Giuliani: Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel’s legacy is ‘more murders in his city than ever before’

President Trump’s current attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani touted mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy and went after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Monday, saying that his legacy is a record amount of murder in the city.
The former mayor of New York City, Mr. Giuliani said “Democrat brain washing” is Mr. Emanuel’s only hope of re-election.
63 murders this weekend in Rahm Emmanuel’s Chicago. His legacy more murders in his city than ever before. It’s only because of Democrat brain washing that he has even a chance of remaining. Support police professional Garry McCarthy.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018
A local ABC Chicago news station reported a shooting in the city left 10 dead and 63 wounded over the weekend.
Mr. Giuliani strongly advocated for Mr. Emanuel’s opponent, former police Supt. Garry McCarthy. He donated $5,600 to Mr. McCarthy’s campaign for mayor in January 2018.
Give Garry McCarthy your support @Garry4Chicago. Tomorrow I will get you information to contribute. MAKE CHICAGO SAFE AGAIN! He can do a lot better than Mayor Emmanuel who is fiddling while Chicago burns.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018
Chicago murders are direct result of one party Democratic rule for decades. Policing genius Jerry McCarthy can do for Chicago what I did for NYC. He was one of the architects of Compstat. Slashed homicides over 70%. Tens of thousands of lives saved.
— Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018
Republicans get into power and record black employment and prosperity follows like day follows night. Democrat Liberals take over power and record Death follows like night follows day. When will Chicagoans realize it is better to live in the light of day than the darkness of a Democrat world where your wealth and your lives end way too soon,,,,definitely not as God designed things. The name Emanual means “God with us”,,,,,,see how the Democrats ALWAYS give you the opposite of what they represent themselves to be, which is why they and their media so fear the truth, lest it be revealed and THEY get found out, which they eventually do anyway when they attempt to perform and validate an invalid unworkable un tried political posture and ideology.
I would not be surprised if Emanuel and the Democrats aren’t letting the carnage happen in Chicago to run up the body count for gun control propaganda purposes, just like they did with Gunwalker.
The only problem with that, gideonrockwell, is that Chicago is virtually the POSTER CHILD for how “gun control” DOES NOT WORK! They have some of the STRICTEST gun control laws in the entire country in Chicago, and yet every homey THUG in Chicago has a stolen and/or illegally-obtained gun. The ONLY people who are “controlled” by their “gun control” are the unfortunate law-abiding citizens who are WALKING TARGETS for the armed THUGS, with no way to defend themselves.
Fitting, for an accolyte of that EPIC FAILURE Obama with his TRAINWRECK of a Presidency, don’t you think?
But ole Rahm “Never let a crisis go to waste” Emanuel might YET find a way to EXPLOIT this execrable situation for his own advantage. It IS encouraging to see that the Chicago black community is beginning to wake up and TURN against his toxic “leadership,” though. If they arise, go to the polls and THROW OFF their toxic Leftist LOON leadership, the people of Chicago might put a STOP to this continual MURDERFEST in Chicago!
More gun control leads to more murder…which is used as an excuse to ratchet up gun control again. The circuit is endless only because the power-hungry elitists like Rahm love the increased opportunity to rule over the people without understanding or compassion.
This is a dictatorial power grab on the way to even more rules and regulations that make life difficult or impossible…the Communist ‘utopia.’
Add to Rohm’s deaths, Hillary’s Benghazi deaths and her and Obama’s Middle East Muslim-related deaths to which they turned a blind eye and they’ve racked up quite a score of needless and avoidable killings.