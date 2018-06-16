Giuliani claims President Trump will be easily reelected if Democrats nominate ‘moron’ Joe Biden

Rudy Giuliani on Friday claimed President Trump will breeze to reelection in 2020 if Democrats nominate a “mentally deficient idiot” like Joe Biden.

Giuliani’s harsh comment about the former Vice President came as he unloaded on multiple Democrats rumored to be considering White House bids in the next election.

“Joe Biden is a moron,” Giuliani, himself a failed presidential candidate in 2008, told HuffPost in a wide-ranging interview published minutes after ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was jailed on witness tampering and obstruction of justice charges in Washington, D.C.

“I’m calling Joe Biden a mentally deficient idiot,” Giuliani added.

The 74-year-old former New York mayor also took a jab at Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who’s mulling a potential 2020 bid as well.

“The unknown frightens me more than Elizabeth Warren or Biden,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani claimed Biden finished last in his Syracuse University law school class, and charged Biden didn’t understand legal issues he tried to discuss with him while he was a federal prosecutor and Biden a Delaware senator.

“He’s also too old. He’s four years older than Trump,” Giuliani said incorrectly. Biden is 75, Trump turned 72 on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately return a request for comment.

Giuliani said the Democrats can only win if they consider nominating someone unexpected.

“They need someone new, who would be more threatening to us,” he said. “They’ve got to hit us with a surprise.”

Giuliani’s vehemence for Biden echoes Trump’s own attacks on the ex-Vice President.

In March, Biden threatened to beat up Trump if they were in high school and Trump reiterated his infamous “grab them by the p–y” comment.

“I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said at a speech at the University of Miami at the time.

Trump fired back on Twitter, posting “Crazy Joe Biden” would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”

