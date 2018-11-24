Good Grief, Charlie Brown, were you a racist?

You’re a racist man, Charlie Brown!
Critics are slamming ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” for seating its only black character, Franklin, alone on one side of the holiday table — in a rickety old lawn chair.
Meanwhile, white friends — including Peppermint Patty, Charlie Brown, Sally and even Snoopy — were all seated across from him in real chairs as they feasted, Twitter users pointed out.
The special, which debuted Nov. 20, 1973, aired again on Wednesday — prompting social media outrage over the gang’s highly unwoke picnic table arrangement.
This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.
https://twitter.com/Asharp52/status/1065418497977667584
Am I woke now, why is Franklin in Charlie Brown Thanksgiving sitting all by himself at the table. Man. Things that I did not notice as a child.
— Yessam (@cmass4eva) November 22, 2018
They give our friend the busted chair and won’t even sit on the same side of the table, more proof that Charlie Brown and his cohorts are RACIST. pic.twitter.com/Ejd7dQdMKT
— hotwealz (@mwizzy128) November 22, 2018
Happy 50th Anniversary, Franklin! Franklin first appeared in Peanuts 50 years ago today in this strip originally published on July 31, 1968. pic.twitter.com/b1LlNsgoKZ
— SchulzMuseum (@SchulzMuseum) July 31, 2018
The Museum’s exhibition celebrating the anniversary, #50YearsofFranklin, is on view through this Sunday, August 5. pic.twitter.com/UVyFg7eX58
— SchulzMuseum (@SchulzMuseum) July 31, 2018
Join the discussion
They could have sat Pigpen next to him, but would have got the same inane political and racially motivated response, just with more dirt.
This was printed in 1968 and shows how things were —-and do you not see how things are now? America has come a long way . There is more inter mingling and marriages across racial lines AND THIS IS GOOD. Wake up little kids in lib-LEFT EDUCATION! Franklin is included with the gang of little kids. THANK GOD!
Absolutely! It was pretty progressive for 1968.
Don’t expect these people that think this is racist to have any idea about the past and how things came about. They would rather just find whatever they can that is wrong with things. Just proves they are trouble causers and idiots. Thank you Harriet Glickman and Charles Schultz. Now if the ignorant people would just try to learn something instead of looking stupid.
NO matter what. Morons like this will ALWAYS find something to cry racism about.
I don’t suppose that anyone ever considered that maybe this is the way that Franklin wanted it to be.
Besides, there is only 1 race. The human race. Those who promote race promote division.
Add to that, i’ve been at many a family dinner, where some folks WANTED to be seated together, others not. Or folks showed up late, so had to get a less ‘dinner table’ like chair, to seat on.
OMG! Everything is racist now!
And it always will, IF these cretins only ever LOOK to find racism in everything the see.
This is the most ignorant argument ever. First, the show was written forty-five years ago. Why do all these ignorant snowflakes try to inflict their 2018 “values” (I use that word lightly) on something from 1973 – or 1968 – or 1965 – or 1865 – or 1861 – or 1776? This is because the snowflake Left has created a generation of ignorance when they commandeered the school systems. I call them “snowflakes in a blizzard generation.” Does that mean that, because my father spanked me in the 1960’s, that he is a child abuser? Why hasn’t the ignorant Left filed charges posthumously against FDR for killing nazis without due process? What is wrong with the ignorant Left???
THEY ARE not ignorant, but indoctrinated into knowing no better. That’s what’s wrong with them.
I find it strange that the atheist Dems, who believe in Evolution, can’t understand the evolution of an idea. They expect people from 50 years ago to be every bit as “woke” as they are today.
But by that same”logic” Dems from 50 years in the future would consider each of them Literal Hitler today for not being 2068 Woke. Schultz was making progress at the time by including black characters into a comic strip, but that’s not good enough for the ultra-judgey Left.
Franklin got a garbage chair because it was funny. The point was the whole dinner was a sham and not up to Peppermint Patty’s foolishly high standards, when nobody wanted her to be there in the first place.
Good Grief, the modern Dems are all Peppermint Patty!
*WOKE*
Perhaps they All brought their own chairs ! I was thinking that we as a Nation were PAST all the PC BS ! Then Some “people” had to elect a Globalist pawn Racist America Hating community organizer that SENT everyone back to 1965 !
These damn liberals walk around with bifocals just to piss and moan about things that don’t suit their fancy. I grew up with Charlie Brown and “ALL” his buddies and never once did I ever think there was anything racist about it. Good God libs, get a life.
The left have gone to the racist well so much it is beginning to loose it’s sting. It is almost like a Tourette’s Syndrome trigger for them, they see a Conservative and it triggers an uncontrollable sputtering of the word racist over and over. Kind of like Psycho Maxine she sees Trump and it triggers an uncontrollable sputtering of impeach 45. But one continuously whips that old saw out over and over not just daily but with the left wing propaganda machine every minute of the day it starts to loose it’s meaning and sting. Everyone just stood around when the boy cried wolf just one time too many and said there he goes again and the same is becoming true about the left and their racist Tourette’s.
At least people with Torette’s have an excuse..
Today’s liberals don’t know what real racism looks like. They only know Obama’s version; which is assumed that white people hate everyone.
Bunch of whiny millennials, this world is heading straight into the movie Idiocracy.
I’ve made that connection MANY a time..
Show first aired in 1973, and not until 2018, some 45 years later it’s now an issue? Give me a break!!
Franklin has an entire side of the table to himself, while the others are jammed together to share the other side. Considering that campus groups have been demanding separate spaces for members of racial minorities, I’d expect they would applaud this seating arrangement. Are they wrong? You can’t have it both ways. This is nothing more than manufactured outrage, in the ongoing assault against traditional American culture and heritage.
The eye is an evil thing. It sees what it wants to see. I have both eyes open and see Franklin as the guest of honor. He got the best chair once it was setup correctly.
I’m curious as to why a Native American was never pictured since without them there would not have been a Thanksgiving table. Short sighted, narrow-minded Conservatives and Liberals. You are all clueless. I mean ALL races and cultures.