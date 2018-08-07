Giuliani: Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel’s legacy is ‘more murders in his city than ever before’

President Trump’s current attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani touted mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy and went after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Monday, saying that his legacy is a record amount of murder in the city.

The former mayor of New York City, Mr. Giuliani said “Democrat brain washing” is Mr. Emanuel’s only hope of re-election.

63 murders this weekend in Rahm Emmanuel’s Chicago. His legacy more murders in his city than ever before. It’s only because of Democrat brain washing that he has even a chance of remaining. Support police professional Garry McCarthy.

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018

A local ABC Chicago news station reported a shooting in the city left 10 dead and 63 wounded over the weekend.

Mr. Giuliani strongly advocated for Mr. Emanuel’s opponent, former police Supt. Garry McCarthy. He donated $5,600 to Mr. McCarthy’s campaign for mayor in January 2018.

Give Garry McCarthy your support @Garry4Chicago. Tomorrow I will get you information to contribute. MAKE CHICAGO SAFE AGAIN! He can do a lot better than Mayor Emmanuel who is fiddling while Chicago burns.

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018

Chicago murders are direct result of one party Democratic rule for decades. Policing genius Jerry McCarthy can do for Chicago what I did for NYC. He was one of the architects of Compstat. Slashed homicides over 70%. Tens of thousands of lives saved.

— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018

