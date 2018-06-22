Girls run, but boys rule: State sanctions trans agenda

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference held its state championship track meet earlier this month. Terry Miller took both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes for girls. The only problem: Terry is a boy.

Terry Miller set a meet record in the girls’ 200-meter race: 24.19 seconds. Why was he running in the girls’ race? Miller identifies as a girl, although no one who saw him running – or heard him speak – would make that mistake.

“I feel good,” he said. “I worked really hard this season and I didn’t let my nerves get to me and you just put everything on the track.”

The CIAC handbook makes clear the conference’s stance on the matter: “It would be fundamentally unjust and contrary to applicable state and federal law to preclude a student from participation on a gender-specific sports team that is consistent with the public gender identity of that student for all other purposes.”

But it’s not sitting well with the mother of the sixth-place 100-meter runner, Selina Soule. “That has created an uneven playing field recently since it’s known, biologically, male athletes versus female athletes are different,” said Bianca Stanescu, who is petitioning for a rules change.

Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality emphasizes that such incidents are becoming more and more common. “If you have male anatomy, you do not belong in a girl’s race – period,” he tells OneNewsNow. “You do not belong in girls’ gymnastics; you do not belong in any girls’ sports.

He predicts that at some point, average Americans who have allowed themselves to be bullied into silence over this kind of political correctness will speak up.

“I don’t think Americans are going to stand by and let this tiny, tiny fraction, this radical minority, this fringe group of activists dominate over the millions of girls who simply want to compete fairly with other girls,” he tells OneNewsNow.

Miller’s winning times in both the girls’ 100-meter and 200-meter races wouldn’t have even qualified him for the meet had he been running in the boys’ race. Second place in the 100-meter run? That went to another transgender boy, Andraya Yearwood.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

