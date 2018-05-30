God-given, not government granted, guides Second Amendment

Patrick Ryan, a Democrat running for Congress in New York, told a CNN audience that one of his political platforms is to put into effect strict limits on the Second Amendment — on the right of citizens to bear arms.
He says it’s only logical; the First Amendment comes with limits, so why not the second, as well?
Well, sorry, Mr. Ryan. But the Second Amendment doesn’t stem from what government wants or wishes. The Second Amendment, like the First, is God-given, not government granted.
Citizens of America have Second Amendment rights because they live and breathe — not because government officials have chosen to bestow them with such, as some sort of privilege.
We know this because our country was founded on the principle that our rights come from God, and that our government is only instituted among the people to secure those rights and protect them from infringement. Moreover, when our government begins to overstep its rightful bounds, and when the public servants who are hired by way of vote begin to trample those God-given rights and usher in an form of governance that is destructive of that idea, then it is the right of the people to alter or abolish that governing system and institute a new one.
That’s in our DNA; that’s our country’s guiding principle.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” is how it goes.
“That among these [unalienable rights] are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” is how it continues.
And as part of that whole God-given package of rights guaranteed for each and every individual American, is the Second Amendment.
“I stand up for the students, parents, teachers who have come to me over the course of this campaign,” Ryan said on CNN, Breitbart noted. “And I cannot tell you the number of times that I’ve heard from them, ‘This feels wrong, my kids going to school feeling unsafe.’ … We know there are policy solutions on this. … The way I think about this is, with all the rights we have in our Constitution, come responsibilities. You know you can’t stand up in a crowded theater and scream ‘fire.’ We have to have reasonable limitations for public safety.”
First off, screaming “fire” isn’t speech. It’s screaming “fire.” Founding Fathers, when they penned that particular portion of the First Amendment, weren’t trying to protect nuts who falsely scream “fire” for the fun of it. They were protecting primarily those who speak critically of their government.
And second off? Ryan’s personal line-in-the-sand is misplaced and unconstitutional. And as a veteran, he ought to know better, and stand taller, on matters of the Second Amendment.
“The line to me is, the weapons I carried in combat [in the military] for 27 months should not be on our streets,” he said.
Well, the line to law-abiding Americans is the Second Amendment. And with all due respect to politicians who want to talk and politick and trade and barter for gain at the ballot box, fact is: God-given trumps government granted. The Second Amendment is not for sale. Americans haven’t turned in their natural born rights just yet.
That goes for the First Amendment. That goes for the Second Amendment. That goes, for that matter, for the entire first 10 amendments to the Constitution known as the Bill of Rights.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
Those who know the Constitution will not vote for this idiot. Those who hate the Constitution will probably vote for this idiot. If he thinks he can interpret the Constitution the way he wants it to read, then he should not be allowed to run for Congress.
And exactly what “limits” Does he see there being on the first?
“the First Amendment comes with limits, so why not the second, as well?”
You’re right. Since you swore an oath to the Constitution, but you keep talking about dismantling it, I hereby decree that you’re not allowed to speak anymore. So shut your pie hole.
Anthony Manzo
Sorry Patrick, like all the other phoenies you are hiding from the fact you have not been smart enough to FIX the problem so you attack the second amendment without which the constitution is null and void. The second amendment is our guarantee of freedom. Read the 2d and have someone there to explain it to you. If you want to protect the children, Take the GUN FREE ZONE signs and put them in front of the congressional offices, take the electronic equipment and armed guards and put them in the schools. good by school shootings !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’d like to point out something here about screaming”Fire!” in a crowded theater. This argument is so often used that it’s widely, and erroneously believed to be true. In fact it is NOT illegal at all – IF there actually IS a fire. There is a question, on widely used IQ tests about how to handle a situation in which you see or smell smoke in a theater, and the approved answer is to quietly tell an usher. But if you see fire in a theater, it is perfectly legal to alert people by yelling “Fire.” It is only illegal if there’s no fire and you are pulling a prank or trying to start a panic. Which is EXACTLY what the antigunners using this argument are doing!
So true. Yelling fire in a crowded room, WHEN THERE IS ONE< is not breaking the law.
YELLING IT when there is no fire though, IS breaking the law.
Why do professional politicians want to change the Bill of Rights?
These same professional politicians would change the Bible if they could.
We don’t like school shootings? Why not change the attitude of our young people toward like it was 70 years ago?
You know like – truth, honor, kindness, morality, honesty, respect.
Why would anyone want to shoot up a school?
Because the Liberals have taught them that they are selfish self-righteous, immoral gods in themselves and everyone OWES them anything they want and they are not suppose to control their own emotions. If they don’t get everything they want it is their right to have temper tantrums and blame others and kill those who don’t bow down to them.
We have done this to ourselves by not teaching our children the laws of GOD
#1 To Love GOD and if you Love GOD you will obey him, or at least to do your best to obey.
#2 To love your neighbor as yourself.
( note: it does not say love your neighbors behavior, or his indiscretions )
#3 Get Liberals out of government, schools and TV.
Mr. Ryan needs to crack open a History book (an old one before the days of Revisionist History) and do some reading. In the 1700’s, the people in America had a government that was despotic and didn’t care about them…only for themselves and their power. At that time, the government was across an ocean yet the people fought and won their independence and rights. Those in government today who wish to be despotic need to remember something…there is no longer an ocean between the people and government and the people are better armed.
That’s assuming
A) He can read
B) he can FIND one of those non-revised history books..
The Lord giveth…. and the Lord also taketh away!
“You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how can it be made salty again? It is no longer good for anything, except to be thrown out and trampled by men.”
Christians that follow goofy teachings we find too often today, or sentimental traditionalism, all refusing to grow with greater Biblical understanding tomorrow than today.. Are? Tasteless believers. Not salt of the earth!
No saltiness. No preservation power (salt was used as a preservative in the ancient world, as well as to enhance flavor).
Jesus warned us all. It can happen here!!! We can become trampled upon by men (humanism).
Examples of ancient Israel who fell into the same trap of taking God’s blessings and national security for granted simply because they believed in God. And? They were destroyed by evil enemies that God exploited to execute His discipline against his believers who refused to learn and live by sound doctrine. 2nd Amendment only stands as long as enough believers desire to grow in grace and sound teachings. The garbage we see today is pathetic too often. So many errors do not please God, no matter how much conviction one may think he has. Only the Truth will make a people free. Good bye second amendment if not enough believers find good teachings to desire and live by.