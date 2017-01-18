GM announces 7,000 U.S. jobs, $1B factory investment

General Motors is adding 7,000 U.S. jobs and making a $1 billion investment in its factories, according to a company statement.

The Detroit automaker is also insourcing, moving its axle work from Mexico back to the U.S. and adding 450 jobs in Michigan.

GM did not list exactly which factories will get the money or where the jobs will go.

Though the announcement came after President-elect Donald Trump attacked GM and other automakers for building vehicles in Mexico and shipping them to the U.S., the company told the Associated Press the plans have been in motion for months.

“As the U.S. manufacturing base increases its competitiveness, we are able to further increase our investment, resulting in more jobs for America and better results for our owners,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “The U.S. is our home market and we are committed to growth that is good for our employees, dealers, and suppliers and supports our continued effort to drive shareholder value.”

Barra is part of a Trump economic advisory group.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

___

(c)2017 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]