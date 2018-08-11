Given sanctuary in liberal Philly, he raped a child

At first glance, the news release seemed to be smirking: “In yo’ face, Mayor Kenney.”
On second glance, too. The purpose of the handout from the U.S. Department of Justice was to announce that Juan Ramon Vasquez, who’s been in my column before, pleaded guilty to illegal entry after deportation, which is a felony.
But that was not as bad as the felony he committed after he was turned loose by the City of Brotherly Enablers after a 2014 arrest.
ICE had requested that he be detained for deportation, but our self-righteous city turned the Honduran loose, and the next time he was in custody it was for raping a 5-year-old girl. I’m sure the victim’s family appreciates Kenney’s policy that protects foreign convicted felons, which is what Vasquez was.
The “in yo’ face” element?
On the first page of the news release, DOJ embedded a video shot by one of the mayor’s aides of Kenney doing a moronic Three Stooges shuffle, singing, “We are a sanctuary city.” This happened in June after a judge ruled that DOJ couldn’t cut crime-fighting funds to Philly.
I asked DOJ if use of the dancing mayor video struck payback.
“The Department of Justice remains committed to providing factual representation of all matters,” said spokesman Devin O’Malley. “The release sent out on Tuesday was a means to provide additional background and context on this matter.”
The mayor’s juvenile jig becomes part of background and context. Uh-huh. I didn’t expect DOJ to admit it was payback. I also didn’t expect the mayor to accept any responsibility for enabling the rape, but I asked his office anyway.
“The federal government failed to obtain an arrest warrant for this individual’s immigration offense in 2014,” said mayoral spokesman Mike Dunn. Asking the feds to produce a warrant, Dunn said, is “not overly burdensome.” Feds say it is both burdensome and unnecessary. You’ve got a criminal, give him up.
As I was waiting for the mayor’s response, I read a story containing District Attorney Larry Krasner’s laughable attempt to blame this on President Trump.
“The Trump administration has made it so that immigrant children can get raped because they’re afraid to call the police,” said a duplicitous Krasner. Since Mayor Michael Nutter’s administration, the city had not been providing the feds with the names of victims or witnesses of crimes. It provided only the names of the accused, and soon will cease doing even that. We have to keep our foreign convicted felons free from harm.
In the highly evolved mind of Krasner, Philly turns loose a convicted felon who rapes a child and it’s Trump’s fault. Maybe Trump was also the driver of the other car in the Rittenhouse stabbing case.
The deflection is ridiculous, and Vasquez’s is not a unique case.
In Tuesday’s news release, the DOJ listed other detainers that were ignored by the city: A Liberian convicted of aggravated assault and required to register as a sex offender, a Lithuanian with three DUI convictions, a Gambian charged with aggravated assault, a Guatemalan convicted of indecent exposure, a Mexican with a DUI, another Mexican with aggravated assault and weapons offense convictions, an Italian with cocaine delivery and manufacturing convictions, a Vietnamese with drug convictions.
It’s just a handful, you say? What is the correct number of foreign convicted felons Philadelphia should shelter? For years I’ve been saying turning them loose would harm Philadelphians, and now we know it has. I guarantee you these are not isolated cases.
I am not talking about undocumented people with no other offenses. These are foreign convicted felons and Kenney places their welfare above your safety.
Perhaps he’ll stop dancing long enough to tell us why.
Hey Jeff hide under your desk Sessions, start arresting these politicians for disobeying Federal Law. These politicians, plain and simple, are harboring criminal illegal aliens that are committing crimes against citizens and non – citizens. Sessions, you are a disgrace and an accessory to the crimes committed by the politicians in the Sanctuary Cities.
I agree. Until mayors, governors and the like, START GETTING held to account for breaking the law, enabling and aiding these illegal invaders, in the perpetration of these sick crimes, and actually start facing punishment for doing so. IT WILL NOT CHANGE.
Ahhhhh, the local democrat, “political machine” hacks. Providing political “nutrition” for their daddies in the D.C. swamp for the last 150 years, but turning their cities into shltholes, and their residents into 3rd worlders. The morons that keep voting them in don’t mind it, though. They’re bought off “on the cheap.”
Even when it’s their own kids that pay the price, too many seem to be so brain addled, to not care.
So many Democrats seem to be involved with the massive, world wide pedophile ring – maybe they regarded this rape as merely a “grooming session.”
Illegal immigration and the Democrats will destroy this Country. Trump and the NRA are blamed for a whole list of problems. We must vote in Nov. for the rule of law and our Constitution. VOTE REPUBLICAN IN NOV.
The residents of Philly probably have realized that they screwed up passing sanctuary laws. No big deal except for the girl that got raped. Other cities have been loading up on felons for many years, like San Francisco. They have a veritable prison population on the streets doing unconceivable harm to the city. Democrats are eating their own, not a good plan for winning elections.
With how liberal they are in Philly, i am not so sur, they are regretting that decision.. YET.
The liberals would only care if an illegal alien girl was raped by an American. They couldn’t care less what happens to ANY American. That is shown by their continuing support of wanting an unlimited number of primitives from several primitive cultures into the US.
Do they not care about their own children, or do is it that they don’t have any because they aborted all of them?
Think about this, Los Angeles is the second biggest city in the U.S. and the second biggest Mexican city in the world … do you think the country is changing? Did we vote for any of this? Even if they build the wall, they are all already here.
Which is why we need to keep rounding them up and deporting them.
Mayor Kenny of Philadelphia Makes it a sanctuary city. They release this low life instead of holding him for ICE. He goes out and beats and rapes a five year old girl. Tell me again how ICE, Trump and the NRA are at fault and the cause of the rape of this little girl? What tune would Mayor Kenny sing if a close member of his family becomes a victim of a similar attack? In my opinion, Mayor Kenny is just as much of a low life as the illegal alien he turned lose on his city. I have more respect for rats and cockroaches.
Then maybe that girls parents, NEED TO SUE the mayor for being an accomplice/accessory to that rape..
Not everyone fully understands the label “illegal alien.”
“Alien” means that they are not in their proper home area and do not fit in with whose who already live there.
“illegal” has many profound meanings. They have already committed a felony by entering America without permission; thus proving they are bad people. Naturally these bad people are willing / eager to commit more illegal / immoral / evil acts. They are guilty of more crimes per capita than any other identifiable group. They beat their spouse, rob, rape, drive drunk, murder, and molest children more than anyone else.
Tolerating illegal aliens in America is stupid. Encouraging illegal aliens makes the ‘encourager’ equally guilty of all of the crimes the alien commits!!
take this piece of trash into the woods and find a nice tree stump.
strip him down, sit him down and nail his junk to the tree stump.
pour gasoline on his junk, give him a rusty knife and light the match and tell him to make his choice.
time to purge this nation of these rats and traitors that protect them.
No, just kill him. If you leave him alive there are other things he can do to innocents in this country.
Send him to his Maker, and let the latter have a chat regarding His attitude toward children.
These primitive cultures are overrun with males who have been convinced by someone that they are demi-gods. I have even heard of Mexican rapists saying that American girls and women should be happy to be raped by someone as wonderful as all Mexicans obviously are.
We can’t halt the problems they cause as long as they are in this country, and still alive. The government isn’t going to get rid of them. Sooner or later, we’re going to have to do the cleanup ourselves. That won’t be as bad as it sounds as most of the monsters are cowards and will retreat to their scum countries when reports start circulating about what’s happening to their fellow invaders.