Good Grief, Charlie Brown, were you a racist?

You’re a racist man, Charlie Brown!

Critics are slamming ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” for seating its only black character, Franklin, alone on one side of the holiday table — in a rickety old lawn chair.

Meanwhile, white friends — including Peppermint Patty, Charlie Brown, Sally and even Snoopy — were all seated across from him in real chairs as they feasted, Twitter users pointed out.

The special, which debuted Nov. 20, 1973, aired again on Wednesday — prompting social media outrage over the gang’s highly unwoke picnic table arrangement.

Am I woke now, why is Franklin in Charlie Brown Thanksgiving sitting all by himself at the table. Man. Things that I did not notice as a child. — Yessam (@cmass4eva) November 22, 2018

They give our friend the busted chair and won’t even sit on the same side of the table, more proof that Charlie Brown and his cohorts are RACIST. pic.twitter.com/Ejd7dQdMKT — hotwealz (@mwizzy128) November 22, 2018

Happy 50th Anniversary, Franklin! Franklin first appeared in Peanuts 50 years ago today in this strip originally published on July 31, 1968. pic.twitter.com/b1LlNsgoKZ — SchulzMuseum (@SchulzMuseum) July 31, 2018

The Museum’s exhibition celebrating the anniversary, #50YearsofFranklin, is on view through this Sunday, August 5. pic.twitter.com/UVyFg7eX58 — SchulzMuseum (@SchulzMuseum) July 31, 2018

