberals are HYPOCRITES!
Exactly. WHAT google did, PROVED that the liberals idea of ‘tolerance’ is pur bupkiss.
Some of what the engineer wrote is just common sense. Women give birth and usually choose to spend more time focusing on children over career. Women also choose to be teachers at a higher rate than men. Does Google advocate laws forcing women to spend less time with their children and government picking careers for everybody? It seems as though Google is arguing with millions of years of evolution.
No, they are just arguing with common sense. AND PROVING Him right.
I wonder. Can he sue for wrongful dismissal?
OR even better, sue for abridging his 1st amendment rights for firing him cause of what he wrote..
The new head of diversity at Google didn’t provide one argument against the claims by the Tech VP. All that the “new head of diversity” did was to smear the VP and provide emotional nonsensical crap. No debate just emotional- and unfortunately it is a winning formula just ask the Democrats.
And by firing him, they just PROVED their intolerance against anyone who does not support the libtard agenda.. I will be getting rid of my gmail account as soon as possible..