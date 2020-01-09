Home » News

Glacier National Park to replace signs saying glaciers would be gone by 2020

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:49 am January 9, 2020
4

Montana’s Glacier National Park is updating its signs to no longer predict its signature glaciers would be melted by 2020.

Park spokeswoman Gina Kurzmen said the signs that were added more than a decade ago to reflect climate change forecasts at the time will be replaced to more accurately reflect the glaciers’ fate, CNN reported Wednesday.

The new signs will reportedly read, “When they will completely disappear depends on how and when we act. One thing is consistent: the glaciers in the park are shrinking.”

The U.S. Geological Survey informed the park in 2017 that the glaciers were no longer expected to melt so quickly due to changes in the forecast model, Ms. Kurzmen told CNN.

The park said it wasn’t able to move forward with replacing the signs until now due to budgetary issues.

4 Comments

poop
poop
8:01 am January 9, 2020 at 8:01 am

10 years of lies and fearmongering and yet the glaciers are still there? Who would have thunk?

AzRep
AzRep
9:39 am January 9, 2020 at 9:39 am

I guess they’ll have to cancel the beach party in Sacramento now that the glaciers didn’t melt and the sea level has not risen to catastrophic levels…..

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
9:41 am January 9, 2020 at 9:41 am

ODD….

150% of the time, the climate terrorists have been proven to be not just wrong, but INCREDIBLY STUPID WRONG.=, and yet they never blink.

How about shrink wrapping them with an enclosed note: “do not resuscitate unless the Glaciers have melted back to this point naturally.”

Then dropping them at the top in the middle of a blizzard expected to dump 6′ of snow….

