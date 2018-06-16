Giuliani claims President Trump will be easily reelected if Democrats nominate ‘moron’ Joe Biden

Rudy Giuliani on Friday claimed President Trump will breeze to reelection in 2020 if Democrats nominate a “mentally deficient idiot” like Joe Biden.
Giuliani’s harsh comment about the former Vice President came as he unloaded on multiple Democrats rumored to be considering White House bids in the next election.
“Joe Biden is a moron,” Giuliani, himself a failed presidential candidate in 2008, told HuffPost in a wide-ranging interview published minutes after ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was jailed on witness tampering and obstruction of justice charges in Washington, D.C.
“I’m calling Joe Biden a mentally deficient idiot,” Giuliani added.
The 74-year-old former New York mayor also took a jab at Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who’s mulling a potential 2020 bid as well.
“The unknown frightens me more than Elizabeth Warren or Biden,” Giuliani said.
Giuliani claimed Biden finished last in his Syracuse University law school class, and charged Biden didn’t understand legal issues he tried to discuss with him while he was a federal prosecutor and Biden a Delaware senator.
“He’s also too old. He’s four years older than Trump,” Giuliani said incorrectly. Biden is 75, Trump turned 72 on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately return a request for comment.
Giuliani said the Democrats can only win if they consider nominating someone unexpected.
“They need someone new, who would be more threatening to us,” he said. “They’ve got to hit us with a surprise.”
Giuliani’s vehemence for Biden echoes Trump’s own attacks on the ex-Vice President.
In March, Biden threatened to beat up Trump if they were in high school and Trump reiterated his infamous “grab them by the p–y” comment.
“I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said at a speech at the University of Miami at the time.
Trump fired back on Twitter, posting “Crazy Joe Biden” would “go down fast and hard, crying all the way.”
Then maybe we should encourage the dims to put uncle joe on the ballot.
No, that’s what we thought when Obama picked him as his running mate. We thought Obama was doomed for sure and he still somehow won.
Best not to let Moron Joe anywhere near the nomination.
And yes he is mentally deficient. There’s something very wrong with him. Not to mention being a perv.
In the meantime, there are 90 MUSLIMS running for Congress in the 2018 midterms, and SOME Of them have ALREADY won primaries! If these VERMIN succeed in inserting themselves into Congress, expect to see Sharia-friendly laws being passed that override our Constitution, and laws that make it a CRIME to oppose them or speak out against what they are doing.
This is PHASE TWO of Muslim TACTICS to take over a country–the way they have done in England and other countries of Europe. I think we’d better focus on keeping THEM out of our government before we worry about 2020. I agree that Joe Biden is a MORON. So is Lie-awatha Warren and every OTHER “candidate” the Dems and their media attack dogs are talking about. The one you better watch OUT for is the MUSLIM candidate that evil old NAZI, Soros is, even NOW grooming for a Presidential run in 2020. That ploy worked so WELL for him with the Jarrett-controlled Obama puppet that he’s inspired to use the SAME trick again. We CANNOT let him succeed, or we will be DONE as a “free” Republic.
Who are they kidding, themselves? The Democrats have zero, zip , nada for viable candidates. They are in shambles and have become victims of their own anarchy. They need to be driven from all offices, whether state or federal.