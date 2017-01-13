Giuliani to advise Trump administration on cyber-security

(EFE).– Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will assist the incoming Trump administration’s efforts to combat hacking, the president-elect’s transition team said Thursday.

Giuliani will lead a group that will gather private-sector ideas in putting together an official plan aimed at preventing cyber-attacks.

“Cyber-intrusion is the fastest growing crime in the United States and much of the world,” the transition team said in a statement announcing the appointment.

It added that modern communications and technology have advanced at remarkable speed but that “the necessary defenses have lagged behind.”

To address this issue, President-elect Donald Trump will meet periodically with private-sector leaders who have faced or currently are dealing with challenges similar to those confronting the government and other public entities, the statement said.

Giuliani, who was mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 and now is chairman of the global cyber security practice at Greenberg Traurig and the Chairman and CEO of Giuliani Partners, an international security consulting firm, has been tasked with initiating this process, the statement read.

Hacking has made headlines recently, with the US intelligence community saying that Russia was behind the disclosure by WikiLeaks of e-mails from the Democratic National Committee and from the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, John Podesta.

The office of the director of national intelligence, James Clapper, issued a declassified release last week that said US intelligence agencies had concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind what is characterized as an effort to harm Clinton’s prospects in the election and to discredit the democratic process.

After being briefed late last week by Clapper and other top intelligence officials about the alleged Russian hacking, Trump said Russia and China were among many parties trying to penetrate the cyber-infrastructure of US governmental institutions, businesses and organizations.

He added, however, that “there was absolutely no effect on the outcome” of the Nov. 8 election.

“Whether it is our government, organizations, associations or businesses, we need to aggressively combat and stop cyber-attacks. I will appoint a team to give me a plan within 90 days of taking office,” Trump said last Friday.

